Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 41968 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 02:12:50 pm »
I think it's more a case of putting pressure on for the future. I don't think many genuinely think there are options to move this around (either in date or venue). Maybe Avanti magically may be able to run some services at best or the Clubs or FA lay on free coach travel for a bit of positive PR.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 02:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 12:07:38 pm
Funny that the FA arent interested in sorting our semi final out but are going out of their way to ensure Chelsea supporters are sorted for their game! Cheats do prosper!
I was thinking exactly the same - due to Chelsea unable to sell tickets, the FA urging the govt to amend the operating licence to allow tickets to be sold to Chelsea fans  ::)

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60828103

That tosser Julian Knight commenting again - he's the fucker that drew parallels with the fans fighting at the Euros last summer and Hillsborough......contemptable twat.
Offline di

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 02:44:05 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:47:23 am
Sunday still has the same issue

wasn't referring for the fans for changing the venue, more on FA trying to make sure there isn't further damage control and financial loss of the expected profits. FA will careless whether it is chelsea or even Hull fans turning up to the semifinals, they want a full stadium and the full profit.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 02:46:37 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 02:01:19 pm
Not ideal that its at Wembley for two NE clubs but surely its more of a ballache to move it?

I would imagine out of the 35k liverpool fans not all of them are coming from Liverpool, probably half maybe? Doubt City will even sell they allocation out. Maybe with it being easter people wll travel down on Friday and make a weekend of it, or stay overnight on saturday seeing as we got Monday off.

OT never gonna happen as they wont united two biggest rivals into OT LOL

That to me is one of the biggest issues with the situation. Youd expect most coaches will depart from Liverpool so a lot of our supporters will need to drive if the trains are off. I personally wouldnt wanna drive into London.
Online Barry Banana

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 03:32:18 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 02:46:37 pm
That to me is one of the biggest issues with the situation. Youd expect most coaches will depart from Liverpool so a lot of our supporters will need to drive if the trains are off. I personally wouldnt wanna drive into London.

Trains from lots of other places fine though. I certainly wont be driving the full way. Get to somewhere I can get the train from best option.
Offline jdirckze

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 03:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on March 21, 2022, 06:58:15 pm
In the old days when they handed out vouchers on the gates, if you didn't get a semi ticket, you were as good as guaranteed for the final.
sometimes though they added an extra qualifying number at the last minute - if you had that but missed the announcement you went to the back of the queue for the next match when they started sales from the next number !
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 03:32:18 pm
Trains from lots of other places fine though. I certainly wont be driving the full way. Get to somewhere I can get the train from best option.

Smart idea!

Ive been on the coach to Wembley before and it took forever to get out of the car park
Offline MKB

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 04:54:49 pm »
Wembley just about copes after a game because fans disperse to Wembley Park, Wembley Central and Wembley Stadium stations, with as many going north as south at each.  We're now talking about the overwhelming majority of fans using only Wembley Stadium station to/from the north.  It will not be pretty, even if they put on extra and later trains on the Chiltern line.

Even if the West Coast Mainline were running, Wembley should be out of the question for this fixture, purely for environmental reasons.  Football needs to stop pretending that the planet is someone else's problem.  They should have multiple venues on standby and use the one that does least environmental damage when teams are known.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 05:50:17 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 12:03:43 pm
I went to that semi but was only 17 and cant remember why the protest happened. Was it ticket prices ?

Yes, it was the ticket prices. There was about 34,000 and it held around 60,000. Villa fucked it off as well and it was their first semi in years
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 06:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 05:50:17 pm
Yes, it was the ticket prices. There was about 34,000 and it held around 60,000. Villa fucked it off as well and it was their first semi in years
[/quote

Had totally forgotten about this protest.
United played early at Villa Park , we bumped into them on Oxford Rd.
Great header from Fowler though !!
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 06:14:59 pm »
Couldnt they put on a few specials? Just give the workers a tea break whilst we pass through.
Offline deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 07:30:43 pm »
Mayor's of Liverpool/Manchester have released a formal statement.

They want the venue changed.

https://twitter.com/henrywinter/status/1506322818799214604
Offline Annie Road 64

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm »
Anyone prepared to travel to Leeds its 2hrs 4 mins and its £42 rtn to London on 16th  2 trains an hour
Offline stevied

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 08:03:01 pm »
Surely Old Trafford is the only option if its moved simply because of its capacity
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 08:04:03 pm »
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 08:04:47 pm »
Quote from: stevied on Yesterday at 08:03:01 pm
Surely Old Trafford is the only option if its moved simply because of its capacity

No reason why it cant if the Utd game scheduled for Tuesday is moved to Wednesday or Thursday
Offline swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 08:13:56 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 08:04:47 pm
No reason why it cant if the Utd game scheduled for Tuesday is moved to Wednesday or Thursday

The whole point of it being on the Tuesday its so its on it's own clashing with no other fixtures. It's their showpiece game of the season and if it moves to Wednesday it clashes with 3 other games. Thursday clashes with 1 other game. Plus Man City are scheduled to play the following Saturday.

Can't see them moving MU, but I might be wrong.
Offline Schmarn

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 08:14:30 pm »

Never going to be moved. The FA could care less what the local mayors say. The game will sell out regardless.

Theyre not going to mess with rearranged league games either.
Online AR48

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 08:16:34 pm »
It would never happen, but they could switch our FA Cup and League game with city so we went to Wembley the week before.
Online 77kop05

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm »
Hearing rumours of a 16.30 Sunday KO at Wembley and the United game to be pushed to Wednesday. Tv pushing for it.
Hope not or that's 4 of my flights in the bin. 
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 08:17:35 pm »
Maybe we should all boycott this like in 1996.
Online Icky

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm
Hearing rumours of a 16.30 Sunday KO at Wembley and the United game to be pushed to Wednesday. Tv pushing for it.
Hope not or that's 4 of my flights in the bin.
Where you hearing this from?
Offline Red and White Klopp

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 08:29:53 pm »
With only just over 3 weeks to go, any ground swap is likely to impact already established travel plans/accommodation of others. Whether that be switching the two games against City around or moving to Old Trafford on the same weekend etc, other clubs and fans may also suffer.

If it is going to be at Wembley I wish they would just announce the date and time sooner or later so at least some attempts at planning something can be made. The longer it takes, the more the potential costs will go up especially if booking flexibly. And this is before even getting a match ticket!



Offline swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 08:32:05 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm
Hearing rumours of a 16.30 Sunday KO at Wembley and the United game to be pushed to Wednesday. Tv pushing for it.
Hope not or that's 4 of my flights in the bin. 

Disgraceful if they are allowed to do that less than a week after announcing MU for the Tuesday.
Offline Chris H

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 08:33:37 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm
Hearing rumours of a 16.30 Sunday KO at Wembley and the United game to be pushed to Wednesday. Tv pushing for it.
Hope not or that's 4 of my flights in the bin. 

Everton are at home the Wednesday to Leicester so theres no chance our game vs United will be the same night
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #745 on: Yesterday at 08:41:55 pm »
This is why they should have waited to announce the rest of the April fixtures until this week!
Online 77kop05

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Chris H on Yesterday at 08:33:37 pm
Everton are at home the Wednesday to Leicester so theres no chance our game vs United will be the same night

Guess they would be swapped? Us Wednesday them Tuesday. 
Hopefully it's all just rumours but they do seem to be taking their time confirming the blimming thing.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #747 on: Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 08:17:35 pm
Maybe we should all boycott this like in 1996.

We have such a massive fans base therell always be people willing to walk across the picket line and take a ticket regardless.

More coaches will be provided by the club..date will be remain the same..
Offline redgriffin73

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #748 on: Yesterday at 08:51:05 pm »
Sunday would have the same travel issues, possibly even worse, than Saturday so what would they gain from putting it then when they've already had complaints.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #749 on: Yesterday at 08:53:19 pm »
1996 was a great two fingers up to the FA. But the global fam would prevent a repeat.
Online 77kop05

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #750 on: Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:51:05 pm
Sunday would have the same travel issues, possibly even worse, than Saturday so what would they gain from putting it then when they've already had complaints.

Viewing figures.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #751 on: Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:51:05 pm
Sunday would have the same travel issues, possibly even worse, than Saturday so what would they gain from putting it then when they've already had complaints.

Yeah it makes no sense to switch the game to Sunday. Regardless of the day, our match is gonna get the biggest viewing figures. The kick off is late enough that it shouldnt really affect the viewing figures anyway.

WembleysatD.more coaches.fa dont care
Offline andy07

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #752 on: Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm »
Liverpool and City should just tell them to find a workable solution or both clubs withdraw from the competition.  Never going to happen but I bet an acceptable outcome would be achieved if they did.
Offline Gladbach73

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #753 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm
We have such a massive fans base therell always be people willing to walk across the picket line and take a ticket regardless.

More coaches will be provided by the club..date will be remain the same..

I went on the Club run coach on Sunday to Forest, we were told then by the Steward that the Club were not going to run coaches to Wembley.
Offline deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #754 on: Yesterday at 09:22:44 pm »
Wembley.
17:30pm KO  - Saturday

"More" coaches put on by the 'travel partner' (national express)

My guess.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #755 on: Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm
Hearing rumours of a 16.30 Sunday KO at Wembley and the United game to be pushed to Wednesday. Tv pushing for it.
Hope not or that's 4 of my flights in the bin. 

Theres also then no reason it couldnt be played at Old Trafford if they moved both ours and Evertons games round. Which means if its Wembley on the Sunday as a lot say they couldn't really care less how both sets of supporters get there and back.
Offline swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #756 on: Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm
Theres also then no reason it couldnt be played at Old Trafford if they moved both ours and Evertons games round. Which means if its Wembley on the Sunday as a lot say they couldn't really care less how both sets of supporters get there and back.

So you think they're going to have Liverpool v Man Utd and Chelsea v Arsenal on at the same time? It's not going to happen.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #757 on: Today at 06:56:34 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm
So you think they're going to have Liverpool v Man Utd and Chelsea v Arsenal on at the same time? It's not going to happen.

Chelsea and Arsenal would be moved to the Tuesday obviously duh.
