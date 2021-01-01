No chance they move it to be honest. Though if they wanted to play it in Cardiff that'd be a fun day out!
Realistically, if they ever did move the semis away from Wembley again, where could they play them? Old Trafford an obvious answer and more accessible for the northern clubs. I don't think Villa Park would cut it anymore, you need a bigger stadium for a cup semi IMO. Arsenal and Spurs have big grounds but both are very close to Wembley. Other +50k seaters I can think of include Anfield, Newcastle, Man City.