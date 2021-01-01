« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 35692 times)

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #600 on: Today at 01:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Today at 01:05:34 pm
Be unfairer on those who missed out on a semi final ticket via a ballot process to be eliminated from the chance of getting a Cup final ticket,
through no fault of their own.

Unfair on the ones who went to the semi and didnt get a final ticket when people who didnt go to the semi end up getting one
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #601 on: Today at 01:19:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:07:51 pm
Unfair on the ones who went to the semi and didnt get a final ticket when people who didnt go to the semi end up getting one
Easy solution, beat city and get Chelsea and everyone should be sorted  :D
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #602 on: Today at 01:27:23 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:07:51 pm
Unfair on the ones who went to the semi and didnt get a final ticket when people who didnt go to the semi end up getting one
I personally think its unfair when people could in theory go to Wembley three times in a season and others miss out on all three and dont even get chance to go once even though theyve been to every home game required to enter the ballot.

No way of pleasing everyone and there will no doubt be people who go all three and others who miss out on all three all because of a ballot.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #603 on: Today at 01:44:26 pm »
Id rather take my chance on both or none
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #604 on: Today at 02:11:30 pm »
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #605 on: Today at 02:25:32 pm »
I hope the couple from Singapore in Row A felt they got their money's worth last night after paying £1,000 for the pair

Will be reporting the seat details to the club later on today - rats
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #606 on: Today at 02:36:03 pm »
This is getting move up north isn't it? Just got a feeling common sense prevails here, granted chance of a ticket would dramatically decrease, United play at home on the same day though atm
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #607 on: Today at 02:37:20 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:36:03 pm
This is getting move up north isn't it? Just got a feeling common sense prevails here, granted chance of a ticket would dramatically decrease

When does common sense prevail? They need to use wembley due to the corporate sales
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #608 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 02:37:20 pm
When does common sense prevail? They need to use wembley due to the corporate sales
I agree but I think they'll be conversations at least
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #609 on: Today at 02:49:42 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:36:03 pm
This is getting move up north isn't it? Just got a feeling common sense prevails here, granted chance of a ticket would dramatically decrease, United play at home on the same day though atm

No chance - it's the FA we're talking about here
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #610 on: Today at 02:50:21 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:44:45 pm
I agree but I think they'll be conversations at least

Wembley on a different weekend would be the best solution. Easter should never have been picked as there is always a reduced service that weekend.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #611 on: Today at 02:53:10 pm »
No chance this gets moved. Not exactly the first match or event being held at Wembley on a weekend where theres no trains from the north.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #612 on: Today at 02:53:41 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:25:32 pm
I hope the couple from Singapore in Row A felt they got their money's worth last night after paying £1,000 for the pair

Will be reporting the seat details to the club later on today - rats

Who in their right mind spends a grand on a pair of footy tickets. Christ, more money than sense.

All involved are gobshites in my opinion.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #613 on: Today at 03:03:59 pm »
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #614 on: Today at 03:04:50 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:25:32 pm
I hope the couple from Singapore in Row A felt they got their money's worth last night after paying £1,000 for the pair

Will be reporting the seat details to the club later on today - rats

I'd like to say "unbelievable"

But its not at all surprising.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #615 on: Today at 03:08:18 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:36:03 pm
This is getting move up north isn't it? Just got a feeling common sense prevails here, granted chance of a ticket would dramatically decrease, United play at home on the same day though atm

There is absolutely zero chance this gets moved, either by venue or timing. Its not a new thing, they have NEVER been arsed how fans gets to and from these games.

Like many have said, part of the Club Wembley package involves FA Cup Semi Finals, there is no conceivable way they will go against this.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #616 on: Today at 03:09:04 pm »
Quote from: timmit on Today at 03:08:18 pm
There is absolutely zero chance this gets moved, either by venue or timing. Its not a new thing, they have NEVER been arsed how fans gets to and from these games.

Like many have said, part of the Club Wembley package involves FA Cup Semi Finals, there is no conceivable way they will go against this.
see yous on the mega bus then
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #617 on: Today at 03:10:52 pm »
Semi final will be a ballot after the guaranteed sale and it won't count toward the final, everyone will be able to apply for the final ballot.

Basically the Semi Final will be a free hit with no credit carried for the final.

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #618 on: Today at 03:13:44 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:10:52 pm
Semi final will be a ballot after the guaranteed sale and it won't count toward the final, everyone will be able to apply for the final ballot.

Basically the Semi Final will be a free hit with no credit carried for the final.



I can't see that happening at all.

Why would they do that?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #619 on: Today at 03:14:54 pm »
Quote from: timmit on Today at 03:13:44 pm
I can't see that happening at all.

Why would they do that?


They will.

Why wouldn't they? I think it is a fair way of doing it.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #620 on: Today at 03:18:54 pm »
The Club are putting huge pressure on over the travel issue.  they, along with others, flagged this issue pre Christmas
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #621 on: Today at 03:19:55 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:14:54 pm
They will.

Why wouldn't they? I think it is a fair way of doing it.

Fair on who?

So people that had all CL group games that then miss out as we go to knockout stages due to UEFA taking more. What happens next game?
Its then first come first served for those who had 3 group games plus the knockout game.

Loyalty will always be on previous attendance from the competition. Starting on all games then moving downwards. No way will they not use the semi final in my view.

Of course that's just my view, but ill be amazed if its any different.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #622 on: Today at 03:21:33 pm »
Quote from: timmit on Today at 03:19:55 pm
Fair on who?

So people that had all CL group games that then miss out as we go to knockout stages due to UEFA taking more. What happens next game?
Its then first come first served for those who had 3 group games plus the knockout game.

Loyalty will always be on previous attendance from the competition. Starting on all games then moving downwards. No way will they not use the semi final in my view.

Of course that's just my view, but ill be amazed if its any different.

What's the champions league got to do with it?  And this is totally different as being played at a neutral venue with completely different capacities.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #623 on: Today at 03:21:34 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:18:54 pm
The Club are putting huge pressure on over the travel issue.  they, along with others, flagged this issue pre Christmas

Its a massive issue. But again, I can't see anything happening. It just doesn't work like that. They're not arsed how we get there.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #624 on: Today at 03:21:39 pm »
No chance they move it to be honest. Though if they wanted to play it in Cardiff that'd be a fun day out!

Realistically, if they ever did move the semis away from Wembley again, where could they play them? Old Trafford an obvious answer and more accessible for the northern clubs. I don't think Villa Park would cut it anymore, you need a bigger stadium for a cup semi IMO. Arsenal and Spurs have big grounds but both are very close to Wembley. Other +50k seaters I can think of include Anfield, Newcastle, Man City.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #625 on: Today at 03:24:26 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:09:04 pm
see yous on the mega bus then

Ballot permitting  ;D
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #626 on: Today at 03:26:44 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:10:52 pm
Semi final will be a ballot after the guaranteed sale and it won't count toward the final, everyone will be able to apply for the final ballot.

Basically the Semi Final will be a free hit with no credit carried for the final.



Is that just your opinion? Or have you heard?

In previous years (2006 and 2012) it has counted towards a final.
