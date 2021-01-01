No chance

Based on the league cup allocation, a couple of thousand will miss out again



Someone post this during the last ballot results..we got a similar allocation.



30761 entered ballot of which 19226 got tickets so the allocation breakdown was:

5193 with aways

19226 ballot

5610 hospitality/PRH

2640 players and officials

330 sponsors



The stuff in bold needs to be questioned before you start talking about guarantees



1,000 less tickets allocated for forest too so thats good



1,300 difference from Cardiff allocation to the league cup allocation for Leicester and Arsenal2,000 extra tickets if we get 35k instead of the league cup final 33kThat should mean theres 4,300 difference at the least in the ballot (less in it and more tickets available).I'd also say as we had more home games in the FA that there could well be another 1-2k that didnt go to them all with them going to general sale.May also get less being taken up by hospitality and players and officials with it only being a semi final as well.My guess would be 27-28k in the ballot for around 22-23k tickets with about an 85% chance overall.