Author Topic: The FA Cup

ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #560 on: Today at 06:49:55 am
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
Although if you pass on tickets you shouldn't get credit for this season they said you'd keep credit, can hardly go back on it now. Definitely could use past seasons to guarantee most people though

Yeah I agree. Itll be a ballot for all with homes with probably no other criteria

Is it just the local train lines that are closed that weekend?
stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #561 on: Today at 06:50:28 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:46:10 pm
No chance
Based on the league cup allocation, a couple of thousand will miss out again

Someone post this during the last ballot results..we got a similar allocation.

30761 entered ballot of which 19226 got tickets so the allocation breakdown was:
5193 with aways
19226 ballot
5610 hospitality/PRH
2640 players and officials
330 sponsors

The stuff in bold needs to be questioned before you start talking about guarantees

1,000 less tickets allocated for forest too so thats good

1,300 difference from Cardiff allocation to the league cup allocation for Leicester and Arsenal
2,000 extra tickets if we get 35k instead of the league cup final 33k

That should mean theres 4,300 difference at the least in the ballot (less in it and more tickets available).
I'd also say as we had more home games in the FA that there could well be another 1-2k that didnt go to them all with them going to general sale.
May also get less being taken up by hospitality and players and officials with it only being a semi final as well.
My guess would be 27-28k in the ballot for around 22-23k tickets with about an 85% chance overall.
TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #562 on: Today at 07:20:59 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:49:29 am
As far as the date goes. I'm assuming we would be the Saturday game given we play United on the Tuesday?
most likely
sambhi92

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #563 on: Today at 07:59:46 am
So 4,059 for all home + Forrest will have a tickets. Plus PRH and FF for the players and staff, if we have an 35k allocation we probably sounds like about 27/28k tickets for the rest of us.

Thought all homes would get tickets but most likely ballot, think that Cardiff game at home might have a big say though as they took a full allocation so maybe all homes might get it if its 27/28k then ballot of any remaining tickets.

Pure guess work of course!
nfletcher23

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #564 on: Today at 09:30:11 am
So will it look something like:

All 4 - Guaranteed
3 - Ballot not guaranteed
Wouldnt drop to 2,

That cover it or?
nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #565 on: Today at 09:31:17 am
Kick off time for this likely to be 5.30pm absolute ballache getting back up here afterwards by train with 2 sets of fans from the Northwest
Craig S

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #566 on: Today at 09:32:54 am
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 09:31:17 am
Kick off time for this likely to be 5.30pm absolute ballache getting back up here afterwards by train with 2 sets of fans from the Northwest

There aren't any trains
nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #567 on: Today at 09:39:43 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:32:54 am
There aren't any trains

Bloody hell just seen that Euston main line is closed for the whole weekend!
RandalstownRed

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #568 on: Today at 10:02:37 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:32:54 am
There aren't any trains

Surely this needs to be raised by supporters groups.  It is a shambles
lfcrule6times

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #569 on: Today at 10:27:31 am
When we expecting details then? League cup selling details were the day after if I remember correctly.
LeggerLFC16

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #570 on: Today at 10:32:11 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:50:28 am
1,300 difference from Cardiff allocation to the league cup allocation for Leicester and Arsenal
2,000 extra tickets if we get 35k instead of the league cup final 33k

That should mean theres 4,300 difference at the least in the ballot (less in it and more tickets available).
I'd also say as we had more home games in the FA that there could well be another 1-2k that didnt go to them all with them going to general sale.
May also get less being taken up by hospitality and players and officials with it only being a semi final as well.
My guess would be 27-28k in the ballot for around 22-23k tickets with about an 85% chance overall.

Can somebody explain to me why PRH would be sorted here? I thought this was only for finals?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/how-to-buy-tickets/priority-rights-holders
ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #571 on: Today at 10:46:08 am
Quote from: LeggerLFC16 on Today at 10:32:11 am
Can somebody explain to me why PRH would be sorted here? I thought this was only for finals?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/how-to-buy-tickets/priority-rights-holders

Not that I can explain but just to confirm that tickets were sold to PRHs for the last fa cup semi final so itll defo be the case. Im guessing its due to Wembley being a neutral venue

If trains arent on, theyll need to sort out the ballot ASAP so people can plan their journeys
Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #572 on: Today at 10:47:11 am
"
Priority Rights Holders with a Ticket Entitlement Certificate are entitled to purchase tickets (a maximum of 1 ticket per Priority Right held) for:

Home Cup matchesFinals.

ELIGIBILITY

On holding    

1 Priority Right                                   1 stand ticket  

2 Priority Rights                                 2 stand tickets

3 Priority Rights                                 3 stand tickets

4 Priority Rights                                 4 stand tickets

 

Please Note - entitlement for Priority Right Holders does not include:

Premier League Home GamesPremier League Away GamesAway Cup Games"


Semi Finals are not mentioned in that link but they will probably get them IMO. If that was taken from our last FAC match there it was only applicable for the final
sambhi92

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #573 on: Today at 10:48:00 am
Quote from: LeggerLFC16 on Today at 10:32:11 am
Can somebody explain to me why PRH would be sorted here? I thought this was only for finals?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/how-to-buy-tickets/priority-rights-holders

They get access to CL games as well. Wasnt inter on PRH and pretty sure QF and SF will be
courty61

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #574 on: Today at 10:50:09 am
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 10:48:00 am
They get access to CL games as well. Wasnt inter on PRH and pretty sure QF and SF will be

PRH get offered all cup games
LeggerLFC16

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #575 on: Today at 10:51:27 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:46:08 am
Not that I can explain but just to confirm that tickets were sold to PRHs for the last fa cup semi final so itll defo be the case. Im guessing its due to Wembley being a neutral venue

If trains arent on, theyll need to sort out the ballot ASAP so people can plan their journeys

What doesn't help the situation and what causes, rightly so, so much anger towards to club - is the lack of concrete information about these PRH - we don't know how many there is (only a basic educated guess based off previous articles) and what tickets they are guaranteed.

You're right about the ballot being sorted ASAP but knowing the club - they have over 3 weeks to sort this, kick the can down the road until a week or so time.
