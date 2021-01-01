« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 32728 times)

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 09:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 05:05:21 pm
Cheers. I was hoping for the Legends game to be honest :D as I have got a mate's tkt who doesn't usually go, but I'll see how I feel. Got Asda booked for Wed but might have to postpone that, and the vet on Tues. Is it 3 days of negative tests they used to sat you should have? I'll go by that if so
I think it's if you test negative on day 5 and then the same the following day then you're ok (or what it used to be, ha !)
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #521 on: Today at 10:55:46 am »
That sounds familiar so I'll do that. Thanks. Still + today as expected so I'll postpone vet* and asda. *Luckily not urgent
« Reply #522 on: Today at 12:22:03 pm »
by Asda do you mean getting a delivery? You should still be able to have it, just put on the notes that you've got covid and the driver will be able to take steps to minimise contact.
« Reply #523 on: Today at 12:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 10:55:46 am
That sounds familiar so I'll do that. Thanks. Still + today as expected so I'll postpone vet* and asda. *Luckily not urgent
Btw, the first day you test positive is classed as day 0 I think.....so, day 1 starts the following day (think that's right  :-\)
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:22:03 pm
by Asda do you mean getting a delivery? You should still be able to have it, just put on the notes that you've got covid and the driver will be able to take steps to minimise contact.
Yes. Oh right. I have pushed it back a week now as I'm ok I think. Not being able to taste much helps :D Thanks though.
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 12:31:48 pm
Btw, the first day you test positive is classed as day 0 I think.....so, day 1 starts the following day (think that's right  :-\)

Ah right, def need to push the vets back 2moro then. Cheers
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #525 on: Today at 05:51:56 pm »
If we get through our semi will be Sat 16th at 5.30
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #526 on: Today at 07:54:34 pm »
I take it, guaranteed ticket for all homes + Forest away. Ballot for all homes.... Good luck!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #527 on: Today at 08:05:18 pm »
Quote from: jammo on Today at 05:51:56 pm
If we get through our semi will be Sat 16th at 5.30
Stupid kick off time but its been that way for years. Easy train back to the NW if it goes to penalties
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #528 on: Today at 08:06:38 pm »
I think its about 35k for semis so hopefully better chance for everyone. Ill wait for you guys to work out the %s 😂
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #529 on: Today at 08:07:25 pm »
There are no trains on the saturday
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #530 on: Today at 08:08:54 pm »
We play Utd on the Tuesday where Palace and Chelsea book play Wed. We were down for the 5 30 game v Villa so not difficult to see when its played
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #531 on: Today at 08:09:37 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 08:07:25 pm
There are no trains on the saturday
I had a look earlier and there's loads of engineering works as it's the Easter Bank Holiday weekend so as usual, perfect timing for the FA to arrange a football match at Wembley
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #532 on: Today at 08:21:21 pm »
Here's the selling notice from the last time we were there in FA Cup vs Villa https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=320610.msg13738577#msg13738577

c32k, tiered sale on number of games attended - no ballot
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #533 on: Today at 08:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 08:21:21 pm
Here's the selling notice from the last time we were there in FA Cup vs Villa https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=320610.msg13738577#msg13738577

c32k, tiered sale on number of games attended - no ballot

So happy theyve stopped prioritising STHs. I got one for this in the first come first serve online sales. Cant be doing with these ballots
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #534 on: Today at 08:30:46 pm »
Any ideas on how ACS with all 4 homes & Shrewsbury home 19/20 to qualify will fare?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #535 on: Today at 08:31:48 pm »
Quote from: samifan on Today at 08:30:46 pm
Any ideas on how ACS with all 4 homes & Shrewsbury home 19/20 to qualify will fare?
They won't use the 19/20 season for the semi or the final
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #536 on: Today at 08:34:42 pm »
Ok, cheers. So its all down to the cup matches this season?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #537 on: Today at 08:35:46 pm »
Quote from: samifan on Today at 08:34:42 pm
Ok, cheers. So its all down to the cup matches this season?
Yeah, it always is when it comes to these games.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #538 on: Today at 08:36:00 pm »
Quote from: samifan on Today at 08:34:42 pm
Ok, cheers. So its all down to the cup matches this season?

Unfortunately so
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #539 on: Today at 08:41:40 pm »
If we get a 35k Allocation I guess everyone with all homes should be boxed.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #540 on: Today at 08:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 08:21:21 pm
Here's the selling notice from the last time we were there in FA Cup vs Villa https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=320610.msg13738577#msg13738577

c32k, tiered sale on number of games attended - no ballot

Only no ballot because there was not enough time to do a ballot, it will be balloted.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #541 on: Today at 08:46:10 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 08:41:40 pm
If we get a 35k Allocation I guess everyone with all homes should be boxed.

No chance
Based on the league cup allocation, a couple of thousand will miss out again

Someone post this during the last ballot results..we got a similar allocation.

30761 entered ballot of which 19226 got tickets so the allocation breakdown was:
5193 with aways
19226 ballot
5610 hospitality/PRH
2640 players and officials
330 sponsors

The stuff in bold needs to be questioned before you start talking about guarantees

1,000 less tickets allocated for forest too so thats good
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #542 on: Today at 08:48:45 pm »
Our capacity at Anfield has grown since our last semi as well. We give about 8k tickets to away clubs for the FA Cup so there'll be about 40k+ who no doubt will have all homes. A few thousand will miss out for this
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #543 on: Today at 09:02:00 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:46:10 pm
No chance
Based on the league cup allocation, a couple of thousand will miss out again

Someone post this during the last ballot results..we got a similar allocation.

30761 entered ballot of which 19226 got tickets so the allocation breakdown was:
5193 with aways
19226 ballot
5610 hospitality/PRH
2640 players and officials
330 sponsors

The stuff in bold needs to be questioned before you start talking about guarantees

1,000 less tickets allocated for forest too so thats good

Going off the assumption of a 35k allocation on top of that the fa cup there was less home fans compared to the league cup. Theres a good chance everyone could be boxed and worse case scenario is 3k miss out compared to the 6k that missed out last month.

Its all guess work atm anyway.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #544 on: Today at 09:03:02 pm »
Should be 1000 less away guarantees at least compared to LC final, also will be less with all homes due to Cardiff taking the full allocation, also you'd think hospitality/players might return a few more although hard to say with it being city, will be slightly better chance than final
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #545 on: Today at 09:04:01 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 09:02:00 pm
Going off the assumption of a 35k allocation on top of that the fa cup there was less home fans compared to the league cup. Theres a good chance everyone could be boxed and worse case scenario is 3k miss out compared to the 6k that missed out last month.

Its all guess work atm anyway.
35k would be sound but I'm not sure it'll be that high
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #546 on: Today at 09:05:38 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on Today at 08:06:38 pm
I think its about 35k for semis so hopefully better chance for everyone. Ill wait for you guys to work out the %s 😂
in fairness City got 35,400 v Brighton in 2019, went to general sale of course
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #547 on: Today at 09:07:35 pm »
World choice doing buses with no toilet on it haha
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #548 on: Today at 09:44:21 pm »
If this goes to ballot they cant use attendance at the semi as qualification criteria for the final should we beat City.
Otherwise the ballot for the semi is effectively an eliminator ballot for the final tickets.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #549 on: Today at 09:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:44:21 pm
If this goes to ballot they cant use attendance at the semi as qualification criteria for the final should we beat City.
Otherwise the ballot for the semi is effectively an eliminator ballot for the final tickets.

Yeah. Thats how itll work. Those who go the semi will then go back into a ballot for tickets for the final as therell be even less tickets
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #550 on: Today at 09:57:05 pm »
They should go back over multiple seasons (I know they wont) because itll actually reward loyalty and you can get the numbers down to a guarunteed sale. Then maybe ballot the final, would reward loyalty more than usual.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #551 on: Today at 10:09:44 pm »
Based on Citys allocation of 35,400 in 2019 then its gonna be pretty close, we had 52,200 in for Shrewsbury and Norwich with 51,200 in for Cardiff but the big factor is the 7,000 allocation for Cardiff plus around 1,000 seats lost for segregation so its around 44,000- then the hospitality mix will drop that by another 3-4k at least and also the fact that both Cardiff and Norwich went to general sale or one game required which will account for another couple of thousand so all told I reckon it will be around the 37-38k mark- less the 5k for aways it will be at most 33k in for 30k tickets
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #552 on: Today at 10:25:33 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 10:09:44 pm
Based on Citys allocation of 35,400 in 2019 then its gonna be pretty close, we had 52,200 in for Shrewsbury and Norwich with 51,200 in for Cardiff but the big factor is the 7,000 allocation for Cardiff plus around 1,000 seats lost for segregation so its around 44,000- then the hospitality mix will drop that by another 3-4k at least and also the fact that both Cardiff and Norwich went to general sale or one game required which will account for another couple of thousand so all told I reckon it will be around the 37-38k mark- less the 5k for aways it will be at most 33k in for 30k tickets
Also got to factor in that approx. 600 tickets werent taken up in the LC final ballot - youd imagine it would be a similar number. I think well get around 33k again but we shall see. Registration probably open at the end of this week or early next week.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #553 on: Today at 10:26:05 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 10:09:44 pm
Based on Citys allocation of 35,400 in 2019 then its gonna be pretty close, we had 52,200 in for Shrewsbury and Norwich with 51,200 in for Cardiff but the big factor is the 7,000 allocation for Cardiff plus around 1,000 seats lost for segregation so its around 44,000- then the hospitality mix will drop that by another 3-4k at least and also the fact that both Cardiff and Norwich went to general sale or one game required which will account for another couple of thousand so all told I reckon it will be around the 37-38k mark- less the 5k for aways it will be at most 33k in for 30k tickets

If thats the case and such a small number would miss out, the club should defo consider guarenteed sales and go back to a previous season

Orpeople who passed on tickets to F&F should be in line after those who have attended all games
