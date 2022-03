Sold out just as I got in.



Never seem to have much luck with the queues, was in well before it started but ended up with a queue number around 5k and a 30+ minute wait indicated at the start.



Bollocks



Me too. I got lucky this time I was number 3998 and just asked it to get 2 for me when I got in. I then went back just to see what was left just incase and I noticed my two were on the back row and everything else had gone. I quickly got out as fast as I could then.There should be first percentage of every type of sale that goes to window sales first. I know people think it’s a xenophobic viewpoint but that’s only because this way has become the norm. Who is to say this way is right.