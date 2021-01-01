Can someone post a link for the sale. I'm not eligible and can't see the sale but want to buy for someone else on my friends and family list who is eligible. Thanks
Why on earth would they do that 😂You could literally get on the FA Cup ladder at West Ham the other year
Is there a way around it because we want to avoid the tickets being posted to one address in Ireland then having to be posted to me within a week. If the club are late posting then it becomes a risk.
You have to link to the person in Ireland's account through Friends and Family and make sure the tickets are bought using their credit but by someone like yourself with a more local address. They will always be posted to the address of the lead purchaser.
But the lead supporter has to qualify thats the point he's trying to avoid
There'll be no queue because it's a guaranteed sale
Game not showing for me. Only the Barcelona game.
Only shows up if you qualify to buy. Were you expecting to?
Decent amount of tickets still remaining?see how far this will drop...
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
I think this might sell out this afternoon. For the 1+ sale to occur, about 700 people that went to wolves will have to swerve this. This is surely more popular than wolves??
