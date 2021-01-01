« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 23829 times)

Offline nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:28:13 am »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:24:45 am
Can someone post a link for the sale. I'm not eligible and can't see the sale but want to buy for someone else on my friends and family list who is eligible. Thanks

You can't do that unless you log into there account directly
Offline didopich

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 am »
Is there a way around it because we want to avoid the tickets being posted to one address in Ireland then having to be posted to me within a week. If the club are late posting then it becomes a risk.
Offline Icky

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 12:13:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 10:32:56 am
Why on earth would they do that 😂

You could literally get on the FA Cup ladder at West Ham the other year
This is true. We got on with Bolton mid week reply, takes a few years of not missing any and a bit of luck in mad dash. But since then we have got most, down to a 1600 allocation at Shrewsbury.
Quarter final with only homes previous is not going to be a time anyone new will get on the ladder.
Offline nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 12:44:24 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:41:21 am
Is there a way around it because we want to avoid the tickets being posted to one address in Ireland then having to be posted to me within a week. If the club are late posting then it becomes a risk.

Don't think so now with this ticketing system
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 12:49:33 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:41:21 am
Is there a way around it because we want to avoid the tickets being posted to one address in Ireland then having to be posted to me within a week. If the club are late posting then it becomes a risk.

They wont accommodate tickets being passed on no
Offline Vladi Legend

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 01:01:47 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:41:21 am
Is there a way around it because we want to avoid the tickets being posted to one address in Ireland then having to be posted to me within a week. If the club are late posting then it becomes a risk.

You have to link to the person in Ireland's account through Friends and Family and make sure the tickets are bought using their credit but by someone like yourself with a more local address. They will always be posted to the address of the lead purchaser.
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 01:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Vladi Legend on Yesterday at 01:01:47 pm
You have to link to the person in Ireland's account through Friends and Family and make sure the tickets are bought using their credit but by someone like yourself with a more local address. They will always be posted to the address of the lead purchaser.

But the lead supporter has to qualify thats the point he's trying to avoid
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 01:11:47 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:41:21 am
Is there a way around it because we want to avoid the tickets being posted to one address in Ireland then having to be posted to me within a week. If the club are late posting then it becomes a risk.
you should be able to arrange duplicates or get forest TO to reprint for you as a last resort
Offline Vladi Legend

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 01:17:02 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:08:33 pm
But the lead supporter has to qualify thats the point he's trying to avoid

Oh right. Didn't realise that was a thing. I've never been in the situation where the lead didn't qualify before.
Offline ant

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 01:20:17 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:41:21 am
Is there a way around it because we want to avoid the tickets being posted to one address in Ireland then having to be posted to me within a week. If the club are late posting then it becomes a risk.
get your mate to friend & family someone buying in the sales and collecting at anfield/post uk, they could then meet you at city ground or post next day to you if possible time wise - ynwa
Offline Vladi Legend

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 01:28:15 pm »
What's the best way to join the queue the moment it begins? Am I best pressing the buy button or refresh bang on 2pm or just wait whilst sat in the ticketing section?
Offline Max100

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 01:35:02 pm »
Seems there's no queue for this
Online swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 01:36:18 pm »
There'll be no queue because it's a guaranteed sale
Offline Max100

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 01:45:42 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:36:18 pm
There'll be no queue because it's a guaranteed sale

True. I forgot that
Online MKB

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 02:04:32 pm »
After the match went up, for the first minute, despite seating blocks not being highlighted, you could click on the away ones, but there were no seats showing on the plan.  Seemed to sort itself out a minute later.  Weird stuff from our IT as per.
Online Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 02:19:51 pm »
Mine was fine right away. I logged in a few minutes b4 and it just appeared at 2pm. Think I F5'd about 2pm but not certain. Was seconds after though
Offline cjc9020801Beverly Hills

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 02:25:24 pm »
Game not showing for me. Only the Barcelona game.
Online Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 02:26:40 pm »
Quote from: cjc9020801Beverly Hills on Yesterday at 02:25:24 pm
Game not showing for me. Only the Barcelona game.
Only shows up if you qualify to buy. Were you expecting to?
Offline cjc9020801Beverly Hills

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 02:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 02:26:40 pm
Only shows up if you qualify to buy. Were you expecting to?

Yeah.
Online vlademer17

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 02:32:01 pm »
Decent amount of tickets still remaining?
see how far this will drop...
Online ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 04:02:13 pm »
Quote from: vlademer17 on Yesterday at 02:32:01 pm
Decent amount of tickets still remaining?
see how far this will drop...
Might be a very limited sale for those on 1+ but will definitely not drop further.
Online tasmichkata

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #381 on: Today at 08:25:58 am »
Quote from: vlademer17 on Yesterday at 02:32:01 pm
Decent amount of tickets still remaining?
see how far this will drop...

3 green blocks and 5 yellows.
Online willss

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #382 on: Today at 10:38:53 am »
I think this might sell out this afternoon. For the 1+ sale to occur, about 700 people that went to wolves will have to swerve this. This is surely more popular than wolves??
Online Barry Banana

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #383 on: Today at 10:44:29 am »
Quote from: willss on Today at 10:38:53 am
I think this might sell out this afternoon. For the 1+ sale to occur, about 700 people that went to wolves will have to swerve this. This is surely more popular than wolves??

Feels odd that the club have anticipated the potential for a 1+ sale though. Maybe theyre thinking the credit not counting for next year will impact but surely the priority, even for credit hunters, is the potential for semi and final tickets this year.
