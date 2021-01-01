« previous next »
TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 07:48:41 am
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 07:23:20 am
I wonder for the final if we make it, would they do a ballot where basically they say you can only enter if you went to the semi final as i believe we would get around 30k tickets for semi final, then about 26/27k for final. So 90% of people that went to the semi should also be able to make the final as well
yes but it's also not really fair to people who might have 3/4 or 4/4 games and lost the semi ballot. Another ballot involving everyone again would be fairer imo but I don't see the club doing that
stueya

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 07:52:37 am
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 07:23:20 am
I wonder for the final if we make it, would they do a ballot where basically they say you can only enter if you went to the semi final as i believe we would get around 30k tickets for semi final, then about 26/27k for final. So 90% of people that went to the semi should also be able to make the final as well

Usually the allocations are 35-36k for the Semi Final and 28k for the final
PaulKS

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 10:16:09 am
If we got all homes to the semi, then surely they'd do all homes this season, and one from some of the previous aways we've had... Chelsea/Wolves/Plymouth/West Ham etc.
Tommypig

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 10:54:54 am
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:16:09 am
If we got all homes to the semi, then surely they'd do all homes this season, and one from some of the previous aways we've had... Chelsea/Wolves/Plymouth/West Ham etc.

Exactly at some stage be it Quarters if away - Semi's they will bring in at least one of the aways from previous seasons to differenciate
Craig S

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 10:56:19 am
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:16:09 am
If we got all homes to the semi, then surely they'd do all homes this season, and one from some of the previous aways we've had... Chelsea/Wolves/Plymouth/West Ham etc.

They didn't in 2012 when we had all homes.
CONFIAMOS

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:05:34 am
Does anyone know what dates we're looking at for the Norwich game?

Craig S

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:07:43 am
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 11:05:34 am
Does anyone know what dates we're looking at for the Norwich game?


Almost certain to be the Weds, 2nd March. Cant be Tues cos of cup final on the Sunday. We have West Ham tv game on the Saturday after, so cant be Thursday.

Everton also at home, but their games around it are Saturday before and Monday after. So they can play Tues or Thurs.
Tommypig

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:08:05 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:56:19 am
They didn't in 2012 when we had all homes.

Your right but in those days they differentiated between members and season ticket holders maybe they will do the same and Auto cup scheme wasn't running

Sale dates are as follows

ALL Priority Rights Holders: Wednesday 28th March 2012

Season Ticket Holders who have recorded 4 FA Cup matches on their customer record during season 2011/2012: Thursday 29th March 2012 until Friday 30th March 2012
(Supporters in this group are guaranteed a ticket)

Members & Fan Card Holders who have recorded 4 FA Cup matches on their customer record during season 2011/2012: Monday 2nd April 2012
(Supporters in this group are guaranteed a ticket)

Season Ticket Holders who have recorded 3 FA Cup matches on their customer record during season 2011/2012: Tuesday 3rd April 2012
(Supporters in this group are guaranteed a ticket)

Ballot details

The club will run a ballot should any tickets remain after the above sales have taken place.

The following groups of supporters will be required to enter their details for the ballot:

1. Members and Fan Card Holders who have recorded 3 FA Cup matches on their customer record during season 2011/2012

2. Season Ticket Holders who have recorded 2 FA Cup matches on their customer record during season 2011/2012
Tommypig

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:09:37 am
And for the final Members had to join the ballot

ALL Priority Rights Holders: Monday, April 23 2012.

Season Ticket Holders who have recorded five FA Cup matches on their customer record during season 2011-12: Tuesday, April 24 2012 until 12pm on Wednesday, April 25.
(Supporters in this group are guaranteed a ticket)

Ballot details:

As we do not have enough tickets to satisfy demand, the remainder of the sale will be subject to a ballot.

Members and Fan Card Holders with five (5) 2011-2012 FA Cup games recorded against their customer record will be required to register their interest in purchasing a ticket between 1pm on Wednesday, April 18 and 2pm on Friday, April 20 2012.  Details of how to register will be published on the website on Wednesday, April 18.
CONFIAMOS

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:11:24 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:07:43 am
Almost certain to be the Weds, 2nd March. Cant be Tues cos of cup final on the Sunday. We have West Ham tv game on the Saturday after, so cant be Thursday.

Everton also at home, but their games around it are Saturday before and Monday after. So they can play Tues or Thurs.
Thanks.

Not sure why I had in my head that the United game could have been moved for this. Strange!
Craig S

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:13:25 am
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 11:11:24 am
Thanks.

Not sure why I had in my head that the United game could have been moved for this. Strange!

That is the round after this. If we beat Norwich, United will be postponed.
CONFIAMOS

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:13:56 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:13:25 am
That is the round after this. If we beat Norwich, United will be postponed.

Makes sense now - thanks mate.
daveyg

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:51:28 pm
Liverpool fixtures have updated on my calendar on my iPhone. Norwich game showing as 7:45 on Wednesday 2nd March.
PaulKS

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 01:06:51 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:56:19 am
They didn't in 2012 when we had all homes.

I know but the grounds a lot bigger now, and STH and members are now in the same hat. Just my prediction anyway, and it would make sense imo
russmills10

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 01:11:17 pm
Assume theres no chance of a members sale for the norwich game? Just wonder if they will sell out the annie road end
TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:48:05 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 01:11:17 pm
Assume theres no chance of a members sale for the norwich game? Just wonder if they will sell out the annie road end
there's every chance, I doubt they even bring 3k. Any tickets in the lower tier would go straight to members because they haven't been used in either game yet
stueya

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 05:25:51 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:48:05 pm
there's every chance, I doubt they even bring 3k. Any tickets in the lower tier would go straight to members because they haven't been used in either game yet

Id expect anyone who has the 2 games currently will be guaranteed a ticket for Norwich
TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 06:11:57 pm
Quote from: stueya on Today at 05:25:51 pm
Id expect anyone who has the 2 games currently will be guaranteed a ticket for Norwich
well yeah no way Norwich take the upper tier
