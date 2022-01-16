Burnley v Watford has been postponed. Burnley have 5 games in hand now. Dyche said currently he only has 10 players available, their next game is only 5 days away. Making it very likely that will get postponed too. Burnley are getting close to the point where if any more of their games get called off, they won't be able to rearrange them all before the end of the season.



whole thing is ridiculous.Burnley had 16 players available last night for their U23 game.If the Premier League was actually competent (ha!), they should have had rules in place from the get go, that if you have the required number of professional players, regardless of experience, then you play or forfeit. Burnley (and Leicester, and Arsenal) clearly have more than enough as all PL clubs have.Couple weeks ago Bundesliga made it clear that a team had to play on despite having over half their 1st team squad unavailable, they basically filled their bench with U23 players (and gave debuts to 2 of them late in the game), and added 1 or 2 youngsters to their line up and off they went.Only postponements should be for when a training ground is locked down and no one can actually get together to train and prepare.