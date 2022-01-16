« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January

The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
January 16, 2022, 03:58:26 pm
Why isnt there a super sunday game on, I dont pay sky to watch them chat about football. I think ill send an email, want a refund.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
January 16, 2022, 03:58:32 pm
Quote from: rushyman on January 16, 2022, 03:35:59 pm
Var the enemy of common sense once more

Got to change it

Obviously there's a person behind the screen (who often makes the wrong call still), but that's the point/problem with video technology, it's literal, there's no common sense applied.
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
January 16, 2022, 04:02:18 pm

West Ham 0 - [1] Leeds; Jack Harrison 10' - https://mixture.gg/v/61e427deb41b2

West Ham [1] - 1 Leeds; Jarrod Bowen 34' - https://mixture.gg/v/61e42d103c709

West Ham 1 - [2] Leeds; Jack Harrison 38' - https://mixture.gg/v/61e42dde03dcd

West Ham [2] - 2 Leeds; Pablo Fornals 52' - https://mixture.gg/v/61e435b16dd20

West Ham 2 - [3] Leeds; Jack Harrison hat-trick 60' - https://mixture.gg/v/61e437b9e3f01 & https://juststream.live/GotInterrogatingLaird

West Ham 2 - 3 Leeds United; Bowen miss 94' - https://streamja.com/1O5GP
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
January 16, 2022, 04:05:55 pm
City have killed this league. How can you be on 45 points from 21 games and effectively be out the title race?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
January 16, 2022, 04:18:20 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on January 16, 2022, 03:58:26 pm
Why isnt there a super sunday game on, I dont pay sky to watch them chat about football. I think ill send an email, want a refund.

Wouldnt of been that super anyway watching two teams that are the epitome of ordinary.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
January 16, 2022, 04:25:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on January 16, 2022, 03:58:32 pm
Obviously there's a person behind the screen (who often makes the wrong call still), but that's the point/problem with video technology, it's literal, there's no common sense applied.

I know

what I mean is if theyre going to apply so literally then surely they have to amend a few things to be common sense

In the example of the 4th league goal you could put in a clause that its up to the refees integrity wether it was going to be a goal or not

That was clearly a well worked goal and nothing wrong with it
scatman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
January 16, 2022, 04:28:12 pm
it hit his arm and he was offside, how isn't that wrong? It's not the referees fault that Rodrigo had his arms out shouting at a team mate for not passing to him. It was a foul by the laws of the game. If you want 'common sense' then might as well be no laws.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
January 16, 2022, 04:36:53 pm
Quote from: scatman on January 16, 2022, 04:28:12 pm
it hit his arm and he was offside, how isn't that wrong? It's not the referees fault that Rodrigo had his arms out shouting at a team mate for not passing to him. It was a foul by the laws of the game. If you want 'common sense' then might as well be no laws.

Mate it was going in anyway is the point. Hes literally on the line and over it

That wouldve been a goal in the last 150 years of football
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
January 16, 2022, 04:45:58 pm
Na that was rightly ruled out. He's blatantly offside and the ball hits him last.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 12:01:07 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 16, 2022, 12:08:36 pm
I'd take Coutinho back in a heartbeat just because the thought of it pisses off someone that claims to be a grown adult.

Get fucked you tit
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 12:04:51 am
Really terrible result for West Ham.  Always like the thought of some movement in the top 6 and recently that has been the case with Leicester, Wolves, and West Ham performing at times to an almost CL level.  Looks like that's not going to happen this year so just need to hope ManU gets Europa or worse I guess as a consolation.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 12:07:33 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:01:07 am
Get fucked you tit

Fair bit of abuse you're dishing out lately. Everything OK? All that anger isn't good for your health.
afc turkish

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 01:01:43 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:07:33 am
Fair bit of abuse you're dishing out lately. Everything OK? All that anger isn't good for your health.

Something was lost in translation...
scatman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 01:18:13 am
Quote from: rushyman on January 16, 2022, 04:36:53 pm
Mate it was going in anyway is the point. Hes literally on the line and over it

That wouldve been a goal in the last 150 years of football
It deffo wouldnt have. Theres been goals ruled out many times for someone touching the ball on the line. This isnt the first time its happened. Offside has always been offside since its been added to the laws and he was offside.

I mean theres even that piss take goal that Nani tried to steal off Ronaldo that got disallowed. That was years ago!
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 09:48:16 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:07:33 am
Fair bit of abuse you're dishing out lately. Everything OK? All that anger isn't good for your health.


Apologies. Had just got back from the match and you wanted a rise out of me and got one.

I had come back pretty happy and was delighted with the way the boys and the management had analysed and dealt with the Arsenal draw.

Our change of pace and change of strategy was wonderful to see and yet you're on here trying (and succeeding) to wind me up..
El Lobo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 09:52:47 am
He's got a habit of that Andy, but you're still talking absolute drivel about Coutinho ;)
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 09:54:06 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:52:47 am
He's got a habit of that Andy, but you're still talking absolute drivel about Coutinho ;)

Probably guilty of that, but I just have to look at who we signed with the money to not regret him going :)
El Lobo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 09:58:38 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:54:06 am
Probably guilty of that, but I just have to look at who we signed with the money to not regret him going :)

Oh yeah no doubt, and we absolutely robbed Barca regardless. If we'd accepted the initial offer of £90 million for him it would have been daylight robbery by us, but £140 million was absolute insanity. Particularly when his game doesn't really fit with how we play, and I don't really think fits with how many top teams have played since 2018.
Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 10:49:33 am
If the current postponement rules were in place last season, I wonder how many games we would've been eligible for postponements from our injury problems. Actually curious to know, would've made a stranger season even stranger.
Circa1892

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 11:18:42 am
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Yesterday at 10:49:33 am
If the current postponement rules were in place last season, I wonder how many games we would've been eligible for postponements from our injury problems. Actually curious to know, would've made a stranger season even stranger.

We'd still be finishing up last season while playing this one I think...
Ghost Town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 11:57:17 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:58:38 am
Oh yeah no doubt, and we absolutely robbed Barca regardless. If we'd accepted the initial offer of £90 million for him it would have been daylight robbery by us, but £140 million was absolute insanity.
Plus the clause that they couldn't sign any further players from us for several seasons (whatever period it was), which potentially prevented their destabilising others of our players from that CL-final-reaching team, and was also a type of humiliation in itself.

It was a deal for the ages that one. One of the best ever. They'll be lecturing about it in business studies courses for decades to come.
Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 12:38:48 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:18:42 am
We'd still be finishing up last season while playing this one I think...

Would've robbed us of Alisson's header too
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 12:55:41 pm
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Yesterday at 10:49:33 am
If the current postponement rules were in place last season, I wonder how many games we would've been eligible for postponements from our injury problems. Actually curious to know, would've made a stranger season even stranger.

None I dont think.  As the deal with Arsenal this week is they can count the 4 (or is it 5?) players they have at AFCON, as they dont actually have the worst injury crisis going on or anything.

I seem to recall we did have maybe 8 or 9 out a couple times, but even that would still leave enough to make a team.  Our issue was more having 3 long term injuries in one position, and then 2 or 3 others first 11 players out at the same time, consistantly, during the 2nd half of the season.
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 02:31:27 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:55:41 pm
None I dont think.  As the deal with Arsenal this week is they can count the 4 (or is it 5?) players they have at AFCON, as they dont actually have the worst injury crisis going on or anything.

I seem to recall we did have maybe 8 or 9 out a couple times, but even that would still leave enough to make a team.  Our issue was more having 3 long term injuries in one position, and then 2 or 3 others first 11 players out at the same time, consistantly, during the 2nd half of the season.


plus once january rolls around - the PL could easily say - buy players if you have an injury crisis.

yes it's a bit more nuanced than that of course for last season. this season though - the PL and FA has made a mockery of this.

Look at the rest of Europe - barely any postponements its seems.
sinnermichael

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 02:54:03 pm
Burnley vs Watford due to be postponed due to lack of interest.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 03:02:35 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:54:03 pm
Burnley vs Watford due to be postponed due to lack of interest.

If agreed then Burnley will have played 17 games.

But at least they sold their striker when short on numbers.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Yesterday at 03:08:11 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:02:35 pm
If agreed then Burnley will have played 17 games.

But at least they sold their striker when short on numbers.

Just had a look at their site. Their squad is 23 players, 3 of which are goalkeepers.
How many of their postponements have been at their own request?
Decomposing Composer

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Today at 12:16:11 pm
Burnley v Watford has been postponed. Burnley have 5 games in hand now. Dyche said currently he only has 10 players available, their next game is only 5 days away. Making it very likely that will get postponed too. Burnley are getting close to the point where if any more of their games get called off, they won't be able to rearrange them all before the end of the season.
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Today at 12:19:44 pm
We play them soon don't we? They'll have had about 8 weeks rest leading up to it ;D
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Today at 12:22:24 pm
Quote from: Decomposing Composer on Today at 12:16:11 pm
Burnley v Watford has been postponed. Burnley have 5 games in hand now. Dyche said currently he only has 10 players available, their next game is only 5 days away. Making it very likely that will get postponed too. Burnley are getting close to the point where if any more of their games get called off, they won't be able to rearrange them all before the end of the season.

whole thing is ridiculous.

Burnley had 16 players available last night for their U23 game.

If the Premier League was actually competent (ha!), they should have had rules in place from the get go, that if you have the required number of professional players, regardless of experience, then you play or forfeit. Burnley (and Leicester, and Arsenal) clearly have more than enough as all PL clubs have.

Couple weeks ago Bundesliga made it clear that a team had to play on despite having over half their 1st team squad unavailable, they basically filled their bench with U23 players (and gave debuts to 2 of them late in the game), and added 1 or 2 youngsters to their line up and off they went.

Only postponements should be for when a training ground is locked down and no one can actually get together to train and prepare.
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Today at 12:45:09 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:22:24 pm
whole thing is ridiculous.

Burnley had 16 players available last night for their U23 game.

If the Premier League was actually competent (ha!), they should have had rules in place from the get go, that if you have the required number of professional players, regardless of experience, then you play or forfeit. Burnley (and Leicester, and Arsenal) clearly have more than enough as all PL clubs have.

Couple weeks ago Bundesliga made it clear that a team had to play on despite having over half their 1st team squad unavailable, they basically filled their bench with U23 players (and gave debuts to 2 of them late in the game), and added 1 or 2 youngsters to their line up and off they went.

Only postponements should be for when a training ground is locked down and no one can actually get together to train and prepare.

WTF is Burnley doing - making up injuries in training and giving people covid to avoid playing? This is ridiculous.

Worse than Aresenal's recent shenanigans.
