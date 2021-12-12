yep, its mad its got to the point that near perfection is the only thing acceptable.



Its boring. Liverpool are a great team, but are not robots and are not coached to play like robots and dont have the comfort of 2 quality first 11s to call on. There will be stumbles over each journey.



Fans who choose to look at dropping points vs Brighton at home or Brenford away or whatever as being a bigger problem in all this than having sportswashers ruling the league as well as the likes of Chelsea by the way, who are owned by a complete scumbag as well. is actually a big part of the problem.



NOTHING will change in this league for the forseable, because people simply dont care.



It won't change as the majority of fans / Owners don't give a fuck.There seems no enjoyment with them as it is all too perfect. Their fans turn up but don't look arsed.But dropping points in those two games you mention would be an issue for a title challenge in a normal season. We can still be critical of our performances and also worried about the state of the game.