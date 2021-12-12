« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January  (Read 8445 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,943
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #560 on: Today at 03:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:39:35 pm
yep, its mad its got to the point that near perfection is the only thing acceptable.

Its boring. Liverpool are a great team, but are not robots and are not coached to play like robots and dont have the comfort of 2 quality first 11s to call on. There will be stumbles over each journey. 

Fans who choose to look at dropping points vs Brighton at home or Brenford away or whatever as being a bigger problem in all this than having sportswashers ruling the league as well as the likes of Chelsea by the way, who are owned by a complete scumbag as well. is actually a big part of the problem.

NOTHING will change in this league for the forseable, because people simply dont care.

It won't change as the majority of fans / Owners don't give a fuck.

There seems no enjoyment with them as it is all too perfect. Their fans turn up but don't look arsed.

But dropping points in those two games you mention would be an issue for a title challenge in a normal season. We can still be critical of our performances and also worried about the state of the game.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,849
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #561 on: Today at 03:43:30 pm »
And if we were ahead of City in the table, City fans would be whinging about dropping points in the 4 matches they haven't won.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,554
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #562 on: Today at 03:43:53 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:32:57 pm
:lmao

I love the man, but its hard not to crack up at that. Ill love it even more if he takes them down but theres no way hell be allowed to finish the job.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,779
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #563 on: Today at 03:44:27 pm »

Wolves [1] - 0 Southampton; Raul Jimenez penalty on 36' - https://streamja.com/XQr0N & https://juststream.live/MitredHairdoGrubbiest
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,543
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #564 on: Today at 03:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:42:56 pm
It won't change as the majority of fans / Owners don't give a fuck.

There seems no enjoyment with them as it is all too perfect. Their fans turn up but don't look arsed.

But dropping points in those two games you mention would be an issue for a title challenge in a normal season. We can still be critical of our performances and also worried about the state of the game.

It wouldn't be a massive issue in a normal season if there was a level playing field. If we win our 2 games in hand against Brentford and Leeds, we're going at an 83 point season. That has us right in the mix with 16 games left 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,526
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #565 on: Today at 03:46:54 pm »
You would expect with as bad as Norwich are that this games ends 2-2
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,605
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #566 on: Today at 03:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:30:32 pm
#AgentRafa  ;D



That will tear it that pic

Its already doing the rounds
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,943
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #567 on: Today at 03:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:46:38 pm
It wouldn't be a massive issue in a normal season if there was a level playing field. If we win our 2 games in hand against Brentford and Leeds, we're going at an 83 point season. That has us right in the mix with 16 games left 

I think another concern for me is the officiating.

That Wolves decision in their match was scandalous.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,243
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #568 on: Today at 03:49:35 pm »
Watford are doing alright at Newcastle, they're not sitting back and have come to contest the game.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,168
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #569 on: Today at 03:50:13 pm »
I've just seen the score, never change BS.  :lmao
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,466
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #570 on: Today at 03:51:27 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:47:09 pm
That will tear it that pic

Its already doing the rounds

Yeah and visually no one will see that it's a moment in time that could be interpreted entirely differently if the photographer been a few milliseconds earlier or later. Raffa's integrity is impeccable and not to be questioned, even by Bluenoses. Hope they go down though.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,406
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #571 on: Today at 03:55:10 pm »
The bitter who tried to confront Rafa today.  ;D

Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,678
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #572 on: Today at 03:55:27 pm »
When football is looking shite. everton are there
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,158
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #573 on: Today at 03:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:55:10 pm
The bitter who tried to confront Rafa today.  ;D



What a football club. Hope they don't ban that fan, punishment should be forced to watch them.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,495
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #574 on: Today at 03:57:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:46:54 pm
You would expect with as bad as Norwich are that this games ends 2-2

Norwich will need another goal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,303
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #575 on: Today at 04:00:41 pm »
Weren't they buying players like El Ghazi, Mykolenko and selling Digne because Rafa wanted them in/out?
Makes no sense of they sack Rafa before summer then.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,243
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #576 on: Today at 04:01:23 pm »
Yeah they're not getting relegated, there's no point in sacking Rafa at all at this stage.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #577 on: Today at 04:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:46:38 pm
It wouldn't be a massive issue in a normal season if there was a level playing field. If we win our 2 games in hand against Brentford and Leeds, we're going at an 83 point season. That has us right in the mix with 16 games left

The problem is 83 points has never really been enough to win the league outright since 2000 and money started being more important - Leicester City won it on 81 when the rest of the league collectively shat the bed, Man U won the 10/11 season with 81 as well, United won 02/03 with 83, and United won the 00/01 with 81.  So that's of the past 22 seasons, 83 would have been enough to win the title 4 times. 
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,488
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #578 on: Today at 04:05:30 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:00:41 pm
Weren't they buying players like El Ghazi, Mykolenko and selling Digne because Rafa wanted them in/out?
Makes no sense of they sack Rafa before summer then.
Rumour was that El Ghazi was signed by Moshiri as a favour for his dickhead agent, who happens to be Moshiris pal.

I still want to know the point of putting Graeme Sharp on the board.
Logged
AHA!

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,168
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #579 on: Today at 04:07:33 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:05:30 pm
Rumour was that El Ghazi was signed by Moshiri as a favour for his dickhead agent, who happens to be Moshiris pal.

I still want to know the point of putting Graeme Sharp on the board.

Appeasing the support at a guess.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,158
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #580 on: Today at 04:08:10 pm »
Great goal by ASM.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,526
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #581 on: Today at 04:08:17 pm »
WHAT THE FUCK - NORWICH SCORE THAT!
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,243
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #582 on: Today at 04:08:21 pm »
Great goal from ASM, terrible from the Watford defender.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,543
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #583 on: Today at 04:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:01:33 pm
The problem is 83 points has never really been enough to win the league outright since 2000 and money started being more important - Leicester City won it on 81 when the rest of the league collectively shat the bed, Man U won the 10/11 season with 81 as well, United won 02/03 with 83, and United won the 00/01 with 81.  So that's of the past 22 seasons, 83 would have been enough to win the title 4 times.

Not saying we would've won it with 83, but we wouldn't be far off and wouldn't be relying on a catastrophic collapse from anyone above us.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,779
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #584 on: Today at 04:10:37 pm »

Newcastle United [1] - 0 Watford; Saint-Maximin on 49' - https://streamja.com/aXa2J
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 