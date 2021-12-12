« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January  (Read 3429 times)

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #200 on: Today at 01:01:28 pm »
Shit this match
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,146
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #201 on: Today at 01:01:29 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:59:43 pm
Dropping Mount to the bench was a mistake

Why on earth would you leave one of your best attacking players on the bench? Surely he must have a knock or something, otherwise it makes no sense.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,092
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:01:34 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:00:55 pm
I dont know why he wanted to come back both to this league and to that club. Everything was going so well at Inter after that forgettable United spell.

Dollar bills.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:01:42 pm »
It's rare to see half an hour of football pass a player by quite like this first 30 has passed Pulisic

Quote from: S on Today at 01:00:55 pm
I dont know why he wanted to come back both to this league and to that club. Everything was going so well at Inter after that forgettable United spell.

Simply put... he didn't want to
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,165
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #204 on: Today at 01:02:00 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:00:55 pm
I dont know why he wanted to come back both to this league and to that club. Everything was going so well at Inter after that forgettable United spell.
Inter quite literally couldn't afford to keep him.
Logged

Online MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #205 on: Today at 01:02:49 pm »
Gentle reminder that both these teams spent over £100m on a player (that doesn't always start) this summer.....
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,146
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #206 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:01:17 pm
The only journalist I've ever seen writing critical pieces about the cheating and sportswashing is David Conn, and he's apparently an Abu Dhabi PR FC supporter.

Not true, a number have. People like Miguel Delaney write about that side of City on a regular basis, other journalists have as well like Rob Harris. He was the one who asked Guardiola about the money in that press conference.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,575
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #207 on: Today at 01:03:13 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:57:55 pm
why do apposing fans always sing about the atmosphere being rubbish all the time? It is none of their business what the home fans do or don't do. The Arsenal fans midweek were the same. 

The Emirates is like a library. Apart from the occasional musings on who should be sacked

The cheek is hysterical
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #208 on: Today at 01:03:20 pm »
I know Pulisic should have gotten back onside quicker but that was a brain-dead pass by Azpilicueta. Hold on to the ball for a second or two longer instead of just making the pass to someone obviously offside and then throwing your hands in the air.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #209 on: Today at 01:03:30 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:01:42 pm
It's rare to see half an hour of football pass a player by quite like this first 30 has passed Pulisic

Simply put... he didn't want to

Yeah it was very obvious at the time (and now) that he didnt want to. Inter couldnt turn down the silly money the oil tyrant was offering
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,511
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #210 on: Today at 01:03:41 pm »
Kovacic clips Silva's toe. Silva goes down like he has had his ankle smashed to bits. Shame it wasn't.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #211 on: Today at 01:04:17 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:03:13 pm
The Emirates is like a library. Apart from the occasional musings on who should be sacked

The cheek is hysterical

Thats not true. They also sing about Spurs no matter who they play or how important the game is.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,608
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #212 on: Today at 01:04:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:01:29 pm
Why on earth would you leave one of your best attacking players on the bench? Surely he must have a knock or something, otherwise it makes no sense.

Seems fit
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,282
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #213 on: Today at 01:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:01:10 pm
Not quite the Chelsea Liverpool spectacle is it

Fascinating tactical battle apparently.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #214 on: Today at 01:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:52:48 pm
Whos even out who would play? Absolute fucking weapons

They were forced to start their 100m pound midfielder so things must be pretty stretched. No Zinchenko, either.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,092
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #215 on: Today at 01:05:02 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:03:30 pm
Yeah it was very obvious at the time (and now) that he didnt want to. Inter couldnt turn down the silly money the oil tyrant was offering

Chelsea famously shit all over good quality strikers I guess: Shevchenko, Torres, Werner, Lukaku etc
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #216 on: Today at 01:05:28 pm »
City making Kante look average which is pretty impressive.
Logged

Online idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #217 on: Today at 01:05:33 pm »
Guardiola v Tuchel cage-fighting would be cool.
A genuine huge audience for that.
"And now ... LIVE ... The Grapple of the Gnomes!!"
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #218 on: Today at 01:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:53:25 pm
This f*cking non stop praising  :puke2
Its almost like they have been told to do it
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,075
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #219 on: Today at 01:05:48 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:03:13 pm
The Emirates is like a library. Apart from the occasional musings on who should be sacked

The cheek is hysterical
I find they chant Arsenal aggressively / on verge of a breakdown.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,511
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #220 on: Today at 01:05:50 pm »
Phil Foden looks like a c*nt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,146
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #221 on: Today at 01:05:59 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:04:29 pm
Seems fit

Stupid decision then.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,323
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #222 on: Today at 01:06:23 pm »
Chelsea dealing with it fairly well but Kante needs to get going
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,517
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #223 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
Weird how differently Chelsea are approaching this game in comparison to our game at Stamford Bridge. Boring stuff.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #224 on: Today at 01:06:29 pm »
Jack Grealish cost £100 million pounds

6 goal involvements in half a season

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:06:24 pm
Weird how differently Chelsea are approaching this game in comparison to our game at Stamford Bridge. Boring stuff.

They cant play that expansive game against this midfield, they'll get opened up in no time
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #225 on: Today at 01:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:05:50 pm
Phil Foden looks like a c*nt

Just looks?
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,575
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #226 on: Today at 01:06:42 pm »
Talking about how blonde foden is in comparison to other months

Its a fascinating tactical battle
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,323
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #227 on: Today at 01:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:06:24 pm
Weird how differently Chelsea are approaching this game in comparison to our game at Stamford Bridge. Boring stuff.
They fear City
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #228 on: Today at 01:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:06:24 pm
Weird how differently Chelsea are approaching this game in comparison to our game at Stamford Bridge. Boring stuff.

Well it's very brave to press this City midfield, it's much less brave to press Milner and Henderson!
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,297
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #229 on: Today at 01:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:05:50 pm
Phil Foden looks like a c*nt
acts like one too
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,107
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #230 on: Today at 01:07:24 pm »
Beglin 'Emptyhad' ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #231 on: Today at 01:07:49 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:58:33 pm
Jesus, this is so true.

And the more their eyebrows point up the more open mouthed and Gormless they look.
Its like plastic surgery gone wrong
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,075
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #232 on: Today at 01:08:06 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:06:29 pm
Jack Grealish cost £100 million pounds

6 goal involvements in half a season
Media is trying to paint him as a Beckham type figure off the pitch when he wasn't or isn't half as good on it.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,511
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #233 on: Today at 01:09:25 pm »
Why is the linesman even letting play go there. That's not even close
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,575
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #234 on: Today at 01:09:25 pm »
Mcmanaman is a cock
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,282
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #235 on: Today at 01:09:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:06:42 pm
Talking about how blonde foden is in comparison to other months

Its a fascinating tactical battle

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #236 on: Today at 01:09:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:08:06 pm
Media is trying to paint him as a Beckham type figure off the pitch when he wasn't or isn't half as good on it.

Been such a nothing signing which is stunning for that staggering fee. He's rarely even mentioned
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #237 on: Today at 01:09:52 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:45:57 pm
Lukaku Werner chemistry reminds me of mine and mother in law.

You realise Werner is on the bench right - pretty difficult to have chemistry with a player you aren't playing!
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #238 on: Today at 01:10:19 pm »
:lmao £100 million
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,575
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #239 on: Today at 01:10:29 pm »
Jack The Myth Grealish
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 