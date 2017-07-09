« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm  (Read 6523 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,558
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #80 on: Today at 11:24:59 am »
Got all the signs of a cracking game of football today.

We are going to have to be inventive and I'm sure that the manager and players got their heads together after the last fact-finding mission against Arsenal.

Lessons will have been learned and Brentford will be coming to play a game of football unlike the usual cowardly shithouse sides that play for a 0-0

Really looking forward to this and eagerly awaiting what ideas have been put forward.

I think it'll be a brilliant game of football that, again, will give us the chance to learn again and use the game against Arsenal in the second leg.

Can't wait. Up the Mighty Reds!

THIS is what we all want to see - fringe players and those that have been struggling for a place to get game time and get back into the first team. Going to be a belter.
Logged
I like cats

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,855
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:47:01 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:39:18 am
We really need to win a game of football again, not winning here I fear would cause a bit of a meltdown imo.
I'm more concerned about that gap to City and its effect on our title chances. Couldn't care less if there's a meltdown in here or not.

Jurgen and his staff will no doubt be well aware of the mistakes we made in the 3-3, and although we're missing key players, I still think we'll have too much for them. We really need to get behind the team in the ground - especially given recent results and City winning yesterday. Scoring goals against lesser teams hasn't been our problem - it's been game management and maintaining control when the opposition have their tails up.

Hoping for big games from Bobby and Jota, and a midfield of Fabinho, Henderson and Jones. Our back 5 picks itself, although we might see Konate instead of Matip just to give Joel a rest. Tsimikas over Robertson wouldn't be a surprise either.

Just beat these, and build that winning habit again. We need to prove to ourselves we can win without Mo and Sadio, so that when they come back we are not purely relying on them to be the difference makers.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,282
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:11:41 pm »
If we could just speed things up a bit; play with a bit more tempo and pizzazz (christ it's decades since I last used that term), esp. during transitions, and be creative and take a few risks with passes forward, then we could quickly put this lot in their place, leave them mentally crushed and bowing down to our evident superiority.

If we just keep noodling about with the ball among ourselves and give them time to enjoy a pie and a pint and do the crossword in their defensive shape then they'll start becoming emboldened and thinking they have a chance, the cheeky fuckers.

More than all the moaning about individual players, it's this whole-team bogginess that makes games like this tough for us, IMO
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,538
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:16:04 pm »
Important to win today. Going to Palace next week will be tough off the back of a semi final in London on Thursday night and with AFCON etc. That'll be very difficult to win (as will Thursday) so need a win to set up the week ahead. Don't care how it comes about so much, just get the 3 points.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,677
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:34:49 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:26:37 am
It's going to be a difficult month but we've just got to find a way to get the wins now, obviously 1st is a long shot but we can put some distance between ourselves and Chelsea. Neco looked bright when he came on the other day, maybe he's an option at right back or right wing. I think Kaide Gordon comes into the equation as well. I'd personally go for

Allison

Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Matip
Trent

Fabinho
Jones
Ox

Jota
Bobby
Gordon

Yeah I know, no chance but those ommited are so below par and include Trent in that but it's probably too much to have Neco right back as well.


Thats the midfield Id start unless we switch to a 4231 which we seem unlikely to do
Brentford will bypass midfield so we need attacking players and on merit/form Milner and Henderson shouldnt be starting
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,883
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:43:18 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 07:28:51 am
I really think Tsimikas should start today. The crossing on Thursday was woeful and Robertson picked up a knock according to the official site.

Agreed. Robbo needs wrapping up for a while especially considering the Champions League will be coming around sooner than we think. The last thing we need is him out for 3 or 4weeks when we've got a very capable deputy there. Plus I've spotted a few teams deploying the same tactic on him recently as they know his right peg is largely for standing on, whereas Kostas is happier using his right foot if required.

Anyway, no cry-arsing today, Brentford surprised us early doors in the season because of their promotion bounce, but they're not anywhere near our level. Forget the Arsenal match, Brentford don't know how to park a bus so we should have plenty of opportunity here, especially with Bobby and Jota against them. Midfield should be an interesting one, as I'm hoping Curtis gets the nod today over Milly. I really don't want to see that midfield again, far far too slow. I'll go for 3-0 and leapfrogging Chelsea. Up the fucking reds!
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,512
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:47:07 pm »
Play a less static midfield and we should win. Hendo and milner doesnt work
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:48:17 pm »
Please no Minamino on the wing
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:11:41 pm
If we could just speed things up a bit; play with a bit more tempo and pizzazz (christ it's decades since I last used that term), esp. during transitions, and be creative and take a few risks with passes forward, then we could quickly put this lot in their place, leave them mentally crushed and bowing down to our evident superiority.

If we just keep noodling about with the ball among ourselves and give them time to enjoy a pie and a pint and do the crossword in their defensive shape then they'll start becoming emboldened and thinking they have a chance, the cheeky fuckers.

More than all the moaning about individual players, it's this whole-team bogginess that makes games like this tough for us, IMO

I agree with this. Its like the heavy metal football has been replaced by a slow waltz at times.
Too many midfielders who cant run past a player with the ball and cant pick out a killer pass on a regular basis so end up just taking an easy pass and going nowhere or just kicking the ball at a defender.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,678
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:48:17 pm
Please no Minamino on the wing

Klopp has a tendency to leave players out when they drop clangers, for sure with keepers anyway, but not sure he has much choice on this one. Will see soon enough.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:00:27 pm »
I would rather us play the kids like Gordon and Morton than persist with players like ox and Minamino who have proven theyre just not good enough.
Logged

Online gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,674
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:01:06 pm »
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm »
Decent team, a few very lucky to be picked so hopefully they repay the managers confidence in them.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,975
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:02:19 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 01:01:06 pm
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton
Strongest side given the circumstances.

I still think that Origi isnt injured and is about to be sold.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:02:34 pm »
Exactly the team I thought would play.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:03:23 pm »
Ox up front? He needs a good game.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,806
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:06:21 pm »
is this on telly?
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #97 on: Today at 01:07:24 pm »
Saving Gordon for the cup? Either way we should easily be strong enough to win so long as we've got our creative heads on.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,331
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #98 on: Today at 01:08:23 pm »
Praying for no red cards  ;D
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:08:26 pm »
Better hope the first XI does the business because you don't want to be looking to that bench for inspiration.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:11:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:03:23 pm
Ox up front? He needs a good game.

Picked over Gordon,

people should give up the notion that we wont or shouldnt sign x player as it blocks the path of a youth player
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:11:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:03:23 pm
Ox up front? He needs a good game.

How about Ox in MF and Jones AML - that's how I think we should line up.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,580
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #102 on: Today at 01:12:35 pm »
Decent looking side on paper given the absentees. Will be interesting to see how Jones and Ox line up.

Rico Henry back to them, they look close to first choice bar their keeper who hasnt looked that great.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,239
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:06:21 pm
is this on telly?

No, it's not.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BTGH

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #104 on: Today at 01:20:15 pm »
Tsimikas should really be ahead of Robbo in the team. Offensively, Robbo's standards have been slipping for the past few months.  Crosses,  corners,  forward passing have been pretty underwhelming from Robbo
Logged

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,631
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:20:40 pm »
Not much on the bench so hopefully those playing do the business
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:21:25 pm »
I hope we don't waste Jota on the wing
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:24:48 pm »
Quote from: BTGH on Today at 01:20:15 pm
Tsimikas should really be ahead of Robbo in the team. Offensively, Robbo's standards have been slipping for the past few months.  Crosses,  corners,  forward passing have been pretty underwhelming from Robbo

A bit extreme..his performances have dropped but tsimikas is the back up for a reason
Logged

Online Darkness

  • WUM, loves betting on Man U
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #108 on: Today at 01:25:03 pm »
I think we will get a narrow win here not many goals in that team we could struggle if we don't get an early goal.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,334
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #109 on: Today at 01:25:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:18:05 pm
No, it's not.

Well I'll have to message my mate because she wants us to go the pub to watch it! 😅
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,862
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #110 on: Today at 01:27:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:18:05 pm
No, it's not.

It is where I live... :P  :wave
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,862
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #111 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm »
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 