We really need to win a game of football again, not winning here I fear would cause a bit of a meltdown imo.
It's going to be a difficult month but we've just got to find a way to get the wins now, obviously 1st is a long shot but we can put some distance between ourselves and Chelsea. Neco looked bright when he came on the other day, maybe he's an option at right back or right wing. I think Kaide Gordon comes into the equation as well. I'd personally go for Allison Tsimikas Van DijkMatipTrentFabinhoJones OxJotaBobbyGordonYeah I know, no chance but those ommited are so below par and include Trent in that but it's probably too much to have Neco right back as well.
I really think Tsimikas should start today. The crossing on Thursday was woeful and Robertson picked up a knock according to the official site.
If we could just speed things up a bit; play with a bit more tempo and pizzazz (christ it's decades since I last used that term), esp. during transitions, and be creative and take a few risks with passes forward, then we could quickly put this lot in their place, leave them mentally crushed and bowing down to our evident superiority. If we just keep noodling about with the ball among ourselves and give them time to enjoy a pie and a pint and do the crossword in their defensive shape then they'll start becoming emboldened and thinking they have a chance, the cheeky fuckers.More than all the moaning about individual players, it's this whole-team bogginess that makes games like this tough for us, IMO
Please no Minamino on the wing
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino.Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton
Ox up front? He needs a good game.
people like big dick nick.
is this on telly?
Tsimikas should really be ahead of Robbo in the team. Offensively, Robbo's standards have been slipping for the past few months. Crosses, corners, forward passing have been pretty underwhelming from Robbo
No, it's not.
