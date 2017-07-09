We really need to win a game of football again, not winning here I fear would cause a bit of a meltdown imo.



I'm more concerned about that gap to City and its effect on our title chances. Couldn't care less if there's a meltdown in here or not.Jurgen and his staff will no doubt be well aware of the mistakes we made in the 3-3, and although we're missing key players, I still think we'll have too much for them. We really need to get behind the team in the ground - especially given recent results and City winning yesterday. Scoring goals against lesser teams hasn't been our problem - it's been game management and maintaining control when the opposition have their tails up.Hoping for big games from Bobby and Jota, and a midfield of Fabinho, Henderson and Jones. Our back 5 picks itself, although we might see Konate instead of Matip just to give Joel a rest. Tsimikas over Robertson wouldn't be a surprise either.Just beat these, and build that winning habit again. We need to prove to ourselves we can win without Mo and Sadio, so that when they come back we are not purely relying on them to be the difference makers.