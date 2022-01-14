« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm  (Read 4165 times)

Offline Darkness

  • WUM, loves betting on Man U
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #40 on: January 14, 2022, 11:02:42 pm »
Must win any further dip in form will result in a top 4 battle. The title is pretty much over but we can't be drawn into a top 4 battle again will just be needless pressure.
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:02:55 am »
I'm not optimistic about 3 pts here. 

If we were in form, I'd like us even without Mo and 'dio, but....  to me we haven't look sharp for nearly a month. 

I'd be happy with a point and overjoyed if we get the W.
Logged

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,624
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:57:13 am »
Quote from: Darkness on January 14, 2022, 11:02:42 pm
Must win any further dip in form will result in a top 4 battle. The title is pretty much over but we can't be drawn into a top 4 battle again will just be needless pressure.

I don't think this will matter too much. Pretty much consistently while JK has been manager, we always start the season very strongly and lose our way a little bit when the fixture pileup happens but then get through that and finish the season strongly. I think there are only 1-2 exceptions to this and I think the cause is reasonably self evident in that we are over reliant on a few players and when we need a bit of depth it just isn't there to maintain our aspirational goals. The season we won the league, we were incredibly lucky with injuries and form, whereas we've been generally unlucky in that respect for other seasons (see last season's complete CB nightmare)

Man City are a bit of a juggernaut and 8 points is probably too much ground to make up against them but we need to just focus on ourselves and lift our performance for each game and collect as many wins as we can. There'll be time for tallying up and table watching at the end. Thus far, title aspirations aside, our actual performance level in each match hasn't been good. That needs to change quickly. Hopefully we see that against Brentford.

We can be reasonably hopeful as a number are returning from injury and covid etc. Lets just hope that fortune stays on our side.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,220
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:34:05 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 02:02:55 am
I'm not optimistic about 3 pts here. 

If we were in form, I'd like us even without Mo and 'dio, but....  to me we haven't look sharp for nearly a month. 

I'd be happy with a point and overjoyed if we get the W.

Anything other than a win is a poor result in my eyes. You dont challenge for titles or the top positions hoping for a home draw against Brentford.

We just need our big forwards (Jota and Firmino) to pull their finger out and show their true quality which should be more than enough to see Brentford off.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:51:46 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 14, 2022, 08:42:26 pm
                    Alisson

Trent  Gomez  Van Dijk  Robertson

                   Fabinho

          Jones          Henderson


Gordon                                Jota

                      Firmino

I'd take of Henderson at 60 min mark at the latest, give Ox the time. Dont play Milner at all, he'll likely start the second leg so at least ensure he's rested for it

If that is going to be our midfield let's hope they have learnt their lesson from the last time we played Brentford. It was the exact midfield that was bullied at their ground.

Gordon is a good shout as we need pace on the wings but can't see it happening. I wouldn't be surprised to see Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right, Jota on the left and Firmino down the middle.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:54:49 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:23:35 am »
Looking forward to this. I've had a moan about our last game and gotten it out of my system.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:25:31 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 02:02:55 am
I'm not optimistic about 3 pts here. 

If we were in form, I'd like us even without Mo and 'dio, but....  to me we haven't look sharp for nearly a month. 

I'd be happy with a point and overjoyed if we get the W.
We are Liverpool. 3 points against Brentford at Anfield is the only acceptable result.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,011
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:15:52 am »
They are a really poor side and have always been a really poor side. We have to win.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,569
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:23:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:15:52 am
They are a really poor side and have always been a really poor side. We have to win.

We have to win I agree. But theyre not Norwich levels of poor. They wont fold easily.
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:18:47 am »
Quote from: 4pool on January 14, 2022, 01:22:27 am
Referee: Jonathan Moss.
Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington.
VAR: Lee Mason.
Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.

Ref and Var. Shudder.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,712
  • SPQR
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:37:24 am »
I know we're in the middle of our January syndrome but we really need to be beating these. They're very poor. Southampton just thrashed them 4-1 and it could have been 6 or 7. We really can't be getting dragged back into a top four race.
Logged

Offline Barrow Baldrick Shaun

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:40:58 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 14, 2022, 12:48:57 pm
....

Take some actual shots and I think we'll be alright.

Yes, that would be nice. I was yelling at the telly v Arsenal.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,305
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 am »
Nice one Nick, after all the doom and gloom from Thursday, it'll be good to get a victory with Chelsea/Man City dropping points. And just to brighten things up generally :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:23:59 am »
Jeez there are some real doom merchants about.

I think we will do ok at home with the bee's, I expect our management will have got their number.

Really looking forward to an open and enjoyable game.

Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,055
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:26:14 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 10:18:47 am
Ref and Var. Shudder.

Kin ell...I might just stay in The Church and get twatted....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,085
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 12:18:05 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 02:02:55 am
I'm not optimistic about 3 pts here. 

If we were in form, I'd like us even without Mo and 'dio, but....  to me we haven't look sharp for nearly a month. 

I'd be happy with a point and overjoyed if we get the W.
Jesus.

Also 'dio?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • Seis Veces
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 12:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:23:13 am
We have to win I agree. But theyre not Norwich levels of poor. They wont fold easily.

Good summary. Was just thinking I wish we were playing Norwich with Mane and Salah away but there can't be any excuses to not beat these. It's a good job they've got the points together, because I'd predict these to lose about 75% of their last matches this season and stay up, the quality below is just that poor.

With City's lead looking unlikely to be pegged back with perfection from ourselves required, we just have to be careful to avoid a series of bad results in the prem. I'd not predict much trouble securing a Champions League place, but that basically requires on winning games like this. I think everybody would be happy with a shit 1-0 win here to get the points on the board and stop the mini winless run in the league.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online StL-Dono

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 01:45:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:25:31 am
We are Liverpool. 3 points against Brentford at Anfield is the only acceptable result.

To rephrase.

Being not optimistic and feeling that a loss is a distinct possibility, I'd be RELUCTANTLY SATISFIED with a point. 

Obviously, factoring our quality and being at home, it should barely be competitive in our favor. 

But that "drubbing" we were going to give under-manned Leicester didn't pan out as expected...   
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 01:47:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:18:05 pm
Jesus.

Also 'dio?

Can we win without God on our side?
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,413
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:28:25 pm »
We need to get back to winning and winning well against sides like Brentford. Once again I feel our midfield is key and we need a very strong performance. I dont want to see Matip as our most attacking midfielder ever again (if you know what I mean).
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 02:41:12 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 02:28:25 pm
We need to get back to winning and winning well against sides like Brentford. Once again I feel our midfield is key and we need a very strong performance. I dont want to see Matip as our most attacking midfielder ever again (if you know what I mean).

Matip probably wont start so we may look even more toothless 🙈
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,527
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 02:45:04 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 02:02:55 am
I'm not optimistic about 3 pts here. 

If we were in form, I'd like us even without Mo and 'dio, but....  to me we haven't look sharp for nearly a month. 

I'd be happy with a point and overjoyed if we get the W.
dio :lmao
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 03:11:08 pm »
With the north London derby off, i reckon Sky will ask us to move our game to 4pm, so they can show it live
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,011
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 03:12:18 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 03:11:08 pm
With the north London derby off, i reckon Sky will ask us to move our game to 4pm, so they can show it live

Surely thats too late with travel already being booked?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,569
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 03:17:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:12:18 pm
Surely thats too late with travel already being booked?

Think Brentford fans were already fuming (both of them). This game was meant to be the Saturday until our League Cup semi final got moved quite late to the Thursday.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 03:22:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:12:18 pm
Surely thats too late with travel already being booked?

Didnt Man City move their game by an hour for the same reason a few weeks back, i thought that was similar notice too?
Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 03:34:35 pm »
We'll win this comfortably. A boring 2-0
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 03:11:08 pm
With the north London derby off, i reckon Sky will ask us to move our game to 4pm, so they can show it live

They cant when it hasnt been picked for tv coverage.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,791
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 07:07:38 pm »
Thanks for the OP Nick.
We need to just get in and get out with 3-points don't we. Fuck knows what type of game it's gonna be, I expect Brentford to make it a bit mad. We just need to be solid when we go ahead, not a repeat of fucking Brighton.

I'm predicting 2 or 3 nil with John Moss being told he's a prick an awful lot.

Hopefully it will be warmer at the ground that it's been today in Liverpool. Wrap up!
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,775
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 07:34:20 pm »
1-0 Liverpool off the refs arse will do me fine thanks.

3 points is all that matters.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,276
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #70 on: Today at 12:18:33 am »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:25:34 am »
have a bad feeling about this one.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,109
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #72 on: Today at 12:47:00 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:51:46 am
If that is going to be our midfield let's hope they have learnt their lesson from the last time we played Brentford. It was the exact midfield that was bullied at their ground.

Gordon is a good shout as we need pace on the wings but can't see it happening. I wouldn't be surprised to see Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right, Jota on the left and Firmino down the middle.
Trent was bullied as i recall. Not sure about the midfield.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:39:18 am »
We really need to win a game of football again, not winning here I fear would cause a bit of a meltdown imo.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 