Must win any further dip in form will result in a top 4 battle. The title is pretty much over but we can't be drawn into a top 4 battle again will just be needless pressure.



I don't think this will matter too much. Pretty much consistently while JK has been manager, we always start the season very strongly and lose our way a little bit when the fixture pileup happens but then get through that and finish the season strongly. I think there are only 1-2 exceptions to this and I think the cause is reasonably self evident in that we are over reliant on a few players and when we need a bit of depth it just isn't there to maintain our aspirational goals. The season we won the league, we were incredibly lucky with injuries and form, whereas we've been generally unlucky in that respect for other seasons (see last season's complete CB nightmare)Man City are a bit of a juggernaut and 8 points is probably too much ground to make up against them but we need to just focus on ourselves and lift our performance for each game and collect as many wins as we can. There'll be time for tallying up and table watching at the end. Thus far, title aspirations aside, our actual performance level in each match hasn't been good. That needs to change quickly. Hopefully we see that against Brentford.We can be reasonably hopeful as a number are returning from injury and covid etc. Lets just hope that fortune stays on our side.