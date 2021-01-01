« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm  (Read 2277 times)

Offline Darkness

  • WUM
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm »
Must win any further dip in form will result in a top 4 battle. The title is pretty much over but we can't be drawn into a top 4 battle again will just be needless pressure.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:02:55 am »
I'm not optimistic about 3 pts here. 

If we were in form, I'd like us even without Mo and 'dio, but....  to me we haven't look sharp for nearly a month. 

I'd be happy with a point and overjoyed if we get the W.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,623
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:57:13 am »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm
Must win any further dip in form will result in a top 4 battle. The title is pretty much over but we can't be drawn into a top 4 battle again will just be needless pressure.

I don't think this will matter too much. Pretty much consistently while JK has been manager, we always start the season very strongly and lose our way a little bit when the fixture pileup happens but then get through that and finish the season strongly. I think there are only 1-2 exceptions to this and I think the cause is reasonably self evident in that we are over reliant on a few players and when we need a bit of depth it just isn't there to maintain our aspirational goals. The season we won the league, we were incredibly lucky with injuries and form, whereas we've been generally unlucky in that respect for other seasons (see last season's complete CB nightmare)

Man City are a bit of a juggernaut and 8 points is probably too much ground to make up against them but we need to just focus on ourselves and lift our performance for each game and collect as many wins as we can. There'll be time for tallying up and table watching at the end. Thus far, title aspirations aside, our actual performance level in each match hasn't been good. That needs to change quickly. Hopefully we see that against Brentford.

We can be reasonably hopeful as a number are returning from injury and covid etc. Lets just hope that fortune stays on our side.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,216
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:34:05 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 02:02:55 am
I'm not optimistic about 3 pts here. 

If we were in form, I'd like us even without Mo and 'dio, but....  to me we haven't look sharp for nearly a month. 

I'd be happy with a point and overjoyed if we get the W.

Anything other than a win is a poor result in my eyes. You dont challenge for titles or the top positions hoping for a home draw against Brentford.

We just need our big forwards (Jota and Firmino) to pull their finger out and show their true quality which should be more than enough to see Brentford off.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:51:46 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm
                    Alisson

Trent  Gomez  Van Dijk  Robertson

                   Fabinho

          Jones          Henderson


Gordon                                Jota

                      Firmino

I'd take of Henderson at 60 min mark at the latest, give Ox the time. Dont play Milner at all, he'll likely start the second leg so at least ensure he's rested for it

If that is going to be our midfield let's hope they have learnt their lesson from the last time we played Brentford. It was the exact midfield that was bullied at their ground.

Gordon is a good shout as we need pace on the wings but can't see it happening. I wouldn't be surprised to see Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right, Jota on the left and Firmino down the middle.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:49 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:23:35 am »
Looking forward to this. I've had a moan about our last game and gotten it out of my system.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:25:31 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 02:02:55 am
I'm not optimistic about 3 pts here. 

If we were in form, I'd like us even without Mo and 'dio, but....  to me we haven't look sharp for nearly a month. 

I'd be happy with a point and overjoyed if we get the W.
We are Liverpool. 3 points against Brentford at Anfield is the only acceptable result.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 