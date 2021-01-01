Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
Author
Topic: Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
Darkness
Must win any further dip in form will result in a top 4 battle. The title is pretty much over but we can't be drawn into a top 4 battle again will just be needless pressure.
StL-Dono
I'm not optimistic about 3 pts here.
If we were in form, I'd like us even without Mo and 'dio, but.... to me we haven't look sharp for nearly a month.
I'd be happy with a point and overjoyed if we get the W.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm
