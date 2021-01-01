« previous next »
Match Preview: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield. Sunday 16th January, 2pm

Reply #40
Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm
Must win any further dip in form will result in a top 4 battle. The title is pretty much over but we can't be drawn into a top 4 battle again will just be needless pressure.
Reply #41
Today at 02:02:55 am
I'm not optimistic about 3 pts here. 

If we were in form, I'd like us even without Mo and 'dio, but....  to me we haven't look sharp for nearly a month. 

I'd be happy with a point and overjoyed if we get the W.
