LC: Liverpool v Arsenal

Realgman

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 03:35:27 pm
I think it would be a bad idea to start milner, he would be a good option later in the game..
Hes great at laying down some tackles to get a bit of control seeing out a game, in my opinion
wige

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 03:58:29 pm
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 03:35:27 pm
I think it would be a bad idea to start milner, he would be a good option later in the game..
Hes great at laying down some tackles to get a bit of control seeing out a game, in my opinion

Agree, I'd want him on the bench to bring on if we're headed towards pens.

Same team as Brentford for me, with Minamino in for Ox. Keep Jota left.
Realgman

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 04:14:58 pm
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 03:58:29 pm
Agree, I'd want him on the bench to bring on if we're headed towards pens.

Same team as Brentford for me, with Minamino in for Ox. Keep Jota left.
deffo, the game against brentford had more urgency.. and Milners not bad to bring on if we have a slim lead either...
disgraced cake

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 04:27:19 pm
I'd go same team as against Brentford, less changes the better, Tsimikas could come in though and wouldn't mind one of Konate/Gomez playing. Fabinho/Hendo/Jones. Minamino for Ox the only definite change. Don't see why Alisson shouldn't play, I like Kelleher a lot but it's best in this situation, and hopefully the final, to go with the experience of Alisson. Kelleher for a back up goalie is already seeing quite a bit of football, especially for a lad who was 3rd or 4th choice not so long ago, can play against Cardiff too. I just think the team in these cup games should be worthy of the opposition and even though Arsenal are shite it's going to be a slog if last week is anything to go by, but if we can find the first goal I fancy us to be alright.

Be nice to add Elliot back into the picture soon, I reckon he could play against Cardiff.
UntouchableLuis

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 05:29:07 pm
A big game in our season. How many times are you going to get the chance to win this cup? Only when City aren't in it or you get favourable draws.

We've come this far and we should be able to see off Arsenal.

Chelsea in the final will be tough but we'll have Mo, Keita and Mane back.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 06:53:21 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:29:07 pm
A big game in our season. How many times are you going to get the chance to win this cup? Only when City aren't in it or you get favourable draws.

We've come this far and we should be able to see off Arsenal.

Chelsea in the final will be tough but we'll have Mo, Keita and Mane back.
Talk about putting the cart before the horse
Dim Glas

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 07:06:27 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:53:21 pm
Talk about putting the cart before the horse

especially considering weve already played the first leg so poorly against them. People where doing this in the league cup match thread the night before the 1st leg, basically planning the trip to Wembley.  Youd think wed learn  :D
andy07

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 08:53:39 pm
First trip to the Emirates for a few seasons, whats the current favoured pub?
UntouchableLuis

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:53:21 pm
Talk about putting the cart before the horse

We played terribly last week. But if we play even 20-30% better I'd fancy us. I think we have a far better side than Arsenal even without Mo and Mane as the league table suggests.

It won't be easy and I'm by no means booking my travel to Wembley but this is as good a chance as we've had to get there since we played City in Klopp's first season.
OOS

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
Just win.

Gonna be honest, nervy for this one. Cup game, I'd always back us against anyone but that first leg was flat. Hopefully, the mentality of the players shines through, and we take our chances. Play with the intensity we know we can play with, and we will be okay.

Will be buying two pints instead of one pre game if Henderson, Fabinho and Milner are the chosen three however.  ;D Backing Jones to have a Porto Away performance.
The-Originals

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:25:38 pm
Pistolero

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 10:27:22 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:29:07 pm
A big game in our season. How many times are you going to get the chance to win this cup? Only when City aren't in it or you get favourable draws.

We've come this far and we should be able to see off Arsenal.

Chelsea in the final will be tough but we'll have Mo, Keita and Mane back.

Take it easy Paul Breitner...
wampa1

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 11:11:51 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:27:10 pm
Ali will play
If it went to pelanties, I'd legit bring Kelleher on.
darragh85

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 11:37:44 pm
reckon arsenal will shit themselves.
jckliew

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #734 on: Today at 01:32:57 am
Not a good feeling about this one. We should just park the bus and bank on penos.

i will get me coat........
4pool

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #735 on: Today at 01:35:44 am
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #736 on: Today at 07:04:09 am
Minamino master class incoming. I hope.
BarryCrocker

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #737 on: Today at 08:06:27 am
royhendo

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #738 on: Today at 08:24:05 am
Nick110581

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #739 on: Today at 08:39:03 am
Article in the Athletic by Simon Hughes about the false positives
Fromola

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #740 on: Today at 08:41:48 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:39:03 am
Article in the Athletic by Simon Hughes about the false positives

Really damning of the club's handling of it, particularly PR wise, and Klopp's comments after Shrewsbury.  Gist of the article is 'cock up not conspiracy' not that that'll matter with people already deciding we cheated (the article explains well we had nothing to gain by calling it off).

The Athletic and Hughes seem to really have it in for Klopp at the moment.
Nick110581

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #741 on: Today at 08:44:06 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:41:48 am
Really damning of the club's handling of it, particularly PR wise, and Klopp's comments after Shrewsbury.  Gist of the article is 'cock up not conspiracy' not that that'll matter with people already deciding we cheated (the article explains well we had nothing to gain by calling it off).

The Athletic and Hughes seem to really have it in for Klopp at the moment.

Its click bait nonsense by Hughes again.

Releases it on the morning of the game too.
Uncle Ronnie

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #742 on: Today at 08:45:00 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:39:03 am
Article in the Athletic by Simon Hughes about the false positives

Fromola

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #743 on: Today at 08:47:31 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:06 am
Its click bait nonsense by Hughes again.

Releases it on the morning of the game too.

Everyone had moved on from it with Arsenal having their own PR to manage after pulling a fast one on Sunday. Why bring it all up again now?
Nick110581

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #744 on: Today at 08:48:12 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:31 am
Everyone had moved on from it with Arsenal having their own PR to manage after pulling a fast one on Sunday. Why bring it all up again now?

Desperation I suspect.
Jm55

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #745 on: Today at 08:57:03 am
Christ, there really must be fuck all going on transfer wise if Hughes et all are resulting to this rather than their usual biannual lengthy cover all bases article about who we might and might not sign.
royhendo

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #746 on: Today at 09:07:17 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:06 am
Its click bait nonsense by Hughes again.

Releases it on the morning of the game too.

Ill say it again, hes reported it before, and its the one talking point because both clubs have done it.
lamonti

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #747 on: Today at 09:08:43 am
Who in the club is briefing him and stitching up Matt McCann?
lamonti

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #748 on: Today at 09:10:40 am
I think it's telling that Simon Hughes's main bone of contention is that this is "PR disaster" because the club in an abundance of caution doesn't want its footballers to get COVID.
Uncle Ronnie

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #749 on: Today at 09:10:58 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:07:17 am
Ill say it again, hes reported it before, and its the one talking point because both clubs have done it.

Hes the only one talking about tbf
