I'd go same team as against Brentford, less changes the better, Tsimikas could come in though and wouldn't mind one of Konate/Gomez playing. Fabinho/Hendo/Jones. Minamino for Ox the only definite change. Don't see why Alisson shouldn't play, I like Kelleher a lot but it's best in this situation, and hopefully the final, to go with the experience of Alisson. Kelleher for a back up goalie is already seeing quite a bit of football, especially for a lad who was 3rd or 4th choice not so long ago, can play against Cardiff too. I just think the team in these cup games should be worthy of the opposition and even though Arsenal are shite it's going to be a slog if last week is anything to go by, but if we can find the first goal I fancy us to be alright.



Be nice to add Elliot back into the picture soon, I reckon he could play against Cardiff.