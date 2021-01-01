« previous next »
LC: Liverpool v Arsenal

Realgman

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #720 on: Today at 03:35:27 pm
I think it would be a bad idea to start milner, he would be a good option later in the game..
Hes great at laying down some tackles to get a bit of control seeing out a game, in my opinion
wige

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #721 on: Today at 03:58:29 pm
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 03:35:27 pm
I think it would be a bad idea to start milner, he would be a good option later in the game..
Hes great at laying down some tackles to get a bit of control seeing out a game, in my opinion

Agree, I'd want him on the bench to bring on if we're headed towards pens.

Same team as Brentford for me, with Minamino in for Ox. Keep Jota left.
Realgman

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #722 on: Today at 04:14:58 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 03:58:29 pm
Agree, I'd want him on the bench to bring on if we're headed towards pens.

Same team as Brentford for me, with Minamino in for Ox. Keep Jota left.
deffo, the game against brentford had more urgency.. and Milners not bad to bring on if we have a slim lead either...
disgraced cake

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #723 on: Today at 04:27:19 pm
I'd go same team as against Brentford, less changes the better, Tsimikas could come in though and wouldn't mind one of Konate/Gomez playing. Fabinho/Hendo/Jones. Minamino for Ox the only definite change. Don't see why Alisson shouldn't play, I like Kelleher a lot but it's best in this situation, and hopefully the final, to go with the experience of Alisson. Kelleher for a back up goalie is already seeing quite a bit of football, especially for a lad who was 3rd or 4th choice not so long ago, can play against Cardiff too. I just think the team in these cup games should be worthy of the opposition and even though Arsenal are shite it's going to be a slog if last week is anything to go by, but if we can find the first goal I fancy us to be alright.

Be nice to add Elliot back into the picture soon, I reckon he could play against Cardiff.
UntouchableLuis

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #724 on: Today at 05:29:07 pm
A big game in our season. How many times are you going to get the chance to win this cup? Only when City aren't in it or you get favourable draws.

We've come this far and we should be able to see off Arsenal.

Chelsea in the final will be tough but we'll have Mo, Keita and Mane back.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #725 on: Today at 06:53:21 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:29:07 pm
A big game in our season. How many times are you going to get the chance to win this cup? Only when City aren't in it or you get favourable draws.

We've come this far and we should be able to see off Arsenal.

Chelsea in the final will be tough but we'll have Mo, Keita and Mane back.
Talk about putting the cart before the horse
Dim Glas

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #726 on: Today at 07:06:27 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:53:21 pm
Talk about putting the cart before the horse

especially considering weve already played the first leg so poorly against them. People where doing this in the league cup match thread the night before the 1st leg, basically planning the trip to Wembley.  Youd think wed learn  :D
andy07

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #727 on: Today at 08:53:39 pm
First trip to the Emirates for a few seasons, whats the current favoured pub?
UntouchableLuis

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #728 on: Today at 09:15:46 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:53:21 pm
Talk about putting the cart before the horse

We played terribly last week. But if we play even 20-30% better I'd fancy us. I think we have a far better side than Arsenal even without Mo and Mane as the league table suggests.

It won't be easy and I'm by no means booking my travel to Wembley but this is as good a chance as we've had to get there since we played City in Klopp's first season.
OOS

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #729 on: Today at 10:19:23 pm
Just win.

Gonna be honest, nervy for this one. Cup game, I'd always back us against anyone but that first leg was flat. Hopefully, the mentality of the players shines through, and we take our chances. Play with the intensity we know we can play with, and we will be okay.

Will be buying two pints instead of one pre game if Henderson, Fabinho and Milner are the chosen three however.  ;D Backing Jones to have a Porto Away performance.
The-Originals

Reply #730 on: Today at 10:25:38 pm
