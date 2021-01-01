so i take it this game is going ahead then..



we should be facing a similar team to last week...and even when it was 11v11 we were better, and probably looked more threatening.

There'll be more space being the away team, i really dont think Arsenal will sitback much unless they get a lead



I'd go strong as possible here and then on the weekend. We haven't played a huge amount of football recently and will be having another break soon so why not



I think we might see Konate thrown in and Milly coming back into the fold too