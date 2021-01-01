« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal  (Read 17086 times)

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #680 on: Today at 04:28:36 pm »
so i take it this game is going ahead then..

we should be facing a similar team to last week...and even when it was 11v11 we were better, and probably looked more threatening.
There'll be more space being the away team, i really dont think Arsenal will sitback much unless they get a lead

I'd go strong as possible here and then on the weekend. We haven't played a huge amount of football recently and will be having another break soon so why not

I think we might see Konate thrown in and Milly coming back into the fold too
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #681 on: Today at 04:37:34 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:21:52 pm
So - this game or Palace as the main priority? (Not that we do that, but in your mind I mean.)
we win every game Roy, always felt playing often helps us, if we can start putting a run together now before the AFCON boys are back then who knows what silverware we could end up with. League Cup would be a good start
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #682 on: Today at 04:39:53 pm »
Does anyone know if there is any genuine chance Arsenal will get this postponed? Is it even logistically possible considering when the final is and what else is coming up?
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #683 on: Today at 04:49:40 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 04:39:53 pm
Does anyone know if there is any genuine chance Arsenal will get this postponed? Is it even logistically possible considering when the final is and what else is coming up?

No need for Arsenal to get it postponed they've had there weeks rest.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #684 on: Today at 04:50:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:21:52 pm
So - this game or Palace as the main priority? (Not that we do that, but in your mind I mean.)

100% this one. Arsenal need bringing down a peg, and so do Chelsea for that matter.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #685 on: Today at 04:55:40 pm »
Everyone happy to use this as the second leg Pre Match? If so I wont worry about writing one up for this evening

And Im answer to the question Roy Id say strong as we can in both as we then have two weeks off. Ive still not given up on the league so think we keep trying to win everyone game in it with as strong a line up as possible. But also would love us to reach the final
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #686 on: Today at 06:23:24 pm »
Hopefully Ox is fine to play as having Jota on the left or in the middle seems better than on the right and I doubt we want to start Gordon right from the off.  Would it be a surprise to see Elliott on the bench? Assuming everyone else is fit and available sans Thiago and Divock then I think we should still have enough to get it over the line here. 
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #687 on: Today at 07:31:53 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 04:39:53 pm
Does anyone know if there is any genuine chance Arsenal will get this postponed?

I doubt they'll even try. It's a choice between missing a few players or facing Salah and Mane.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #688 on: Today at 08:53:58 pm »
They've loaned 3 players out over the last week. They wouldn't have a leg to stand on with the EFL to call it off. They just pulled a fast one with the PL over exploiting a stupid rule because they wanted a week to prepare for Thursaday.

Partey back now from AFCON as well with Ghana out.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #689 on: Today at 08:56:41 pm »
One game away from a cup final. Give it everything.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #690 on: Today at 08:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:58 pm
They've loaned 3 players out over the last week. They wouldn't have a leg to stand on with the EFL to call it off. They just pulled a fast one with the PL over exploiting a stupid rule because they wanted a week to prepare for Thursaday.

Partey back now from AFCON as well with Ghana out.

He wont be back in time for this surely ?
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #691 on: Today at 09:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:59:19 pm
He wont be back in time for this surely ?

Their game was tonight. No chance he plays Thursday.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #692 on: Today at 09:07:36 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:01:56 pm
Their game was tonight. No chance he plays Thursday.

If he travels back tomorrow he might make the bench.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #693 on: Today at 09:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:07:36 pm
If he travels back tomorrow he might make the bench.

No chance
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #694 on: Today at 09:51:06 pm »
On the official website our fixture for Arsenal (A) in February is showing as postponed. Has someone made an error there and Thursday game is set to be off?
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #695 on: Today at 09:53:46 pm »
Quote from: chromed on Today at 09:51:06 pm
On the official website our fixture for Arsenal (A) in February is showing as postponed. Has someone made an error there and Thursday game is set to be off?


Day of the final.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #696 on: Today at 10:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:53:46 pm
Day of the final.

Makes sense, cheers Sarge
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #697 on: Today at 10:55:35 pm »
That 3 nil win should hopefully lift the spirits of a few players after the last Arsenal performance.  I couldn't see Ox or Jones in the training pics which will be a huge loss.  Hopefully Milner and Minamino step up this game. 
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #698 on: Today at 10:58:18 pm »
Start Elliott!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #699 on: Today at 11:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:58:18 pm
Start Elliott!

Start Harvey!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #700 on: Today at 11:24:29 pm »
Steve?
