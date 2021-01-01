I know Jurgen has poured cold water on it before - and he's an artist and the best right sided player in Europe - but I would love, for just one experimental game, to see Trent in midfield and Neco at right back. Last night was a perfect situation for it. Trent was overplaying and trying outlandish stuff to force things from the right, it was very frustrating in the 2nd half. Think that force of will would be better directed if he could use the whole pitch and chase after the game, especially in the situation we faced. He's got it in him. Personally I think he is potentially the in-house solution for some of our midfield stuff and he can shoot from distance. That could be me pining for a Gerrard - but in the absence of somebody to take a game by the scruff, he'd be my choice in an emergency. Not every game, but the fella can do it all - I'd love to see it.