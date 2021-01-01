« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal  (Read 12143 times)

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #600 on: Today at 10:45:54 am »
I know Jurgen has poured cold water on it before - and he's an artist and the best right sided player in Europe - but I would love, for just one experimental game, to see Trent in midfield and Neco at right back. Last night was a perfect situation for it. Trent was overplaying and trying outlandish stuff to force things from the right, it was very frustrating in the 2nd half.  Think that force of will would be better directed if he could use the whole pitch and chase after the game, especially in the situation we faced. He's got it in him. Personally I think he is potentially the in-house solution for some of our midfield stuff and he can shoot from distance. That could be me pining for a Gerrard - but in the absence of somebody to take a game by the scruff, he'd be my choice in an emergency. Not every game, but the fella can do it all - I'd love to see it.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #601 on: Today at 10:46:32 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:40:17 am
Just posted it elsewhere - it's not clear Keita would have started had he been here. The midfield will be reinforced in the summer I reckon.

I'd like to think he would have but I really dont think he would have.

I dont think we have much choice at this point in summer but it's all starting to feel very reactive instead of proactive. It's now at the point we're pointing out what will be a problem during the season in summer only for it to play out literally exactly that way a few months later. Things aren't fair but we're in danger of shooting ourselves in the foot every transfer window that arrives now, we've left a lotttt of work to do instead of dealing with one issue at a time they're beginning to pile up
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,109
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #602 on: Today at 10:48:10 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 10:45:54 am
I know Jurgen has poured cold water on it before - and he's an artist and the best right sided player in Europe - but I would love, for just one experimental game, to see Trent in midfield and Neco at right back. Last night was a perfect situation for it. Trent was overplaying and trying outlandish stuff to force things from the right, it was very frustrating in the 2nd half.  Think that force of will would be better directed if he could use the whole pitch and chase after the game, especially in the situation we faced. He's got it in him. Personally I think he is potentially the in-house solution for some of our midfield stuff and he can shoot from distance. That could be me pining for a Gerrard - but in the absence of somebody to take a game by the scruff, he'd be my choice in an emergency. Not every game, but the fella can do it all - I'd love to see it.

I agree. He's spending most of his time there anyway, so we need someone stretching the play down the right.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #603 on: Today at 10:48:29 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
Klopp asked about Salah/Mane absence: "Tell me one team who wouldn't miss those. We've known for years it could happen. Could we be better prepared? I don't know. I don't like journalists ask these questions, we don't worry about contract situations."

With squad depth, certainly, but if we can't play the same way without Mane and Salah we should look to adapt a bit tactically. It took a long time last season but we eventually adapted to the defensive injuries by dropping the line back, keeping Nat there and had the good late run.

Why stick to a system/formation designed for Mo and Mane while they aren't there and we don't have natural replacements?

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #604 on: Today at 10:52:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:48:29 am
With squad depth, certainly, but if we can't play the same way without Mane and Salah we should look to adapt a bit tactically. It took a long time last season but we eventually adapted to the defensive injuries by dropping the line back, keeping Nat there and had the good late run.

Why stick to a system/formation designed for Mo and Mane while they aren't there and we don't have natural replacements?



Sure but this has been a recurring theme for 4 seasons now - if one of them is out we dont have a replacement but set up the same way
Its entirely mad we havent bought at least one more pacy wide forward, instead we currently have 4 of our 6 attackers who want to play through the middle
Just weird squad building
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #605 on: Today at 11:01:26 am »
Last night just really exposed our lack of creativity when faced with a team parking the bus. I love Hendo and Milner it seemed like a complete waste both on the pitch at home against Arsenal and especially a 10 man Arsenal. The second leg will suit us much better and i can see us scoring at least 2.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #606 on: Today at 11:16:33 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:52:51 am
Sure but this has been a recurring theme for 4 seasons now - if one of them is out we dont have a replacement but set up the same way
Its entirely mad we havent bought at least one more pacy wide forward, instead we currently have 4 of our 6 attackers who want to play through the middle
Just weird squad building

Might as well try a diamond or 4-2-3-1. 4-3-3 and our usual shape isn't likely to cut it with Mo and Mane out with the options we have, not without a lot more focus on width.

Trent cutting in all the time as well when we need the width from our full backs all the more (Neco offered most of our width last night). 


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,483
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #607 on: Today at 11:32:18 am »
That midfield I think was not right for the game, even before the red.
If it was an away leg, maybe I'd understand it more

Ox or Curtis should have been in from the start imo - options off the bench would take a hit sure but I think Milner off the bench is better than starting atm anyway...with energy in him and the players on the pitch a bit more tired, with a clear purpose in a game with 30 mins left..

They looked like strangers on the pitch at times and there needs to be some kind of tweak or just more minutes on the pitch together could do it, which they'll get. I'm sure something is being worked on
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,687
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #608 on: Today at 11:32:50 am »
That was a predictably toothless display, unfortunately I cant see that changing until the AFCON boys come back. Which is worrying.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #609 on: Today at 11:45:44 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 11:32:18 am
That midfield I think was not right for the game, even before the red.
If it was an away leg, maybe I'd understand it more

Ox or Curtis should have been in from the start imo - options off the bench would take a hit sure but I think Milner off the bench is better than starting atm anyway...with energy in him and the players on the pitch a bit more tired, with a clear purpose in a game with 30 mins left..

They looked like strangers on the pitch at times and there needs to be some kind of tweak or just more minutes on the pitch together could do it, which they'll get. I'm sure something is being worked on

I was surprised changes were not made earlier. At times we were attacking and leaving four players back, marking nobody and contributing nothing.
Our attack was crying out for someone to overlap and get in behind the full backs, but I don't think it happened once. Credit to Arsenal but we made it far too easy for them.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #610 on: Today at 11:52:35 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 10:45:54 am
I know Jurgen has poured cold water on it before - and he's an artist and the best right sided player in Europe - but I would love, for just one experimental game, to see Trent in midfield and Neco at right back. Last night was a perfect situation for it. Trent was overplaying and trying outlandish stuff to force things from the right, it was very frustrating in the 2nd half.  Think that force of will would be better directed if he could use the whole pitch and chase after the game, especially in the situation we faced. He's got it in him. Personally I think he is potentially the in-house solution for some of our midfield stuff and he can shoot from distance. That could be me pining for a Gerrard - but in the absence of somebody to take a game by the scruff, he'd be my choice in an emergency. Not every game, but the fella can do it all - I'd love to see it.

It was, but Trent was massively off his game last night and returning from Covid so probably wouldn't have worked that well.

It's something to consider for the second leg and maybe try on Sunday given the midfield is so poor as it is and persisting with Milner and Henderson in a 3 isn't getting us anywhere.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,559
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 10:45:54 am
I know Jurgen has poured cold water on it before - and he's an artist and the best right sided player in Europe - but I would love, for just one experimental game, to see Trent in midfield and Neco at right back. Last night was a perfect situation for it. Trent was overplaying and trying outlandish stuff to force things from the right, it was very frustrating in the 2nd half.  Think that force of will would be better directed if he could use the whole pitch and chase after the game, especially in the situation we faced. He's got it in him. Personally I think he is potentially the in-house solution for some of our midfield stuff and he can shoot from distance. That could be me pining for a Gerrard - but in the absence of somebody to take a game by the scruff, he'd be my choice in an emergency. Not every game, but the fella can do it all - I'd love to see it.

Said something similar as once they went down to 10 men we had a chance to make some early changes even at HT. Guess the plan was always to take Trent off as Klopp knew he was not up for 90 mins but why not move him in a tad replacing one of our holders, let Williams in to stretch the lines and for 30 mins in the second half we could have seen something different. At 75 mins Trent can still come off but we will never know.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #612 on: Today at 12:14:23 pm »
Glad I missed this one to be honest, sounds like a shitshow. Having said that, it's illuminating that even a draw against a top team is regarded as a disaster these days, it shows how far we've come.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,499
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #613 on: Today at 12:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 07:14:43 am
We are a counter attacking team. We thrive on space. Even with Mo and Sadio wed have huffed and puffed our way through that game.

We really haven't been a counter attacking team in years.  Pretty sure we've averaged the most, or 2nd most, possession of any team in the league per game every season the past few years. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,499
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #614 on: Today at 12:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 10:45:54 am
I know Jurgen has poured cold water on it before - and he's an artist and the best right sided player in Europe - but I would love, for just one experimental game, to see Trent in midfield and Neco at right back. Last night was a perfect situation for it. Trent was overplaying and trying outlandish stuff to force things from the right, it was very frustrating in the 2nd half.  Think that force of will would be better directed if he could use the whole pitch and chase after the game, especially in the situation we faced. He's got it in him. Personally I think he is potentially the in-house solution for some of our midfield stuff and he can shoot from distance. That could be me pining for a Gerrard - but in the absence of somebody to take a game by the scruff, he'd be my choice in an emergency. Not every game, but the fella can do it all - I'd love to see it.

For one, TAA was god awful last night.

Secondly, if you look at his positioning in attack he plays in the right half space and Hendo moves out to play wide.  Effectively, when we have the ball in the attacking 1/2, TAA is a central midfielder.  If we were to bring in Nico and play TAA as an 8 he'd be playing in the exact same spaces as he does now. 
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,260
  • Free at last!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #615 on: Today at 12:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:29:40 pm
For one, TAA was god awful last night.

Secondly, if you look at his positioning in attack he plays in the right half space and Hendo moves out to play wide.  Effectively, when we have the ball in the attacking 1/2, TAA is a central midfielder.  If we were to bring in Nico and play TAA as an 8 he'd be playing in the exact same spaces as he does now.

He had a poor game.
This positioning is clearly tactical, as he has been doing it all season, often with Salah further wide. But last night against a back 9 it felt to me like we had no natural width on the right and any time Hendo was there it was a slow and deliberate build up. Neco seemed to be told to play there later on. But so much went into short passes into the middle which made it much easier to defend.

Wonder if Brentford will more more adventurous tomorrow, I doubt it.
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #616 on: Today at 01:16:39 pm »
I thought using Jota from the right was bizarre.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,684
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #617 on: Today at 01:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 01:16:39 pm
I thought using Jota from the right was bizarre.
Even worse was continuing it. He's been best either on the left or thru the middle. As our only player with a significant goals contribution we should've got him in the middle and provided width for him.

Think he had 1 chance in the box (which he messed up).
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,103
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #618 on: Today at 01:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:50:40 pm
Even worse was continuing it. He's been best either on the left or thru the middle. As our only player with a significant goals contribution we should've got him in the middle and provided width for him.

Think he had 1 chance in the box (which he messed up).
He had a great chance till Xhaka chopped him down.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,495
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #619 on: Today at 01:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:50:40 pm
Even worse was continuing it. He's been best either on the left or thru the middle. As our only player with a significant goals contribution we should've got him in the middle and provided width for him.

Think he had 1 chance in the box (which he messed up).

Tough one, because the defender missed the header on the cross and it hit Jota somewhat unexpectedly. Cant blame them for not getting that one right but that was I think his only chance in the game. Its possible he would have been through on goal without the red card however.
Logged

Online MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #620 on: Today at 01:53:49 pm »
FSG need to invest in the squad. Its not rocket science folks.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,052
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #621 on: Today at 01:57:21 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:22:04 am
This. We were crap last night from the red card until injury time last night - there's no getting away from that. But the amount of crying and moaning in here is even worse than usual. It's true we haven't won in the league since mid December, but it's been non stop disruption to our squad since then. And at the same time loads seem to wilfully ignore that we've actually had a really tough run of fixtures. Spurs, Leicester, Chelsea in a row - all of them away from home - is a really bad sequence of games. And out of all the league games, only in the Leicester one were we truly poor.

Can't say we were good enough last night (we really weren't) and we do have to beat Brentford, but the doom-mongering and complaining is insufferable here.
It's like we've been spoilt by last few seasons and forgotten how rubbish some sides we've had.

We aren't crap just cause we don't win every game.
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #622 on: Today at 01:58:36 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 01:53:49 pm
FSG need to invest in the squad. Its not rocket science folks.

Yep.

I find it very difficult to understand how we didn't sign a forward when we knew about the AFCON.
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #623 on: Today at 02:02:55 pm »
Remember in 16/17 when Mane went to the AFCON we were only 5 points behind Chelsea in first. By time he returned the gap was 10/11.

You'd think we'd have learned our lesson there.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,519
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #624 on: Today at 02:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 01:58:36 pm
Yep.

I find it very difficult to understand how we didn't sign a forward when we knew about the AFCON.

Sign a forward for 5 games?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,389
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #625 on: Today at 02:04:23 pm »
Just making sure we actually drew the first leg 0-0 right?
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #626 on: Today at 02:05:49 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:03:14 pm
Sign a forward for 5 games?

Not just for five games. An option for the whole season and the future.

Why are we the only club who seems to fear having strength in depth?
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,519
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #627 on: Today at 02:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:04:23 pm
Just making sure we actually drew the first leg 0-0 right?

You want to check Arsenal fans

Theyre pretty much organising travel to Wembley
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,389
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #628 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm »
Fuck Them! I'm talking about this place and so called LFC supporters on social media. Most of them making out like we lost or something. We played shit, we move on and rectify it next game.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,519
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #629 on: Today at 02:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 02:05:49 pm
Not just for five games. An option for the whole season and the future.

Why are we the only club who seems to fear having strength in depth?

You cant Legislate for Origi and Elliot being injured at the same time

Buying a forward in august with Salah jota Firmino Mané Origi minamino elliot all fit wouldve been a little folly

Now if you wanna talk about midfield Ill listen. That was the main problem last night
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,052
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #630 on: Today at 02:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:41 pm
Fuck Them! I'm talking about this place and so called LFC supporters on social media. Most of them making out like we lost or something. We played shit, we move on and rectify it next game.
We are Liverpool. We win every game. ;D

Bit galling yesterday to hear Carra say this side should have won more with the talent it's got. If we had unlimited access to money then I'm sure we'd have done better than City.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 