Author Topic: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal  (Read 11285 times)

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #600 on: Today at 10:45:54 am »
I know Jurgen has poured cold water on it before - and he's an artist and the best right sided player in Europe - but I would love, for just one experimental game, to see Trent in midfield and Neco at right back. Last night was a perfect situation for it. Trent was overplaying and trying outlandish stuff to force things from the right, it was very frustrating in the 2nd half.  Think that force of will would be better directed if he could use the whole pitch and chase after the game, especially in the situation we faced. He's got it in him. Personally I think he is potentially the in-house solution for some of our midfield stuff and he can shoot from distance. That could be me pining for a Gerrard - but in the absence of somebody to take a game by the scruff, he'd be my choice in an emergency. Not every game, but the fella can do it all - I'd love to see it.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #601 on: Today at 10:46:32 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:40:17 am
Just posted it elsewhere - it's not clear Keita would have started had he been here. The midfield will be reinforced in the summer I reckon.

I'd like to think he would have but I really dont think he would have.

I dont think we have much choice at this point in summer but it's all starting to feel very reactive instead of proactive. It's now at the point we're pointing out what will be a problem during the season in summer only for it to play out literally exactly that way a few months later. Things aren't fair but we're in danger of shooting ourselves in the foot every transfer window that arrives now, we've left a lotttt of work to do instead of dealing with one issue at a time they're beginning to pile up
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #602 on: Today at 10:48:10 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 10:45:54 am
I know Jurgen has poured cold water on it before - and he's an artist and the best right sided player in Europe - but I would love, for just one experimental game, to see Trent in midfield and Neco at right back. Last night was a perfect situation for it. Trent was overplaying and trying outlandish stuff to force things from the right, it was very frustrating in the 2nd half.  Think that force of will would be better directed if he could use the whole pitch and chase after the game, especially in the situation we faced. He's got it in him. Personally I think he is potentially the in-house solution for some of our midfield stuff and he can shoot from distance. That could be me pining for a Gerrard - but in the absence of somebody to take a game by the scruff, he'd be my choice in an emergency. Not every game, but the fella can do it all - I'd love to see it.

I agree. He's spending most of his time there anyway, so we need someone stretching the play down the right.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #603 on: Today at 10:48:29 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
Klopp asked about Salah/Mane absence: "Tell me one team who wouldn't miss those. We've known for years it could happen. Could we be better prepared? I don't know. I don't like journalists ask these questions, we don't worry about contract situations."

With squad depth, certainly, but if we can't play the same way without Mane and Salah we should look to adapt a bit tactically. It took a long time last season but we eventually adapted to the defensive injuries by dropping the line back, keeping Nat there and had the good late run.

Why stick to a system/formation designed for Mo and Mane while they aren't there and we don't have natural replacements?

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #604 on: Today at 10:52:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:48:29 am
With squad depth, certainly, but if we can't play the same way without Mane and Salah we should look to adapt a bit tactically. It took a long time last season but we eventually adapted to the defensive injuries by dropping the line back, keeping Nat there and had the good late run.

Why stick to a system/formation designed for Mo and Mane while they aren't there and we don't have natural replacements?



Sure but this has been a recurring theme for 4 seasons now - if one of them is out we dont have a replacement but set up the same way
Its entirely mad we havent bought at least one more pacy wide forward, instead we currently have 4 of our 6 attackers who want to play through the middle
Just weird squad building
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #605 on: Today at 11:01:26 am »
Last night just really exposed our lack of creativity when faced with a team parking the bus. I love Hendo and Milner it seemed like a complete waste both on the pitch at home against Arsenal and especially a 10 man Arsenal. The second leg will suit us much better and i can see us scoring at least 2.
