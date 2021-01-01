« previous next »
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Actually I should clarify that - if we're already 1 up and the others lose a man, happy days. But if it's 0-0 and there's an earlyish red card, I go 'hmmmmmmmm' in  Marge Simpson voice
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
ah yes that 'we go the game' shite

you're lucky to be able to go and see this team, no need to rub it into the faces of those that cant

I am lucky.

And I feel lucky and made up that I can go.

There was some disappointment in the pub after and some annoyance we couldn't finish them off down to ten.

But it was constructive. It had a point. It was looking forward and hoping for better.


Some of the stuff on here is just moaning shite.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
I've been saying this for years. For a team who spam crosses, it's a bit strange that we don't have anyone even remotely tall bar Origi.

Firmino and Jota are great in the air, much better than Origi. Height isn't everything, unless you want to play knockdown-to-the-little-guy shite (remembers Downing and Carroll trying to play with Suarez, cocks gun, opens mouth...)
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Its a shame Sadio Mane's all washed up considering how much we missed him   :lmao 

Naaa team had zero rhythm, thats all. Everybody's coming back from something. for me thats like a practice game ok do over. they can all do better than that, all of them. we have seen it repeatedly. They didn't all fail at once. They were just disjointed today, for myriad reasons.

i didn't like the number of kicks we took in that game more than the score. cup 0-0, fine move on. Next game should be a good one.

I did like seeing Joe Gomez and i did like the Gazelle Joel Freaking Matip. That guy is so fun to watch hes worth his weight in gold. I want him in the Origi role right now  ;D  cmon everybody else hit one into the stands too. haha truth  Imagine if he was in closer. Matipendowski. dribbling guys in the 6. Snap shots. the works
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
I did like seeing Joe Gomez and i did like the Gazelle Joel Freaking Matip. That guy is so fun to watch hes worth his weight in gold. I want him in the Origi role right now  ;D  cmon everybody else hit one into the stands too. haha truth  Imagine if he was in closer. Matipendowski. dribbling guys in the 6. Snap shots. the works

One day I swear it's gonna come off for Matip, he'll slalom forward, wave his arms a bit, and then there'll be a perfect one-two on for him n he'll run on and score :D

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
These 2 leg league cup ties are so unnecessary. If this was a one-leg game with ET and pens, I reckon we would have chased it harder.
We could probably conclude by now we lack quality depth in the squad in midfield and strikers to be able to sustain a challenge in the league.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
We could probably conclude by now we lack quality depth in the squad in midfield and strikers to be able to sustain a challenge in the league.

This was a cup game
This was a cup game
And we could not score against 10 men.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Just got back from the game. Youngests first match. He loved it which was the main thing.

Game itself, not enough urgency one minute then trying to force it the next. Lost count how many of our players didnt get their head up before playing the pass. Schoolboy stuff. The one by Robbo in the second half was ridiculous, under no pressure whatsoever. The main issue I had was the tempo. Hendo is usually good at driving that but it just wasnt there. So many players took too many touches and slowed the play allowing Arsenal get back into shape. I dont know if that was fatigue, lack of confidence or the fact there was little to no movement ahead of them. I guess probably a bit of all three.

Dont know if its been mentioned already but a fair few 100 of the Arsenal fans gave a rendition of always the victims at one point. Sad fucks.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
The away tie will suit us better, should be far more open, we kept running into a brick wall tonight.
The away tie will suit us better, should be far more open, we kept running into a brick wall tonight.

Yep definitely agree ... would love to see Kaide Gordon, Taki and Jones start in the return leg. But otherwise, I reckon the same team will go up a gear and play better in the return leg.
1) The past month has been super stop start with just about everyone in the team coming in and out of the line-up (it looked like a preseason game somewhat)
2) We have a team that's built around Mane and Salah and their movement
3) After they came down to 10 men and packed the box in the context of how the last month has gone, that was worst case scenario.

Teams try to break up our rhythm constantly in games because it's effective tactic against us and our season has been like that recently. We need some luck so we can get a consistent team out there to build some rhythm. We will get there, it's going to take some games.

Massive over-reaction in this thread!

Good post.
Yep definitely agree ... would love to see Kaide Gordon, Taki and Jones start in the return leg. But otherwise, I reckon the same team will go up a gear and play better in the return leg.

No Taki. Start Ox and Jones.
No Taki. Start Ox and Jones.

I'm a Taki fan and think he's a super little player with another gear in him. Wish he'd buried one his chances tonight - would have done his confidence a lot of good to be the match winner
And we could not score against 10 men.

"We could probably conclude by now we lack quality depth in the squad in midfield and strikers to be able to sustain a challenge in the league. "

This was a cup game.

Am I missing something?
"We could probably conclude by now we lack quality depth in the squad in midfield and strikers to be able to sustain a challenge in the league. "

This was a cup game.

Am I missing something?

Lol does my head in also when people draw grand conclusions from a 0-0 1st leg League cup tie ... even the greatest teams in our history used to get a ton of these types of results. As long as we do the business in the second leg this game will be forgotten.
Im not sure theres much point in me engaging you further when you focus on one small element of a wider ranging discussion - context free - and then use it to try and belittle me. I made no comment about the contract renewals, by and large I agree with them. Thats not the be all and end all of the focus though is it.

Weve had a few discussions during your time on RAWK Dave and I must say youre one of the few posters I see and actively steer clear of, youre like the forum equivalent of tinnitus.

Committing money to keep players and having money available for new player are interlinked.  It's not one small element, it's clearly part and parcel of what is happening.  How can you on the one hand say you agree with keeping everyone around and on the other that more should have been brought in? 

As far as the belittling, I'm just using your own words so not sure what issue there is there.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Annoyed that every match thread ends up discussing transfer strategy and/or FSG. Yes there are issues, but we had enough in the XI and squad to come up with a better performance than we saw. We were playing a team with gaps and fitness issues as well.

What pisses me off more than anything is when we don't look like a Klopp team and when we lack intensity or energy.

They were happy to let us have to ball  and it's something we've been used to and have dealt with it successfully in the past 3 years but we are starting to decline back to 2017 when we couldn't score when we had 70% possession 

We have to be braver on the ball, but Jurgen also has to be braver with the team. No problems with the starting but when there are issues or opportunities then get the team reconfigured to deal with it tactically but also recognise when players can't execute due to fitness and use the bench.
Lol does my head in also when people draw grand conclusions from a 0-0 1st leg League cup tie ... even the greatest teams in our history used to get a ton of these types of results. As long as we do the business in the second leg this game will be forgotten.
You draw conclusion when your 2 best strikers are away on you have to depend on what ever strike force you had. The strikeforce which could not shoot on target, let alone get a goal. against TEN men for a better part of an hour.

And enough said about the midfield with Milly, the better.
Annoyed that every match thread ends up discussing transfer strategy and/or FSG. Yes there are issues, but we had enough in the XI and squad to come up with a better performance than we saw. We were playing a team with gaps and fitness issues as well.

What pisses me off more than anything is when we don't look like a Klopp team and when we lack intensity or energy.

They were happy to let us have to ball  and it's something we've been used to and have dealt with it successfully in the past 3 years but we are starting to decline back to 2017 when we couldn't score when we had 70% possession 

We have to be braver on the ball, but Jurgen also has to be braver with the team. No problems with the starting but when there are issues or opportunities then get the team reconfigured to deal with it tactically but also recognise when players can't execute due to fitness and use the bench.
No smoke without fire.
Wouldnt have been crazy to bring in Tsmikas as a winger either.

(Or maybe it would).
Wouldnt have been crazy to bring in Tsmikas as a winger either.

(Or maybe it would).

To be honest, I don't think it would have mattered. Tsimikas is more of a wide crosser rather than someone who will dribble and run at players. We didn't have much aerial threat and Arsenal had jam packed their box so would have been very happy heading away our crosses all day. That being said, I think Robbo started the game brightly but fell away in the 2nd half and we could have done with some new energy to keep raiding down the left.

I think JK said as much in his post-match, where he brought on dribblers to try to change the game a little. For the time that they played I thought both Curtis and Neco did ok but we just couldn't create enough space.
Just got back from the game. Youngests first match. He loved it which was the main thing.

Nice one, the rest of us in our 'oul worry ways', lose the magic of just how going to a game as a young fella can be, great to hear the he loved it. Afterall this game is only half time.

Dont know if its been mentioned already but a fair few 100 of the Arsenal fans gave a rendition of always the victims at one point. Sad fucks.

you know... when you mentioned this and it's been increasingly frustrating with all the other stuff thrown at Liverpool  that those in power either at the tv control room or premier league  still do nothing. I was thinking you know when the Commentators accidently pick up a swear word, and they always interupt and say "oops really sorry for any unintended foul/tasty language you might have heard there, we deeply apologise" ... but all the crap about murderers, the disgusting songs thrown at innocent victims of Hillsborough, some of those families in the stadium have to hear that,  my God it really is astounding that the TV commentators don't apologise in the same way, they should when these chants start.

Last week I heard some of the chants on TV and they were ignored by the commentators, but a song was sang later by those fans and the commentator brought it into the conversation forget what it was but something like "ah here are the fans now getting behind the team singing they want more from the team".
So they conveniently hear what they want, .. I think I'll start messaging these broadcasters asking why they fail to bring it up, they don't ignore foul language why ignore the rest.
Its a shame Sadio Mane's all washed up considering how much we missed him   :lmao 

Naaa team had zero rhythm, thats all. Everybody's coming back from something. for me thats like a practice game ok do over. they can all do better than that, all of them. we have seen it repeatedly. They didn't all fail at once. They were just disjointed today, for myriad reasons.

i didn't like the number of kicks we took in that game more than the score. cup 0-0, fine move on. Next game should be a good one.

I did like seeing Joe Gomez and i did like the Gazelle Joel Freaking Matip. That guy is so fun to watch hes worth his weight in gold. I want him in the Origi role right now  ;D  cmon everybody else hit one into the stands too. haha truth  Imagine if he was in closer. Matipendowski. dribbling guys in the 6. Snap shots. the works

There was a moment when Minamino beat someone in a footrace on the left side from the half way line all the way into the box. Imagine if we had Mane there, 100% gets through on goal. He's still incredibly good and a world class attacker.
Dont know if its been mentioned already but a fair few 100 of the Arsenal fans gave a rendition of always the victims at one point. Sad fucks.

That is unbelievably ironic, given the amount of crying those wet-wipes have been doing the last two weeks. ;D
the reaction in here is probably due to the fact that we haven't beaten a top flight team since we played Newcastle on the 16th December 1 month ago.

Since then we've failed to beat Leicester (2x - 1 pen win), Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal. And we've won against Shrewsbury. I mean if a month of not beating teams in your own league is not concerning then we probably shouldn't consider ourselves as a top team or a title challenging team.
A cup win against Leicester is a win regardless how it's done.
Away to Spurs & Chelsea didn't lose. Ignoring we had midfield missing against Spurs etc.
Last night was disappointing but the above is pretty extreme.
Not a top team? That's crazy.
Seems some of us have forgotten our proud tradition of not doing things the easy way.

We'll be fine, severe rust shaken off last night and good prep for our next game.

Some the cryarsing here is fucking ridiculous.

Up the reds
Ironically, I think with 11 men the result wouldve actually have been the same anyway. Arsenal were not setting up to attack, and they wouldve looked it up on the counter only.

The bigger issue is that we looked clueless out there.

Actually, I personally think we were more likely to have won against 11. First 25 mins we had been pretty good and had come close to opening them up several times. It's not hindsight either - I was saying as soon as the red happened that it might actually make it harder for us to win because Arsenal would now just defend with 10 in their own half.

It's why - as disappointing as we were last night - I'm still optimistic we'll go through. Getting any kind of win vs Brentford is absolutely crucial in the meantime though.
Seems some of us have forgotten our proud tradition of not doing things the easy way.

We'll be fine, severe rust shaken off last night and good prep for our next game.

Some the cryarsing here is fucking ridiculous.

Up the reds
The thread is relatively calm to be fair. If it were to be a league/ucl game, it'd already be 25 pages long lol.
We definitely had a huge element of rust in this game to shake off. My only concern was that it reminded me of the games where we messed up at home last season in terms of lacking ideas.

We have to go full strength now in every game really to get our rhythm back.
We are a counter attacking team. We thrive on space. Even with Mo and Sadio wed have huffed and puffed our way through that game.
you know... when you mentioned this and it's been increasingly frustrating with all the other stuff thrown at Liverpool  that those in power either at the tv control room or premier league  still do nothing. I was thinking you know when the Commentators accidently pick up a swear word, and they always interupt and say "oops really sorry for any unintended foul/tasty language you might have heard there, we deeply apologise" ... but all the crap about murderers, the disgusting songs thrown at innocent victims of Hillsborough, some of those families in the stadium have to hear that,  my God it really is astounding that the TV commentators don't apologise in the same way, they should when these chants start.

Last week I heard some of the chants on TV and they were ignored by the commentators, but a song was sang later by those fans and the commentator brought it into the conversation forget what it was but something like "ah here are the fans now getting behind the team singing they want more from the team".
So they conveniently hear what they want, .. I think I'll start messaging these broadcasters asking why they fail to bring it up, they don't ignore foul language why ignore the rest.

Ta mate. Hes only 7. LFC mad. That look on his face at kick off was priceless. Worth going just for that one moment.
We are a counter attacking team. We thrive on space. Even with Mo and Sadio wed have huffed and puffed our way through that game.

Thats true, it will be more open in the second leg so we will have more space to play in.
A cup win against Leicester is a win regardless how it's done.
Away to Spurs & Chelsea didn't lose. Ignoring we had midfield missing against Spurs etc.
Last night was disappointing but the above is pretty extreme.
Not a top team? That's crazy.

This. We were crap last night from the red card until injury time last night - there's no getting away from that. But the amount of crying and moaning in here is even worse than usual. It's true we haven't won in the league since mid December, but it's been non stop disruption to our squad since then. And at the same time loads seem to wilfully ignore that we've actually had a really tough run of fixtures. Spurs, Leicester, Chelsea in a row - all of them away from home - is a really bad sequence of games. And out of all the league games, only in the Leicester one were we truly poor.

Can't say we were good enough last night (we really weren't) and we do have to beat Brentford, but the doom-mongering and complaining is insufferable here.
The balance of the attack is wrong. I think we are going to struggle if we persist with Minamino, Jota and Firmino. We need some pace, directness and someone who runs in behind.

We need another one of those players in the summer but right now we should probably give Gordon a go there. I dont really want to see Ox play there.
We rarely win things the easy way. Having said that, its difficult not to see last night as an opportunity missed. The Emirates will be tough. But were still in the tie.

Just realised thats two positives wrapped around two negatives. Does that make it a shit sandwich?  :P
The reaction in here is actually down to cryarsing dickheads that don't even fucking go

Had some good conversations with people around the ground and it's always better than whining internetland.


Just saying :)

Weve had 1 shot on target at home to a 10 man Arsenal.

Call a spade a spade, it was fucking shite.
;D

Yeah, we didn't miss our best two players at all. We lost a game of football with them in the team after all!!
My point is that we struggle against sides set up to defend and our approach as a team is wrong. Against Leicester we created fuck all, and our two best players were playing. Regardless, we cant blame failing to beat a 10 man team at home on the absence of two players. If we miss them that much, its an issue.
The balance of the attack is wrong. I think we are going to struggle if we persist with Minamino, Jota and Firmino. We need some pace, directness and someone who runs in behind.

We need another one of those players in the summer but right now we should probably give Gordon a go there. I dont really want to see Ox play there.
When Arsenal are camped with 9 men on the edge of their own area, there's not a lot of space to run into.

Agree with the general sentiment though, front three were far too static.
