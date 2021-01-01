« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal  (Read 9052 times)

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #520 on: Today at 12:14:07 am »
Actually I should clarify that - if we're already 1 up and the others lose a man, happy days. But if it's 0-0 and there's an earlyish red card, I go 'hmmmmmmmm' in  Marge Simpson voice
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #521 on: Today at 12:17:28 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:10:01 am
ah yes that 'we go the game' shite

you're lucky to be able to go and see this team, no need to rub it into the faces of those that cant

I am lucky.

And I feel lucky and made up that I can go.

There was some disappointment in the pub after and some annoyance we couldn't finish them off down to ten.

But it was constructive. It had a point. It was looking forward and hoping for better.


Some of the stuff on here is just moaning shite.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #522 on: Today at 12:18:06 am »
Quote from: ... on Today at 12:01:07 am
I've been saying this for years. For a team who spam crosses, it's a bit strange that we don't have anyone even remotely tall bar Origi.

Firmino and Jota are great in the air, much better than Origi. Height isn't everything, unless you want to play knockdown-to-the-little-guy shite (remembers Downing and Carroll trying to play with Suarez, cocks gun, opens mouth...)
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #523 on: Today at 12:18:37 am »
Its a shame Sadio Mane's all washed up considering how much we missed him   :lmao 

Naaa team had zero rhythm, thats all. Everybody's coming back from something. for me thats like a practice game ok do over. they can all do better than that, all of them. we have seen it repeatedly. They didn't all fail at once. They were just disjointed today, for myriad reasons.

i didn't like the number of kicks we took in that game more than the score. cup 0-0, fine move on. Next game should be a good one.

I did like seeing Joe Gomez and i did like the Gazelle Joel Freaking Matip. That guy is so fun to watch hes worth his weight in gold. I want him in the Origi role right now  ;D  cmon everybody else hit one into the stands too. haha truth  Imagine if he was in closer. Matipendowski. dribbling guys in the 6. Snap shots. the works
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:23:08 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:18:37 am
I did like seeing Joe Gomez and i did like the Gazelle Joel Freaking Matip. That guy is so fun to watch hes worth his weight in gold. I want him in the Origi role right now  ;D  cmon everybody else hit one into the stands too. haha truth  Imagine if he was in closer. Matipendowski. dribbling guys in the 6. Snap shots. the works

One day I swear it's gonna come off for Matip, he'll slalom forward, wave his arms a bit, and then there'll be a perfect one-two on for him n he'll run on and score :D

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #525 on: Today at 12:23:49 am »
These 2 leg league cup ties are so unnecessary. If this was a one-leg game with ET and pens, I reckon we would have chased it harder.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #526 on: Today at 12:25:03 am »
We could probably conclude by now we lack quality depth in the squad in midfield and strikers to be able to sustain a challenge in the league.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:25:37 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:25:03 am
We could probably conclude by now we lack quality depth in the squad in midfield and strikers to be able to sustain a challenge in the league.

This was a cup game
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:26:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:25:37 am
This was a cup game
And we could not score against 10 men.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:28:09 am »
Just got back from the game. Youngests first match. He loved it which was the main thing.

Game itself, not enough urgency one minute then trying to force it the next. Lost count how many of our players didnt get their head up before playing the pass. Schoolboy stuff. The one by Robbo in the second half was ridiculous, under no pressure whatsoever. The main issue I had was the tempo. Hendo is usually good at driving that but it just wasnt there. So many players took too many touches and slowed the play allowing Arsenal get back into shape. I dont know if that was fatigue, lack of confidence or the fact there was little to no movement ahead of them. I guess probably a bit of all three.

Dont know if its been mentioned already but a fair few 100 of the Arsenal fans gave a rendition of always the victims at one point. Sad fucks.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #530 on: Today at 12:32:51 am »
The away tie will suit us better, should be far more open, we kept running into a brick wall tonight.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:36:25 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:32:51 am
The away tie will suit us better, should be far more open, we kept running into a brick wall tonight.

Yep definitely agree ... would love to see Kaide Gordon, Taki and Jones start in the return leg. But otherwise, I reckon the same team will go up a gear and play better in the return leg.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:37:35 am »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Yesterday at 10:30:11 pm
1) The past month has been super stop start with just about everyone in the team coming in and out of the line-up (it looked like a preseason game somewhat)
2) We have a team that's built around Mane and Salah and their movement
3) After they came down to 10 men and packed the box in the context of how the last month has gone, that was worst case scenario.

Teams try to break up our rhythm constantly in games because it's effective tactic against us and our season has been like that recently. We need some luck so we can get a consistent team out there to build some rhythm. We will get there, it's going to take some games.

Massive over-reaction in this thread!

Good post.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #533 on: Today at 12:37:37 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:36:25 am
Yep definitely agree ... would love to see Kaide Gordon, Taki and Jones start in the return leg. But otherwise, I reckon the same team will go up a gear and play better in the return leg.

No Taki. Start Ox and Jones.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:40:24 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:37:37 am
No Taki. Start Ox and Jones.

I'm a Taki fan and think he's a super little player with another gear in him. Wish he'd buried one his chances tonight - would have done his confidence a lot of good to be the match winner
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:40:51 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:26:55 am
And we could not score against 10 men.

"We could probably conclude by now we lack quality depth in the squad in midfield and strikers to be able to sustain a challenge in the league. "

This was a cup game.

Am I missing something?
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:42:39 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:40:51 am
"We could probably conclude by now we lack quality depth in the squad in midfield and strikers to be able to sustain a challenge in the league. "

This was a cup game.

Am I missing something?

Lol does my head in also when people draw grand conclusions from a 0-0 1st leg League cup tie ... even the greatest teams in our history used to get a ton of these types of results. As long as we do the business in the second leg this game will be forgotten.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:44:56 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm
Im not sure theres much point in me engaging you further when you focus on one small element of a wider ranging discussion - context free - and then use it to try and belittle me. I made no comment about the contract renewals, by and large I agree with them. Thats not the be all and end all of the focus though is it.

Weve had a few discussions during your time on RAWK Dave and I must say youre one of the few posters I see and actively steer clear of, youre like the forum equivalent of tinnitus.

Committing money to keep players and having money available for new player are interlinked.  It's not one small element, it's clearly part and parcel of what is happening.  How can you on the one hand say you agree with keeping everyone around and on the other that more should have been brought in? 

As far as the belittling, I'm just using your own words so not sure what issue there is there.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:46:32 am »
Annoyed that every match thread ends up discussing transfer strategy and/or FSG. Yes there are issues, but we had enough in the XI and squad to come up with a better performance than we saw. We were playing a team with gaps and fitness issues as well.

What pisses me off more than anything is when we don't look like a Klopp team and when we lack intensity or energy.

They were happy to let us have to ball  and it's something we've been used to and have dealt with it successfully in the past 3 years but we are starting to decline back to 2017 when we couldn't score when we had 70% possession 

We have to be braver on the ball, but Jurgen also has to be braver with the team. No problems with the starting but when there are issues or opportunities then get the team reconfigured to deal with it tactically but also recognise when players can't execute due to fitness and use the bench.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:49:12 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:42:39 am
Lol does my head in also when people draw grand conclusions from a 0-0 1st leg League cup tie ... even the greatest teams in our history used to get a ton of these types of results. As long as we do the business in the second leg this game will be forgotten.
You draw conclusion when your 2 best strikers are away on you have to depend on what ever strike force you had. The strikeforce which could not shoot on target, let alone get a goal. against TEN men for a better part of an hour.

And enough said about the midfield with Milly, the better.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:53:35 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:46:32 am
Annoyed that every match thread ends up discussing transfer strategy and/or FSG. Yes there are issues, but we had enough in the XI and squad to come up with a better performance than we saw. We were playing a team with gaps and fitness issues as well.

What pisses me off more than anything is when we don't look like a Klopp team and when we lack intensity or energy.

They were happy to let us have to ball  and it's something we've been used to and have dealt with it successfully in the past 3 years but we are starting to decline back to 2017 when we couldn't score when we had 70% possession 

We have to be braver on the ball, but Jurgen also has to be braver with the team. No problems with the starting but when there are issues or opportunities then get the team reconfigured to deal with it tactically but also recognise when players can't execute due to fitness and use the bench.
No smoke without fire.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #541 on: Today at 02:31:54 am »
Wouldnt have been crazy to bring in Tsmikas as a winger either.

(Or maybe it would).
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #542 on: Today at 02:41:17 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:31:54 am
Wouldnt have been crazy to bring in Tsmikas as a winger either.

(Or maybe it would).

To be honest, I don't think it would have mattered. Tsimikas is more of a wide crosser rather than someone who will dribble and run at players. We didn't have much aerial threat and Arsenal had jam packed their box so would have been very happy heading away our crosses all day. That being said, I think Robbo started the game brightly but fell away in the 2nd half and we could have done with some new energy to keep raiding down the left.

I think JK said as much in his post-match, where he brought on dribblers to try to change the game a little. For the time that they played I thought both Curtis and Neco did ok but we just couldn't create enough space.
