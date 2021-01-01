« previous next »
LC: Liverpool v Arsenal

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #520 on: Today at 12:14:07 am
Actually I should clarify that - if we're already 1 up and the others lose a man, happy days. But if it's 0-0 and there's an earlyish red card, I go 'hmmmmmmmm' in  Marge Simpson voice
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #521 on: Today at 12:17:28 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:10:01 am
ah yes that 'we go the game' shite

you're lucky to be able to go and see this team, no need to rub it into the faces of those that cant

I am lucky.

And I feel lucky and made up that I can go.

There was some disappointment in the pub after and some annoyance we couldn't finish them off down to ten.

But it was constructive. It had a point. It was looking forward and hoping for better.


Some of the stuff on here is just moaning shite.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #522 on: Today at 12:18:06 am
Quote from: ... on Today at 12:01:07 am
I've been saying this for years. For a team who spam crosses, it's a bit strange that we don't have anyone even remotely tall bar Origi.

Firmino and Jota are great in the air, much better than Origi. Height isn't everything, unless you want to play knockdown-to-the-little-guy shite (remembers Downing and Carroll trying to play with Suarez, cocks gun, opens mouth...)
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #523 on: Today at 12:18:37 am
Its a shame Sadio Mane's all washed up considering how much we missed him   :lmao 

Naaa team had zero rhythm, thats all. Everybody's coming back from something. for me thats like a practice game ok do over. they can all do better than that, all of them. we have seen it repeatedly. They didn't all fail at once. They were just disjointed today, for myriad reasons.

i didn't like the number of kicks we took in that game more than the score. cup 0-0, fine move on. Next game should be a good one.

I did like seeing Joe Gomez and i did like the Gazelle Joel Freaking Matip. That guy is so fun to watch hes worth his weight in gold. I want him in the Origi role right now  ;D  cmon everybody else hit one into the stands too. haha truth  Imagine if he was in closer. Matipendowski. dribbling guys in the 6. Snap shots. the works
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #524 on: Today at 12:23:08 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:18:37 am
I did like seeing Joe Gomez and i did like the Gazelle Joel Freaking Matip. That guy is so fun to watch hes worth his weight in gold. I want him in the Origi role right now  ;D  cmon everybody else hit one into the stands too. haha truth  Imagine if he was in closer. Matipendowski. dribbling guys in the 6. Snap shots. the works

One day I swear it's gonna come off for Matip, he'll slalom forward, wave his arms a bit, and then there'll be a perfect one-two on for him n he'll run on and score :D

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #525 on: Today at 12:23:49 am
These 2 legged ties are so unnecessary. If this was a one-leg game with ET and pens, let's have a bet we would have chased it that much harder.
