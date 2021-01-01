« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal  (Read 7078 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #440 on: Today at 10:35:11 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:19:38 pm
Ill be honest Im now thinking that was so poor that Im
Glad Arsenal shat it and went blanket defence

Horrible to say but I do t think they needed to defend as hard. Maybe in the final 10 but certainly not for 70 mins

They couldve done us even 2-0 then

2nd leg. Theyll come out and Trent and robbo wont be that bad again. Hopefully Klopp doesnt play Milner and Hendo together

It was a bit like the Leicester performance and we contrived to lose that. Put tonight to bed and it's effectively a one off semi final next week which was what Klopp wanted anyway.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online robertobaggio37

  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #441 on: Today at 10:35:29 pm »
Out of 6 games we played against 10 men this season we scored 1 goal from open play.

Not on a wind up, but it's rather worrying.
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online Jshooters

  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #442 on: Today at 10:36:00 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 10:30:11 pm

Massive over-reaction in this thread!

Twas ever thus
Believer

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #443 on: Today at 10:36:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:26:14 pm
Klopp: "Tell me one team who wouldn't miss Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita? Could we have been better prepared for it? I don't think so."

We obviously could have planned better.

And we could have used Keita before he went to the AFCON
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #444 on: Today at 10:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:27:39 pm
Kloppo is of course a great coach, but even he would struggle to make Traore a good player.
We desperately need a game changer on the bench, he has pace and power to burn.
I really miss Shaq, hopefully Harvey will be back soon.
Online Garnier

  • there is no old firm
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #445 on: Today at 10:36:57 pm »
Klopp: "Taki was in a good moment. That finish was not so good."
not real, to be fair. But could be
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:37:02 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:35:29 pm
Out of 6 games we played against 10 men this season we scored 1 goal from open play.

Not on a wind up, but it's rather worrying.

What are the 6?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:37:14 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 10:30:11 pm
Massive over-reaction in this thread!

RAWK 101 when we do not win.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:30:00 pm
We miss Naby Keita pretty much every game.

Still not convinced Salah and Mane would have made much difference. They both played against Leicester.

Yeah, I think with Mo and Mane we'd have created 1-3 good chances at least getting in behind, it's whether they finish them (they didn't at Leicester).

The general flow of the game stunk due to the midfield and the full backs not being at it. We did miss the pace of Mo and Mane though. We were painfully slow tonight as a team.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:38:10 pm »
looks like I picked the wrong month to give up drinking Windolene...
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:38:18 pm »
Quote from: ac on Today at 10:33:08 pm
Quite possibly. The current Malaise is deeper than no Mane and Salah. The current midfield is massive problem as it doesn't control games and lacks creativity
Yep, midfield is the main issue. This has been a problem for years. When we were at our best we tended to find a way through, usually involving a set-piece. Our set-pieces are dreadful this year. I also think wed benefit from a proper striker in these games. We dont have a focal point at the moment. We have cross after cross all in to space.
Online robertobaggio37

  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:37:02 pm
What are the 6?

*scored after red card should've added.

Arsenal - No goal.

Atleti (h) - No goal.

Utd - No Goal

Atleti (a) - 1 goal from pen

Leeds - 1 goal in 92nd min

Chelsea - 1 goal from pen.
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #452 on: Today at 10:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:31:47 pm
How could you possibly know this?  You're basically spending £15m on a prayer and odds are you would have been better off just lighting it on fire while punching yourself in the crotch in doing so and just saved yourself the trouble.
He's torn through us plenty of times, Newcastle have just payed 25m for Wood 15m looks good.
Online newterp

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:40:32 pm »
Another game where Thiago would have been useful.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:40:36 pm »
Quote from: ac on Today at 10:33:08 pm
Quite possibly. The current Malaise is deeper than no Mane and Salah. The current midfield is massive problem as it doesn't control games and lacks creativity

Depending on the personnel of course 

Shaqiri mustve had photos of someone

Hes surpassed Litmanen fir me as the all time weirdest selling and lack of chance giving in our recent history
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Sound
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:40:37 pm »
Turgid.

If there ever was a game that screamed investment that was it.
The drop off without Mane & Salah is too big..you can easily blame the midfield for that but it wasn't just there.
Between now and the end of the summer window we need 4 or 5 new faces & the same amount shifted on, I don't expect that to happen..

To every Arsenal fan mocking child poverty tonight..

FUCK YOU!
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online RedForeverTT

  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:37:14 pm
RAWK 101 when we do not win.

We couldn't score against a 10-man Arsenal that is known to lack spine. That's quite.a big difference than drawing against say, Bayern Munich or Man City.
Online keano7

  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:42:08 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:39:35 pm
*scored after red card should've added.

Arsenal - No goal.

Atleti (h) - No goal.

Utd - No Goal

Atleti (a) - 1 goal from pen

Leeds - 1 goal in 92nd min

Chelsea - 1 goal from pen.
At least half an hour in each of those games too. Really is piss poor. Why we never made an offer to loan Coutinho back Ill never know, exactly what we need right now.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:20:12 pm
What part of my post was a criticism of Edwards? It was about the owners, their approach to the club and the funds they make available to the team, including Edwards.

You cant tell me that Edwards looked at the squad last January and thought all we need is one young centre back in 6 months time and maybe a Championship player and a 20 year old to tide us over. Nothing else necessary.

There's a bit of an open question here around the degree to which Klopp and his loyalty to his players is a factor in all of this.

Clearly limited funds is the big overarching driver here but our squad is in no way small and contract renewals seem unusually high and departures unusually low., Which is all serving to exacerbate the low refresh rate. There seems little chance that Klopp isn't playing a driving role in making such decisions.

Big decisions still to come surrounding Mane and Firminho for example.

These players have gone through brick walls for him time and time again. He understandably loves them, both as players and people but form and age calls into question whether renewal on top rates is sensible, particularly when that will limit the budget available.

In that context, does he have the ruthlessness to wave goodbye at a time that is more in the club's interests than the players? Could he do so before their contracts are up?

There are certainly things that can be done to bolster transfer funds. Do we as a club have the stomach for it?





Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:42:53 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:42:08 pm
At least half an hour in each of those games too. Really is piss poor. Why we never made an offer to loan Coutinho back Ill never know, exactly what we need right now.

Because hes a snake.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #460 on: Today at 10:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:33:19 pm
And the budget is what it is, Edwards with Gordon and Klopp chose what they chose.  So to mock the transfers done as somehow forced upon them is disingenuous at best.
Im not mocking the transfer (single) that was done, Konate was an excellent buy and will prove so in the future. Im venting my frustration at the absence of transfers, or at least the absence of what appears to be a cohesive strategy for the short to medium term. Its easy to say that the staff chose what they chose, but Id be very surprised if they chose to be so reliant on the squad they currently have, despite the clear diminishing returns in certain areas, the lack of cover in others and the fact that time marches on and footballers go from world class to workmanlike in a very short time all things considered.

Ive said what I feel, I dont think its a revolutionary statement to say, in different words, that the club should have made a couple more quality signings across the last three windows. Last year was an outlier, the worst isolated positional crisis Ive ever known any football club to have. What isnt an outlier is seeing an ageing squad, with some players coming back from very serious injuries, with a lack of decent cover in some positions and prior knowledge that you will lose three first teamers for a few weeks and not really seemingly doing anything to address that.

FSG have done a great job. That praise is not unconditional. Michael Edwards and Juergen Klopp have done even better jobs than the owners, because of the limitations seemingly placed on them. At what point do we question why clubs like Brighton and West Ham are able to be more agile in the market than ourselves in addressing issues? We feel like a behemoth of a tanker that needs miles of sea to slightly adjust course.

Games like tonight are disheartening for the pure reason that we as Liverpool, as recent Champions of England, Europe and the world should not be struggling consistently - in the same way thats reared its head for the last 18 months now - to put away teams of low to middling quality.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #461 on: Today at 10:45:04 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:39:35 pm
*scored after red card should've added.

Arsenal - No goal.

Atleti (h) - No goal.

Utd - No Goal

Atleti (a) - 1 goal from pen

Leeds - 1 goal in 92nd min

Chelsea - 1 goal from pen.

United and Atleti we were a combined 7-0 up and content to see the games out, I dont think theyre an issue. Most of those sides we only scored a penalty against are capable of being well drilled, especially Chelsea and Atleti. To be fair to Arsenal they were well drilled tonight.

Doesnt make for great reading but at the same time its not massively surprising.
Online Ronsared

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #462 on: Today at 10:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:36:07 pm
We obviously could have planned better.

And we could have used Keita before he went to the AFCON

Cant help but agree with latter point. Slightly ironic to hear Jurgen bemoan the absence of Nabby when he tends to not be a starter - or is the first to be substituted if things are not going well. However, it is still only half-time. All to play for.
Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #463 on: Today at 10:45:45 pm »
First half I thought we were fine. Better than fine prior to the sending off.

Second half we lost our way a bit. Right at the start of the half Virgil knocked a pass out of play on the half-way line and it seemed to set a weird standard for the next 15-20 minutes. Not using the width well enough, throwing percentage balls into the box, not moving Arsenal about enough, some poor first touches in the middle of the park which allowed them chances to counter and or get a breather. We just didn't sustain pressure for long enough - it reminded me more of the 2nd half at West Ham than anything else.

It eventually changed after the subs, but that took 5/10 minutes to settle and we didn't really have much time at that stage.

We do miss a De Bruyne, Silva type in our midfield who can pick a pass against these teams in that sort of setup. Obviously missing Mo and Sadio didn't help matters.

All that said, I'm not overly concerned. I'd back us to go through still, Arsenal will have to open up a bit more in the return leg and that will give us space to exploit. You'd also expect the team to gel and settle a bit more as they get used to each other on both the match and training pitches.
Online robertobaggio37

  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #464 on: Today at 10:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:42:53 pm
Because hes a snake.

He is. He went all in and even paid from his own to make the 'Barca dream' become true. He's a twat. But he's a magnificent footballer still, he'd be a good signing in footballing terms.
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online Believe

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #465 on: Today at 10:47:05 pm »
Some bizarre stuff in here tonight, my favourite being that failing to score against United when they went down to ten whilst we WERE FIVE NIL UP AT OLD TRAFFORD is apparently some kind of stick to beat the team with.

We'll win this at The Emirates
Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Sound
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #466 on: Today at 10:48:51 pm »
🙈

Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #467 on: Today at 10:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:40:37 pm

To every Arsenal fan mocking child poverty tonight..

FUCK YOU!


Whats this now?
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #468 on: Today at 10:51:34 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:42:04 pm
We couldn't score against a 10-man Arsenal that is known to lack spine. That's quite.a big difference than drawing against say, Bayern Munich or Man City.

Lets not get to extreme, RAWK 101.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online vicar

  • Free at last!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #469 on: Today at 10:51:38 pm »
Taki missed a sitter, but we didn't create too many chances. We really struggled when they sat so deep. I think most teams would, you need some luck or a spark that we didnt quite have.
They have to attack more at their gaff, so that must open it out.

Trent had a poor game, with hindsight, i dont think he recovered fully and we really missed Thiago (and obs Mo and Sadio!)

Need Divi back soon!
Online vicar

  • Free at last!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #470 on: Today at 10:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:48:51 pm
🙈



Wish it had fallen to bobby
Online andy07

  • Shat himself
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #471 on: Today at 10:52:50 pm »
Feel positive after tonight. We were shocking and still managed to keep a clean sheet.  We wont be that bad next week and they will be more positive. 
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Garnier

  • there is no old firm
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #472 on: Today at 10:52:51 pm »
The Emirates isn't the walkover it was last year and we'll still be without Mané & Salah.

Obviously, we can win there, but i don't understand how some are so bullish and confident about it.

"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Online Sarge

  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #473 on: Today at 10:52:59 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:42:08 pm
At least half an hour in each of those games too. Really is piss poor. Why we never made an offer to loan Coutinho back Ill never know, exactly what we need right now.

The player who forced his way out of Anfield, creid and pleaded with his team mates to help push his move out of the club, yeah I ahve no idea why he was not a target.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
