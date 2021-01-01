And the budget is what it is, Edwards with Gordon and Klopp chose what they chose. So to mock the transfers done as somehow forced upon them is disingenuous at best.



Im not mocking the transfer (single) that was done, Konate was an excellent buy and will prove so in the future. Im venting my frustration at the absence of transfers, or at least the absence of what appears to be a cohesive strategy for the short to medium term. Its easy to say that the staff chose what they chose, but Id be very surprised if they chose to be so reliant on the squad they currently have, despite the clear diminishing returns in certain areas, the lack of cover in others and the fact that time marches on and footballers go from world class to workmanlike in a very short time all things considered.Ive said what I feel, I dont think its a revolutionary statement to say, in different words, that the club should have made a couple more quality signings across the last three windows. Last year was an outlier, the worst isolated positional crisis Ive ever known any football club to have. What isnt an outlier is seeing an ageing squad, with some players coming back from very serious injuries, with a lack of decent cover in some positions and prior knowledge that you will lose three first teamers for a few weeks and not really seemingly doing anything to address that.FSG have done a great job. That praise is not unconditional. Michael Edwards and Juergen Klopp have done even better jobs than the owners, because of the limitations seemingly placed on them. At what point do we question why clubs like Brighton and West Ham are able to be more agile in the market than ourselves in addressing issues? We feel like a behemoth of a tanker that needs miles of sea to slightly adjust course.Games like tonight are disheartening for the pure reason that we as Liverpool, as recent Champions of England, Europe and the world should not be struggling consistently - in the same way thats reared its head for the last 18 months now - to put away teams of low to middling quality.