Author Topic: Hello. Please can I post a new message in the main footy forum?  (Read 8 times)

Hello. Please can I post a new message in the main footy forum?
« on: Today at 03:03:39 pm »
I think it got disabled because of some angry China-related posts a long long time ago. I will be good.

Thanks.
