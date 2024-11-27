She looks so out of her depth in every metric. Doing PMQs she looks like she is in some high school debating class. I give it 6 months. She has barely been in the job and is making fuck ups every week.





Quote

Its been five months since the General Election hammering, and six weeks since a new leader of the Conservative Party was declared. Its perfectly arguable those wanting more now, are running ahead of themselves. Its perfectly arguable that some of those asking for more now, are doing so because they dont (and never did) want this leader to succeed, but you really dont sort out the issues raised by such a defeat in just six weeks  or six months. However, if people convince themselves they are not seeing or hearing what it is they are eager for, they worry the cause they support will be treated as irrelevant. Look how eager Reforms leadership and voters are to tell anyone whos a Conservative, its already over, you should leave. Look how Starmer points the finger at PMQs and says the Right Honourable lady has no ideas.



Conservatives shouldnt fall for any of that goading, but I do understand why so many Tories keep asking me: so why arent we hearing what we will be doing to fight back? They dont want to be spectators. Theres a sense across parts of the Conservative party that what they really want for Christmas is some scent, a morsel, of that red meat Badenoch referred to. Theyd like that flavour delivered fresh, now, so they can go into the new year being both patient and empowered, but with a taste of the possible.



Trust me, Ive got this is generally the sort of thing leaders need to have the iron will to say to their party and expect them to accept it. However right now its a real gamble without some judicious, carefully rationed interventions to act as proof points. Badenoch and her team might find that a clever surprise, handed out to their troops, that goes some way to ensure their patience and engagement, might be just the political present they needed, and also rewards the giver of the gift.



There's a real groundswell of anti-Badenoch murmurings in the Tory corners of the internet. She came to the job near-historically unpopular and hasn't really given supporters of other potential leaders anything yet to win them round. There was an article from the current Conservative Home editor before Christmas basically pleading with her to just offer them at least one solid policy, the start of a platform to get behind (and other commentators on there spend time lauding Jenrick and others for being forthright on a variety of topics and getting small wins whilst sniffing at how Badenoch wastes time and effort getting drawn into a row about a sandwich):And this doesn't include the (former) famous Tory supporters now openly touting themselves as Faragist Reformers.Honestly the local elections could do for her. Parties in opposition generally expect to make gains against the government there but the vast majority of the 2025 councils are already Tory-controlled, won on the back of the "Johnson bounce" of vaccines and 'delivering' Brexit. If Reform end up scalping half the Tory councils, or splitting the vote and handing them elsewhere/sending them to no overall control, then she might find that enough letters go in. There is supposedly 12 months' grace for a new Tory leader against such an occurance but I don't know if that's actually true or just an extrapolation of being safe for 12 months after winning a confidence vote - and regardless, the 1922's rules are extremely flexible when it comes to forcing the issue.