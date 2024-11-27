Poll

What do we want? When do we want it?

Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Cheesy Wotsits. Oh. And Fuck the Tories. Now.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 810 811 812 813 814 [815]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1738989 times)

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,004
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32560 on: November 27, 2024, 07:54:12 pm »
Badenoch calling for Starmer to resign is absolutely hilarious.  Seriously, one of the biggest landslides ever 4 months ago and youre asking that. 

It demeans her as a politician, makes her seem trivial and inconsequential. Which she is..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,654
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32561 on: November 27, 2024, 07:57:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 27, 2024, 07:54:12 pm
Badenoch calling for Starmer to resign is absolutely hilarious.  Seriously, one of the biggest landslides ever 4 months ago and youre asking that. 

It demeans her as a politician, makes her seem trivial and inconsequential. Which she is..

But a disgruntled Tory publican in the Midlands has started a petition so Starmer should resign, take the Chiltern  Hundreds (is that still a thing?) and go back to defending the likes of Saville and Harris and the memory of the Phoney Pharoah.
Logged

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,745
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32562 on: November 28, 2024, 08:11:45 am »
So Badenoch called Angela Rayner a ginger nut at PMQs, imagine the outcry if Angela called Bad Enoch a chocolate digestive


https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/kemi-badenoch-angela-rayner-joke-ginger-nut-b2654615.html
« Last Edit: November 28, 2024, 08:33:02 am by Santas crapped on me loo la »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,052
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32563 on: November 28, 2024, 10:42:48 am »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on November 28, 2024, 08:11:45 am
So Badenoch called Angela Rayner a ginger nut at PMQs, imagine the outcry if Angela called Bad Enoch a chocolate digestive


https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/kemi-badenoch-angela-rayner-joke-ginger-nut-b2654615.html
Hair colour isnt a protected characteristic. Whereas race/colour is. So thats not a great comparison to be honest mate.
Logged

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,941
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32564 on: November 28, 2024, 12:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on November 27, 2024, 07:32:35 pm
Rees-Mogg has a reality show starting on Discovery + FFS
Even the trailer makes me fucking puke.
Gobshites.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,215
  • Kloppite
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32565 on: November 28, 2024, 01:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on November 27, 2024, 07:54:12 pm
Badenoch calling for Starmer to resign is absolutely hilarious.  Seriously, one of the biggest landslides ever 4 months ago and youre asking that. 

It demeans her as a politician, makes her seem trivial and inconsequential. Which she is..

Badenoch making herself look stupid, apparently at PMQs [i never watched it], she asked if Starmer would stand by his decision to ban the sale of petrol cars by 2030, even if jobs will suffer.

Starmer says the EV (electric vehicle) mandates were introduced by the last government and Badenoch was the business secretary who introduced them, he says,oh dear.  :duh
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,745
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32566 on: November 28, 2024, 07:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on November 28, 2024, 10:42:48 am
Hair colour isnt a protected characteristic. Whereas race/colour is. So thats not a great comparison to be honest mate.
it's still bullying and completely no need for it, I take your point about the comparison though
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,745
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32567 on: November 28, 2024, 08:24:02 pm »
I see Andrea Jenkyns has now officially joined Deform
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32568 on: December 20, 2024, 11:41:44 am »
New hosts of Top Sneer



Quote
Kemi Badenoch meets Jeremy Clarkson amid backlash over Starmers tractor tax
The Tory leader has attached herself to the former Top Gear presenters campaign against Labours decision to scrap agricultural property relief

Kemi Badenoch has been to Jeremy Clarksons pub to talk to furious farmers about Sir Keir Starmers so-called tractor tax.

The Tory leader has attached herself to the former Top Gear presenters campaign against Labours decision to scrap agricultural property relief.

The change means previously exempt farms will be hit with a 20 per cent levy on farming assets worth more than £1m, with critics saying it will force family farmers to sell up and rip the heart out of Britains countryside.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/kemi-badenoch-clarkson-farm-tax-b2667755.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32569 on: December 20, 2024, 01:31:42 pm »
Badenoch thinking she's going to become the champion of downtrodden farmers  ::)

It's almost as funny as farmers thinking Badenoch and her cabal would do anything beyond window dressing to help our farming industry.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,215
  • Kloppite
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32570 on: Yesterday at 07:29:35 pm »
Light the blue touch paper
 
https://news.sky.com/story/nigel-Frottage-threatens-legal-action-if-kemi-badenoch-doesnt-apologise-for-saying-membership-ticker-was-fake-13280575
 ;D

i know i've said she won't last as Tory leader to the next election, i'll be amazed if she isn't gone within a year now.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,004
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32571 on: Yesterday at 08:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:29:35 pm
Light the blue touch paper
 
https://news.sky.com/story/nigel-Frottage-threatens-legal-action-if-kemi-badenoch-doesnt-apologise-for-saying-membership-ticker-was-fake-13280575
 ;D

i know i've said she won't last as Tory leader to the next election, i'll be amazed if she isn't gone within a year now.

Shes been spectacularly shit.

Epic levels of shit.


Its quite impressive how bad shes been.  Fair fucks to her.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32572 on: Yesterday at 11:36:19 pm »
She looks so out of her depth in every metric. Doing PMQs she looks like she is in some high school debating class. I give it 6 months. She has barely been in the job and is making fuck ups every week.

The quality of politicians currently is terrible compared to 15 years ago.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32573 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm »
These two parties are going to cannibalize the right vote if they keep going. Spending all their energy is trying to fight off each other and not focus on developing policy.

Labour should stay out of this fight and keep kicking goals. If the country is in a better place by the time the next GE comes around people won't care about these clowns.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32574 on: Today at 10:14:10 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 11:36:19 pm
She looks so out of her depth in every metric. Doing PMQs she looks like she is in some high school debating class. I give it 6 months. She has barely been in the job and is making fuck ups every week.


There's a real groundswell of anti-Badenoch murmurings in the Tory corners of the internet. She came to the job near-historically unpopular and hasn't really given supporters of other potential leaders anything yet to win them round. There was an article from the current Conservative Home editor before Christmas basically pleading with her to just offer them at least one solid policy, the start of a platform to get behind (and other commentators on there spend time lauding Jenrick and others for being forthright on a variety of topics and getting small wins whilst sniffing at how Badenoch wastes time and effort getting drawn into a row about a sandwich):

Quote
Its been five months since the General Election hammering, and six weeks since a new leader of the Conservative Party was declared. Its perfectly arguable those wanting more now, are running ahead of themselves. Its perfectly arguable that some of those asking for more now, are doing so because they dont (and never did) want this leader to succeed, but you really dont sort out the issues raised by such a defeat in just six weeks  or six months. However, if people convince themselves they are not seeing or hearing what it is they are eager for, they worry the cause they support will be treated as irrelevant. Look how eager Reforms leadership and voters are to tell anyone whos a Conservative, its already over, you should leave. Look how Starmer points the finger at PMQs and says the Right Honourable lady has no ideas.

Conservatives shouldnt fall for any of that goading, but I do understand why so many Tories keep asking me: so why arent we hearing what we will be doing to fight back? They dont want to be spectators. Theres a sense across parts of the Conservative party that what they really want for Christmas is some scent, a morsel, of that red meat Badenoch referred to. Theyd like that flavour delivered fresh, now, so they can go into the new year being both patient and empowered, but with a taste of the possible.

Trust me, Ive got this is generally the sort of thing leaders need to have the iron will to say to their party and expect them to accept it. However right now its a real gamble without some judicious, carefully rationed interventions to act as proof points. Badenoch and her team might find that a clever surprise, handed out to their troops, that goes some way to ensure their patience and engagement, might be just the political present they needed, and also rewards the giver of the gift.

And this doesn't include the (former) famous Tory supporters now openly touting themselves as Faragist Reformers.

Honestly the local elections could do for her. Parties in opposition generally expect to make gains against the government there but the vast majority of the 2025 councils are already Tory-controlled, won on the back of the "Johnson bounce" of vaccines and 'delivering' Brexit. If Reform end up scalping half the Tory councils, or splitting the vote and handing them elsewhere/sending them to no overall control, then she might find that enough letters go in. There is supposedly 12 months' grace for a new Tory leader against such an occurance but I don't know if that's actually true or just an extrapolation of being safe for 12 months after winning a confidence vote - and regardless, the 1922's rules are extremely flexible when it comes to forcing the issue.

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,336
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32575 on: Today at 10:16:12 am »
They have imploded massively since the election. They thought they could ride Labours unpopularity but reform have totally outflanked them. There will be now massive pressure to merge as parties.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32576 on: Today at 11:21:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:12 am
They have imploded massively since the election. They thought they could ride Labours unpopularity but reform have totally outflanked them. There will be now massive pressure to merge as parties.

Think that would be Frottages hope with him leading of course.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32577 on: Today at 12:12:01 pm »
It would be a disaster for Labour if they merge. Reform dont have economic credibility yet and thats probably the biggest single factor holding them back. If they get the Tories on the same side thats a massive plus for them because the Tories nearly always win the economic argument in Britain, regardless of how bad they are.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 810 811 812 813 814 [815]   Go Up
« previous next »
 