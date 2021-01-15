Don't buy it. Those who were okay-ish with Corbyn, indifferent or just hated him voted Remain anyway. Those who were loyal to Corbyn and hung on his word were not going to come out and vote because another Labour leader passionately wanted Remain. Alas, most of those voted Remain anyway and those who were on the hard left didn't.



Like I say the most frustrating thing about Corbyn was that he was a pain in the arse to get a hold of and to get him organised for events. Nobody I knew believed that if someone else was in charge and they were passionately involved that they would have changed the outcome, especially not a centrist like Cooper.



If anything, Corbyn had more chance of getting people to the ballot boxes to vote Remain because he came with a die hard following.



The left never weighed up the pros and cons of Brexit, it all boiled down to principle. nobody should be able to tell us what to do, I think everyone knew the position Corbyn was in, John Mann brought it up in a interview one day, how he is certain Corbyn would be standing next to him in the leave lobby supporting Brexit if he wasn't leader of the Labour party, it became a nod as good as a wink, many of the left understood his position, he had to officially support remain to keep millions of Labour voters support.It wasn't about wining over millions, it was about convincing 600,000 or so left wing supporters with similar views as Corbyn and Mann who also believed it was about principle.The RMT have never denied their support for leaving the EU, what sickens me is they resorted to a pack of lies to get people to vote leave, I had a chat with a relative who supported leave believing the RMT lie of the EU being against workers rights. am certain many more did.Corbyn and the RMT could have swung the vote to remain had they had the foresight to see the damage a leave vote would bring. Corbyn believed we would get back to normal politics after the referendum, nothing could be further than the truth, brexit dominated Corbyns leadership, it overshadowed his policys.That was the message Corbyn needed to get over to left wing leave supporters,We have to support remain otherwise left wing policys will take a back seat to the Brexit debate, this will ruin the lefts first big chance to gain power. it never happened, 100.000s took Corbyns lack of enthusiasm towards remain as a nod as good as a wink and voted leave. thousands more believed the RMT lefts lies about the EU and voted leave. the first big chance of power and they blew it big time.