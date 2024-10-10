Poll

What do we want? When do we want it?

Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Cheesy Wotsits. Oh. And Fuck the Tories. Now.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 806 807 808 809 810 [811]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1678240 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32400 on: October 10, 2024, 02:46:56 pm »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,643
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32401 on: October 10, 2024, 05:17:17 pm »
Saw Badenoch making a Sue Grant joke in parliament.

Without doubt the worst delivery of a joke ever. Worse than May
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,347
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32402 on: October 10, 2024, 05:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 10, 2024, 01:59:51 pm

Of more concern, both here and in America is the potential rise of a charismatic right wing figure who appeals across the board. We obviously know how this has happened in the past and in recent times in the USA but the real issue is with this sort of thing is the speed at which it happens and the degree to which it by-passes norms and systems currently in place. It only takes someone with a bit of cash (or backing) and they can sweep the board easily. Just look at how trump has managed it, despite being an ignorant, unpleasant, odious, criminal rapist and how Boris pulled it off here (especially for Mayor) despite him being trump-lite.

Thats always been a fear which people spend too much time fretting about. Great or massively charismatic leaders dont come around that often and certainly not those who appeal to all the masses. That was more possible previously because social conservatism was rife across the board.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,643
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32403 on: October 12, 2024, 07:54:53 pm »
Vainglorious c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson reckons the Tories are in trouble because they got rid of. Him!


People who think hes gone are deluded I reckon
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32404 on: October 12, 2024, 08:10:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 12, 2024, 07:54:53 pm
Vainglorious c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson reckons the Tories are in trouble because they got rid of. Him!


People who think hes gone are deluded I reckon

He's as hated as he is popular
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32405 on: October 12, 2024, 10:34:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 12, 2024, 07:54:53 pm
Vainglorious c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson reckons the Tories are in trouble because they got rid of. Him!


People who think hes gone are deluded I reckon

Like a microcosm of Trump, outside of the base of loony Tories, the country detests the grifter Johnson.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,079
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32406 on: October 13, 2024, 11:55:44 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 10, 2024, 09:33:08 am
I agree.

People laughing at this, are somewhat missing the point, I think.  Badenoch is a genuine nutter, and Jenrick will absolutely say/do anything, to further his career.

The danger is that Jenrick pivots to the centre once he has wooed the members bigoted electorate. He could pretend to be sane. No chance of that with Badenoch.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,643
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32407 on: October 13, 2024, 12:17:41 pm »
Quote from: SP on October 13, 2024, 11:55:44 am
The danger is that Jenrick pivots to the centre once he has wooed the members bigoted electorate. He could pretend to be sane. No chance of that with Badenoch.
Hes always been shit at politics though, so I dont suspect its a problem
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,347
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32408 on: October 13, 2024, 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: SP on October 13, 2024, 11:55:44 am
The danger is that Jenrick pivots to the centre once he has wooed the members bigoted electorate. He could pretend to be sane. No chance of that with Badenoch.

Making mad right wing statements is the only thing that gets him noticed. He knows he will be instantly forgotten if he pivots to the centre. May both continue their right wing crusade.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,196
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32409 on: Yesterday at 08:15:04 am »
So I know this isnt going to be a popular question, but as we have just passed the 100 day mark for labour.  Did the Tories achieve anything good in their 14 years?
Id say the COVID vaccine rollout was pretty good.  Though equally id say that had little to do with them and any govnt would have done that.
But I am really struggling .
Furlough was mostly good id say.
Initial bringing in the end of fossil fuel cars. Although they pushed that out and labour have bought it in .
I'm really struggling. Post COVID has been infighting. Pre COVID Brexit.  But very very little positive to show .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32410 on: Yesterday at 08:26:12 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:15:04 am
So I know this isnt going to be a popular question, but as we have just passed the 100 day mark for labour.  Did the Tories achieve anything good in their 14 years?
Id say the COVID vaccine rollout was pretty good.  Though equally id say that had little to do with them and any govnt would have done that.
But I am really struggling .
Furlough was mostly good id say.
Initial bringing in the end of fossil fuel cars. Although they pushed that out and labour have bought it in .
I'm really struggling. Post COVID has been infighting. Pre COVID Brexit.  But very very little positive to show .


No. 1 for me is losing the GE in June.

Beyond that, not a lot.  Furlough was reflective of what other countries were doing at the time, so a no brainer in that respect.  And whatever governance was implemented wasnt robust as so there were lots of scams going on.

They even tried to use the vaccine roll- out politically by claiming they were able to roll it out because of Brexit, which was a lie.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,747
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32411 on: Yesterday at 08:27:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:15:04 am
So I know this isnt going to be a popular question, but as we have just passed the 100 day mark for labour.  Did the Tories achieve anything good in their 14 years?
Id say the COVID vaccine rollout was pretty good.  Though equally id say that had little to do with them and any govnt would have done that.
But I am really struggling .
Furlough was mostly good id say.
Initial bringing in the end of fossil fuel cars. Although they pushed that out and labour have bought it in .
I'm really struggling. Post COVID has been infighting. Pre COVID Brexit.  But very very little positive to show .

Gay marriage is often mentioned when this question is asked, and it did pass when they were in power but only thanks to other parties. Most Tories voted against it.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,970
  • Kloppite
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32412 on: Yesterday at 08:33:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:15:04 am
So I know this isnt going to be a popular question, but as we have just passed the 100 day mark for labour.  Did the Tories achieve anything good in their 14 years?
Id say the COVID vaccine rollout was pretty good.  Though equally id say that had little to do with them and any govnt would have done that.
But I am really struggling .
Furlough was mostly good id say.
Initial bringing in the end of fossil fuel cars. Although they pushed that out and labour have bought it in .
I'm really struggling. Post COVID has been infighting. Pre COVID Brexit.  But very very little positive to show .

The £2 adult single bus fare across England one of the few positives [even then that was because of the hikes to the cost of living], before the £2 fare some single journey's could be well over £5, even over £10 on the Leeds-Scarborough/Whitby Yorkshire coastliner service.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,196
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32413 on: Yesterday at 08:34:11 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:27:56 am
Gay marriage is often mentioned when this question is asked, and it did pass when they were in power but only thanks to other parties. Most Tories voted against it.

Thanks Elmo.
I suspect there are other small things.
Maybe not things left-leaning people would call good.  But even right leaning people probably struggle.  Maybe some changes around rules for landlords?
I guess those 14 years are very much defined by brexit , covid and general shithousery.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,196
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32414 on: Yesterday at 08:36:01 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:33:35 am
The £2 adult single bus fare across England one of the few positives [even then that was because of the hikes to the cost of living], before the £2 fare some single journey's could be well over £5, even over £10 on the Leeds-Scarborough/Whitby Yorkshire coastliner service.

Good point.  I believe that is rolling back in Jan sadly.
Even with it, we're looking at £16 to take my family of four to town and back , on a rather meandering route.  Possibly at once a week, that's cheaper than owning a car.  Anything beyond that though...

Was the Hillsborough enquiry on their watch, again not really driven by them.
And they can't really have not started the Post Office enquiry.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32415 on: Yesterday at 08:37:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:15:04 am
So I know this isnt going to be a popular question, but as we have just passed the 100 day mark for labour.  Did the Tories achieve anything good in their 14 years?
Id say the COVID vaccine rollout was pretty good.  Though equally id say that had little to do with them and any govnt would have done that.
But I am really struggling .
Furlough was mostly good id say.
Initial bringing in the end of fossil fuel cars. Although they pushed that out and labour have bought it in .
I'm really struggling. Post COVID has been infighting. Pre COVID Brexit.  But very very little positive to show .

Initial support for Ukraine, renewing Trident, armed forces spending as a percentage of GDP, phased banning of smoking for youngsters are probably the bits I like. Wouldnt say even they were implemented that well but as overall ideas theyre ones Im happy with.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,196
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32416 on: Yesterday at 08:38:53 am »
I couldn't resist googling. Admittedly from the Guardian, but..

Quote
Thursday was Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons 100th day in office  and when he took charge, he would have hoped that on Friday he would be spending the day celebrating Britains departure from the EU. Instead, it has been a rollercoaster ride of broken promises, false dawns and embarrassing defeats  and an election is looming.

I don't think I'm going to find much better from May or Sunak.  Truss didn't even make 100 days did she?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32417 on: Yesterday at 10:32:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 13, 2024, 12:17:41 pm
Hes always been shit at politics though, so I dont suspect its a problem


I would hope that Labour have a dossier on him relating to his corrupt dealings.

We all know about the Westferry incident (he admitted to corruption), but there've been other rumoured (like the Newmarket housing project, where he overruled his predecessor Sajid Javid's original decision after Lord Derby - who stands to earn a packet from the development - kicked off)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,605
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32418 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:34:11 am
Thanks Elmo.
I suspect there are other small things.
Maybe not things left-leaning people would call good.  But even right leaning people probably struggle.  Maybe some changes around rules for landlords?
I guess those 14 years are very much defined by brexit , covid and general shithousery.
I think with any government there will be people at the lower level working on sensible pragmatic stuff which no one really notices.  I know someone who was working on the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Regulation they brought in for example.  The Voyeurism bill was another one that I only remember because of Christopher Chope trying to block it for some reason.  Creating the OBR was a good move I think.  The Triple Lock is something they would call a success, but I think it's become a millstone now.

There's probably loads of stuff like that if you look.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,400
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32419 on: Today at 12:01:03 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:38:53 am
I couldn't resist googling. Admittedly from the Guardian, but..

I don't think I'm going to find much better from May or Sunak.  Truss didn't even make 100 days did she?
Truss lasted 50 days :lmao
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 806 807 808 809 810 [811]   Go Up
« previous next »
 