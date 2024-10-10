Thanks Elmo.

I suspect there are other small things.

Maybe not things left-leaning people would call good. But even right leaning people probably struggle. Maybe some changes around rules for landlords?

I guess those 14 years are very much defined by brexit , covid and general shithousery.



I think with any government there will be people at the lower level working on sensible pragmatic stuff which no one really notices. I know someone who was working on the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Regulation they brought in for example. The Voyeurism bill was another one that I only remember because of Christopher Chope trying to block it for some reason. Creating the OBR was a good move I think. The Triple Lock is something they would call a success, but I think it's become a millstone now.There's probably loads of stuff like that if you look.