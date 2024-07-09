Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32360 on: Yesterday at 05:42:24 pm »
Reckon Jenrick will get it.

More manly, and less Melanin.

No brainer for the average Tory member.

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32361 on: Yesterday at 05:43:32 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 05:40:22 pm
I'm afraid he's a far more credible nazi fuck than either of them, I don't see anything within those two which suggests they could out-Frottage Frottage.

I agree. There are plenty of examples from history - including very recent history - of right-wing parties getting devoured by extreme right-wing parties when they decide to play the populist game.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32362 on: Yesterday at 05:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:43:32 pm
I agree. There are plenty of examples from history - including very recent history - of right-wing parties getting devoured by extreme right-wing parties when they decide to play the populist game.

I think the last election was Reforms high water mark. Either of these two will attempt and probably succeed in taking votes back off Reform. Theyll do that by pretending to be Reform. Dont think its good news for Frottage
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32363 on: Yesterday at 05:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 05:42:24 pm
Reckon Jenrick will get it.

More manly, and less Melanin.

No brainer for the average Tory member.



Fingers crossed.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32364 on: Yesterday at 05:57:18 pm »
Reading that  Jennerick is truly dreadful at politics

Badenoch was a lazy minister and sought fights rather than working hard and doing stuff.
W

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32365 on: Yesterday at 07:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 05:42:24 pm
Reckon Jenrick will get it.

More manly, and less Melanin.

No brainer for the average Tory member.



The thing is when Badenoch channels her inner Thatcher (photo op in a tank etc etc) Tories do tend to go weak at the knees
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32366 on: Yesterday at 07:01:05 pm »
Pippa Crerar

@PippaCrerar
Audible gasps in room at result - James Cleverly was 18 points ahead y'day.

I've spoken to Tory MPs today who were voting for their preferred *second* candidate in final two - all were working on basis Cleverly was safe.

"The most sophisticated electorate in the world"

Very, very funny.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32367 on: Yesterday at 07:06:31 pm »
Sopisticated.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32368 on: Yesterday at 07:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:43:37 pm

The biggest danger to Labour is an electoral pact between Reform and the Tories.

I guess having a militant hard-right idealogue as Tory leader increases the chance of that happening.


Fair point I guess, can't see the runt of the Deformers being particularly enamoured by another Bad Enoch, another person of colour being leader though
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32369 on: Yesterday at 07:08:17 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:01:05 pm
Pippa Crerar

@PippaCrerar
Audible gasps in room at result - James Cleverly was 18 points ahead y'day.

I've spoken to Tory MPs today who were voting for their preferred *second* candidate in final two - all were working on basis Cleverly was safe.

"The most sophisticated electorate in the world"

Very, very funny.
so they tried to set it up so it was Cleverly v Enoch presumably and completely cocked it up :lmao
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32370 on: Yesterday at 07:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
Were they trying to engineer the result by lending votes? And it backfired spectacularly.....
reminds me of when Labour MPs lent their vote to Corbyn to get him on the ballot, that went well too
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32371 on: Yesterday at 07:19:42 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 05:40:22 pm
I'm afraid he's a far more credible nazi fuck than either of them, I don't see anything within those two which suggests they could out-Frottage Frottage.
also Frottage wants to be in charge, he won't be playing second fiddle to Jenrick, even more so with Enoch
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32372 on: Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm »
Tories are thick as pigshit, & this has been going on for years, remember after 97 election Ken Clarke went for the leadership, he would have been serious challenger to Blair, but they went for William Hague instead who was about as much use as a chocolate fireguard, then Hague resigned after 2001 they could have had Michael Portillo, but chose IDS instead who was even worse than Hague, & didn't get the chance to fight an election before they got rid of him.

I'll be amazed if either Jenrick or Badenoch last as leader until the next election.

 :lmao :lmao
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32373 on: Yesterday at 08:16:46 pm »
I hope Starmer et al are registering this as a gift as we speak.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32374 on: Yesterday at 09:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:16:46 pm
I hope Starmer et al are registering this as a gift as we speak.

😂
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32375 on: Yesterday at 09:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm
Hague resigned after 2001 they could have had Michael Portillo, but chose IDS instead who was even worse than Hague, & didn't get the chance to fight an election before they got rid of him.



There was Michael 'something of the night about him' Howard after IBS.

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32376 on: Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm »
David Gauke 29/07/2024

Quote
Why I have rejoined the Conservative Party. My piece for @ConHome

David Gauke 09/07/2024

Quote
Well that was £39 that couldve been better spent


:lmao
W

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32377 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm »
Major instead of Heseltine?!
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32378 on: Yesterday at 10:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm
Tories are thick as pigshit, & this has been going on for years, remember after 97 election Ken Clarke went for the leadership, he would have been serious challenger to Blair, but they went for William Hague instead who was about as much use as a chocolate fireguard, then Hague resigned after 2001 they could have had Michael Portillo, but chose IDS instead who was even worse than Hague, & didn't get the chance to fight an election before they got rid of him.

I'll be amazed if either Jenrick or Badenoch last as leader until the next election.

 :lmao :lmao

Getting MPs to vote all the way to the final two and then throwing it wide open to members to have the final vote seems a bit flawed. Is that how Labour do it too?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32379 on: Yesterday at 10:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:15:23 pm
Getting MPs to vote all the way to the final two and then throwing it wide open to members to have the final vote seems a bit flawed. Is that how Labour do it too?



https://www.electoral-reform.org.uk/how-do-labour-party-leadership-elections-work/


Cleverly's camp is blaming Shapps
https://xcancel.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1844093475001635315
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32380 on: Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm »
I do think the 'right' of the electorate are more anti everything not pure british (whatever that means) than particularly bothered about skin colour.
The fear has to be that there's a bigger pull from the right and that Labour (already seen by many as red Tories) will also be pulled right.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32381 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm
I do think the 'right' of the electorate are more anti everything not pure british (whatever that means) than particularly bothered about skin colour.
The fear has to be that there's a bigger pull from the right and that Labour (already seen by many as red Tories) will also be pulled right.

Yes thsts my fear.

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32382 on: Today at 07:29:22 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:01:05 pm
Pippa Crerar

@PippaCrerar
Audible gasps in room at result - James Cleverly was 18 points ahead y'day.

I've spoken to Tory MPs today who were voting for their preferred *second* candidate in final two - all were working on basis Cleverly was safe.

"The most sophisticated electorate in the world"

Very, very funny.

Couldnt write it.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32383 on: Today at 08:17:21 am »
The panto season has started well early this year, but think it's a tie for who is the bigger pantomime, the Tories & Man Utd, are both equally hilarious right now. ;D
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32384 on: Today at 08:23:08 am »
Adam Bienkov
@AdamBienkov
15h
So Conservative members will now have to choose between a candidate who:

a) Is funded by an opaque firm which funnelled cash through an untraceable offshore company, or one who

b) Thinks maternity pay and the minimum wage are excessive and wants civil servants thrown in jail
Adam Bienkov
@AdamBienkov
12h
Have Conservative MPs Just Handed the Next Election to Labour?

https://xcancel.com/AdamBienkov/status/1844095339500011666#m
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32385 on: Today at 09:21:22 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:23:08 am
Adam Bienkov
@AdamBienkov
15h
So Conservative members will now have to choose between a candidate who:

a) Is funded by an opaque firm which funnelled cash through an untraceable offshore company, or one who

b) Thinks maternity pay and the minimum wage are excessive and wants civil servants thrown in jail
Adam Bienkov
@AdamBienkov
12h
Have Conservative MPs Just Handed the Next Election to Labour?

https://xcancel.com/AdamBienkov/status/1844095339500011666#m
Hopefully!

The Tories scrapping for the votes on the right (Reform UK) instead of votes in the centre (Labour) is definitely good news.  The only way it could be bad news is if the Tories somehow absorbed Reform UK but I can't really see any scenario where that happens in this election term.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32386 on: Today at 09:33:08 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm
I do think the 'right' of the electorate are more anti everything not pure british (whatever that means) than particularly bothered about skin colour.
The fear has to be that there's a bigger pull from the right and that Labour (already seen by many as red Tories) will also be pulled right.

I agree.

People laughing at this, are somewhat missing the point, I think.  Badenoch is a genuine nutter, and Jenrick will absolutely say/do anything, to further his career.

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32387 on: Today at 09:35:00 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:21:22 am
Hopefully!

The Tories scrapping for the votes on the right (Reform UK) instead of votes in the centre (Labour) is definitely good news.  The only way it could be bad news is if the Tories somehow absorbed Reform UK but I can't really see any scenario where that happens in this election term.

With a more right-wing leader, they could easily join forces with Reform, which would totally change the landscape.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32388 on: Today at 09:44:39 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:35:00 am
With a more right-wing leader, they could easily join forces with Reform, which would totally change the landscape.
I don't think Frottage's ego would allow it.  They did so in 2019 as their paymasters didn't want their precious Brexit being put in peril but there's no such motivation now.  Reform will be looking to grow that 14% of the vote into 20%+.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32389 on: Today at 11:38:56 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:35:00 am
With a more right-wing leader, they could easily join forces with Reform, which would totally change the landscape.
Thats a legitimate concern I think. I read somewhere that the majority of Tory members would support, if not a merger, then at least closer ties with Reform. With these two left in the race, the direction of travel is clear.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32390 on: Today at 11:51:08 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:38:56 am
Thats a legitimate concern I think. I read somewhere that the majority of Tory members would support, if not a merger, then at least closer ties with Reform. With these two left in the race, the direction of travel is clear.

This is true but I reckon Nige fancies a pop at becoming the opposition & outmuscling the tories.

I think most of us knew this again, but confirmation if it were ever needed that the tory membership are by and large a gang of absolute degenerate fucks.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32391 on: Today at 11:53:45 am »
Wow, those 2 left are utterly shite (well they all were to be fair).

Guess Labour will get the time they need to reshape the UK into some kind of recognizable and workable form.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32392 on: Today at 11:55:38 am »
Just goes to show how much the country (and West in general really) are lacking in strong leadership figures. How on Earth has it come down to these two?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32393 on: Today at 12:02:20 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:53:45 am
Wow, those 2 left are utterly shite (well they all were to be fair).

Guess Labour will get the time they need to reshape the UK into some kind of recognizable and workable form.

im sticking to my previous prediction, whoever wins this contest wont be Tory leader by the next election.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32394 on: Today at 12:30:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:02:20 pm
im sticking to my previous prediction, whoever wins this contest wont be Tory leader by the next election.

I think thats baked in.
