Tories are thick as pigshit, & this has been going on for years, remember after 97 election Ken Clarke went for the leadership, he would have been serious challenger to Blair, but they went for William Hague instead who was about as much use as a chocolate fireguard, then Hague resigned after 2001 they could have had Michael Portillo, but chose IDS instead who was even worse than Hague, & didn't get the chance to fight an election before they got rid of him.I'll be amazed if either Jenrick or Badenoch last as leader until the next election.