Assuming all Tory MPs act in good faith in the next round, then Most of Tugendhat's votes would go to Cleverly, and it'd be him against corrupt little turd Jenrick.
Then, amongst the membership, Jenrick would win comfortably (yes, racism would play a part - but also Jenrick's been stomping in jackboots, which the membership love)
But this is the Tories. They'd stab their own mothers in the back to sate their rabid ambition.
I can see Cleverly scheming to get some of Tugendhat's supporters to switch to the Babadook to ensure that it's him and her in the final run-off.
Fuck me, though, what a choice. It's not beyond possible that (eg if the frog-faced fascist stands Reform aside again next GE and Labour continue to fall into bear traps) they could be the next PM.