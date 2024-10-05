Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1660637 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32280 on: October 5, 2024, 01:17:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  5, 2024, 09:05:05 am
Does 'owning' Gibraltar or the Falkands bring any benefits to those living in the UK?  Or is it all just stoking up trouble with little Englanders wanting to hold on to Empire.

Strategic interests. You can only project naval power somewhere if your ships have the range to get there, which means friendly resupply stops along the way and local bases if necessary. The Royal Navy is considered a 'blue water navy' capable of deploying ships globally, one of very few.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32281 on: October 5, 2024, 08:20:30 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32282 on: October 6, 2024, 07:43:08 am »
Quote from: Riquende on October  5, 2024, 11:56:38 pm
Lots of very nice houses these struggling pensioners live in, no doubt fully paid off. Here are some ideas if you're feeling a bit nippy and need a log or two this winter: Sell your Rolex, maybe don't keep a dog if you can't afford it (let's not forget that many young working families rent flats or houses that don't even allow pets), don't buy that expensive Bosch Tassimo machine for fancy coffees?

Honestly, just a bunch of people trying to live beyond their means and complaining they don't get enough government handouts to make it happen. That the Tories are lining up behind this as a message is encouraging, they're still triangulating around the silver vote and as the nice lady in the video says, they might all be dead by the time the next election comes around anyway.



Tassimo machines aren't expensive.  Think I paid around £40 for mine.   Many pensioners live alone, so having a pet helps with the loneliness.

I just wish this pensioner bashing on RAWK would stop.   You are aiming your anger at the wrong people. 
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32283 on: October 6, 2024, 09:09:32 am »
Quote from: Millie on October  6, 2024, 07:43:08 am
Tassimo machines aren't expensive.  Think I paid around £40 for mine.   Many pensioners live alone, so having a pet helps with the loneliness.

I just wish this pensioner bashing on RAWK would stop.   You are aiming your anger at the wrong people.

Id agree to a point. Its the message the Tories are using thats the irritant. They dont give a toss about those who really need it more a special pleading for their supporters who see it as a nice little pre-Xmas earner.

It should be targeted, as should all benefits, at those in need.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32284 on: October 6, 2024, 09:51:10 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October  6, 2024, 09:09:32 am
Id agree to a point. Its the message the Tories are using thats the irritant. They dont give a toss about those who really need it more a special pleading for their supporters who see it as a nice little pre-Xmas earner.

It should be targeted, as should all benefits, at those in need.

Agreed.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32285 on: October 6, 2024, 10:02:50 am »
Quote from: Millie on October  6, 2024, 07:43:08 am
Tassimo machines aren't expensive.  Think I paid around £40 for mine.   Many pensioners live alone, so having a pet helps with the loneliness.

I just wish this pensioner bashing on RAWK would stop.   You are aiming your anger at the wrong people.

I think the point is more the "ad" from the torys about an actual talking point as always is a bunch of lies, the guy is sat there pleading poverty wearing a rolex. They will be paid actors.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32286 on: October 6, 2024, 10:36:53 am »
Quote from: Millie on October  6, 2024, 07:43:08 am
I just wish this pensioner bashing on RAWK would stop.   You are aiming your anger at the wrong people.

My post is about the sort of mythical pensioner stereotype that the Tories are targeting (and if anyone on RAWK feels that fit into that stereotype then I'd be amazed) whilst highlighting the hypocrisy over the standard messaging towards young people being "Buying too much coffee to buy a house" etc. The sort of people in that ad aren't representative of 'normal' senior citizens and I think it's hilarious that in trying to make it relatable to their membership the Tories filled their ad with nice homes, fancy watches, coffee gadgets etc.

Somehow I've received a warning for this attack on the Tory party and their messaging and the post has been deleted? Maybe people need to actually read and understand the context of a post rather than just kneejerk assume it's an attack on all old people everywhere? I was commenting on the ad that had just been posted and the people depicted in it (whether real Tory members or characters played by actors) FFS.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32287 on: October 6, 2024, 11:33:47 am »
Quote from: Riquende on October  6, 2024, 10:36:53 am

Somehow I've received a warning for this attack on the Tory party and their messaging and the post has been deleted? Maybe people need to actually read and understand the context of a post rather than just kneejerk assume it's an attack on all old people everywhere? I was commenting on the ad that had just been posted and the people depicted in it (whether real Tory members or characters played by actors) FFS.

I didn't report your post.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32288 on: October 6, 2024, 01:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Millie on October  6, 2024, 11:33:47 am
I didn't report your post.

I'm not at all bothered about who reported it, I'm more disappointed that based on the message wording whoever issued the warning didn't understand what it was about in the context of the discussion in the thread at the time (my post being shortly after the link to the Tory ad).

Maybe I should have quoted the link for clarity, but I thought my closing comments made it clear what I was actually talking about - the ad itself, not the UK's pensioner population.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32289 on: Yesterday at 09:07:50 am »
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32290 on: Yesterday at 02:51:16 pm »
Bozo will be touting is new book on Radio 5 at 3pm.  If anyone is at a loose end and wants to get into a rage then this will almost certainly do that.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32291 on: Yesterday at 03:33:20 pm »
I take it back, that was quite cathartic.  Matt Chorley had done his homework and was well prepared for the narratives that Bozo was going to push.  Of course Bozo never admitted he was wrong and had his bluster well rehearsed but Chorley mostly ran rings around him (especially when Bozo, again, tried to claim that Brexit was the enabler for Covid-19 vaccine rollouts).

Quote from: Matt Chorley
I've read your book, unlike some of those others that have interviewed you

Bozo is the same deluded idiot he's always been.  He's busy trying to rewrite history, now describing the Brexit bus with the £350m/week claim as being "The bus of truth".
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32292 on: Yesterday at 03:45:37 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:33:20 pm
I take it back, that was quite cathartic.  Matt Chorley had done his homework and was well prepared for the narratives that Bozo was going to push.  Of course Bozo never admitted he was wrong and had his bluster well rehearsed but Chorley mostly ran rings around him (especially when Bozo, again, tried to claim that Brexit was the enabler for Covid-19 vaccine rollouts).

Bozo is the same deluded idiot he's always been.  He's busy trying to rewrite history, now describing the Brexit bus with the £350m/week claim as being "The bus of truth".

Worth figuring out how to use bbc sounds to play from 3pm?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32293 on: Yesterday at 03:45:45 pm »
@PippaCrerar
BREAKING: Tom Tugendhat is eliminated from Tory leadership contest - and James Cleverly soars into lead.
Three remain: 
James Cleverly 39 votes (+18)
Robert Jenrick 31 votes (-2)
Kemi Badenoch 30 votes (+2)
Next up - MPs whittle down to two candidates tomorrow
***
Pretty much means Cleverly will be in the final two along with one of the other loons. My dream that Badenoch makes it in and wins the member's vote is still alive.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32294 on: Yesterday at 04:10:07 pm »
Whilst i can see the MP's picking Cleverly i just can't see the membership doing it. These are the people that choose Truss instead of Sunak. Jenrick ticks the obvious boxes.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32295 on: Yesterday at 04:15:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:45:37 pm
Worth figuring out how to use bbc sounds to play from 3pm?
Nah.  It was OK as ear fodder whilst I was (sort of) working.  Not worth searching it out.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32296 on: Yesterday at 04:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:45:45 pm
@PippaCrerar
BREAKING: Tom Tugendhat is eliminated from Tory leadership contest - and James Cleverly soars into lead.
Three remain: 
James Cleverly 39 votes (+18)
Robert Jenrick 31 votes (-2)
Kemi Badenoch 30 votes (+2)
Next up - MPs whittle down to two candidates tomorrow
***
Pretty much means Cleverly will be in the final two along with one of the other loons. My dream that Badenoch makes it in and wins the member's vote is still alive.
Badenoch vs. Cleverly would be an interesting showdown.  I think Badenoch would edge it on being more openly right wing.

If Bob makes the final two then he's surely a shoe in with the Tory members.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32297 on: Yesterday at 06:27:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:18:14 pm
Badenoch vs. Cleverly would be an interesting showdown.  I think Badenoch would edge it on being more openly right wing.

If Bob makes the final two then he's surely a shoe in with the Tory members.

Cleverly vs Badenoch will be quite funny, the racists having to chose between a black man and a black woman might just push a few of them over the edge.

Generic is the one I would be worried about, Cleverly is too tainted by the last government, Badenoch will just keep putting her foot in her mouth, either of them will get easily picked off.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32298 on: Yesterday at 09:15:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:18:14 pm
Badenoch vs. Cleverly would be an interesting showdown.  I think Badenoch would edge it on being more openly right wing.
that's the dream, either one of those two would be a gift
« Reply #32299 on: Yesterday at 09:40:03 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 04:10:07 pm
Whilst i can see the MP's picking Cleverly i just can't see the membership doing it. These are the people that choose Truss instead of Sunak. Jenrick ticks the obvious boxes.
I think they will pick Cleverly.. and this will lead to a fair few defections to UKIP (or whatever the  racist party is called right now)
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32300 on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm »
Assuming all Tory MPs act in good faith in the next round, then Most of Tugendhat's votes would go to Cleverly, and it'd be him against corrupt little turd Jenrick.

Then, amongst the membership, Jenrick would win comfortably (yes, racism would play a part - but also Jenrick's been stomping in jackboots, which the membership love)

But this is the Tories. They'd stab their own mothers in the back to sate their rabid ambition.

I can see Cleverly scheming to get some of Tugendhat's supporters to switch to the Babadook to ensure that it's him and her in the final run-off.

Fuck me, though, what a choice. It's not beyond possible that (eg if the frog-faced fascist stands Reform aside again next GE and Labour continue to fall into bear traps) they could be the next PM.

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32301 on: Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm »
Think Cleverley has a bit of appeal with the wider electorate. There is no way he can hold the Tories together, he is far too soft. Pray for Jenrick.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32302 on: Yesterday at 10:27:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm
Think Cleverley has a bit of appeal with the wider electorate. There is no way he can hold the Tories together, he is far too soft. Pray for Jenrick.


I want the Babadook.

She'll make Truss seem like a genius.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32303 on: Yesterday at 10:43:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm
Think Cleverley has a bit of appeal with the wider electorate. There is no way he can hold the Tories together, he is far too soft. Pray for Jenrick.

This is the problem with the Tories, if they vote for someone relatively normal like Cleverly there is a higher chance they might win a general election, if they vote for a head banger like Badenoch or Jentick theres less chance they will win an election but if they do win an election it will be even more horrific.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32304 on: Yesterday at 11:50:06 pm »
With Cleverly I reckon they can win the next election, with the others I would feel way more confident that they won't.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32305 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:50:06 pm
With Cleverly I reckon they can win the next election, with the others I would feel way more confident that they won't.
they have very little chance of winning the next election whoever they pick, think a Deform government is more likely to be honest.

Jimmy Dimly will put off loads of potential Tory voters simply by the colour of his skin
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32306 on: Today at 06:46:43 am »
Peope said the same about Labour after the last election. A poll yesterday put them back to just one point behind Labour....
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32307 on: Today at 08:10:43 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:46:43 am
Peope said the same about Labour after the last election. A poll yesterday put them back to just one point behind Labour....

Dont think anyone will take note of polls 2 months in.  If a poll in 4 years time showed same thatd be a concern.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32308 on: Today at 08:24:30 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:10:43 am
Dont think anyone will take note of polls 2 months in.  If a poll in 4 years time showed same thatd be a concern.

Of course, but by thsame token you shoujldn't really take note of anyone saying they won't get in at the next election either.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32309 on: Today at 09:26:00 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:10:43 am
Dont think anyone will take note of polls 2 months in.  If a poll in 4 years time showed same thatd be a concern.

The Labour office will be, that's for sure.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32310 on: Today at 10:30:16 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:10:43 am
Dont think anyone will take note of polls 2 months in.  If a poll in 4 years time showed same thatd be a concern.

Internally they absolutely will, thats all that advisors do. I reckon you are going to get a modified budget and messaging around of it because of that.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32311 on: Today at 01:07:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:10:43 am
Dont think anyone will take note of polls 2 months in.  If a poll in 4 years time showed same thatd be a concern.

Its the inverse of what youre saying here. Them being this close already indicates very worrying news in the future. If people are already forgetting their shit or feel so pissed off with Labour that theyve got them so close in 5 years time when its even further in the rear view mirror Labour will need miracles to be ahead.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32312 on: Today at 01:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:07:07 pm
Its the inverse of what youre saying here. Them being this close already indicates very worrying news in the future. If people are already forgetting their shit or feel so pissed off with Labour that theyve got them so close in 5 years time when its even further in the rear view mirror Labour will need miracles to be ahead.
The Labour strategy seemed to be to under promise and over deliver.  Exposing the mess they inherited was part of that.  I'm not sure what rabbit they could pull out of the hat later in this electoral term though if they've alienated so many people along the way.

The right wing papers which started to gently go in on Sunak's Tories have gone back to two footed tackles since Labour won the election.  Every day is another hysterical headline and Labour need to find a way to counter that as they'll never appease them.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32313 on: Today at 01:30:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:24:34 pm
The Labour strategy seemed to be to under promise and over deliver.  Exposing the mess they inherited was part of that.  I'm not sure what rabbit they could pull out of the hat later in this electoral term though if they've alienated so many people along the way.

The right wing papers which started to gently go in on Sunak's Tories have gone back to two footed tackles since Labour won the election.  Every day is another hysterical headline and Labour need to find a way to counter that as they'll never appease them.

Wrong thread, really, but, that's where the comms/PR/Spin Doctor (remember those) dept, comes in.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32314 on: Today at 01:30:05 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:24:34 pm
The right wing papers which started to gently go in on Sunak's Tories have gone back to two footed tackles since Labour won the election.  Every day is another hysterical headline and Labour need to find a way to counter that as they'll never appease them.

This is the point I've been driving at - yes the Tories are much worse, yes the media don't treat them equally, no they are not all the same, but sometimes you've got to play the hand you are given and life is not always fair.

Given we know the media are like this, Labour need to act accordingly to fight it - aka be squeaky clean. I really don't think it helps them to just moan about how unfair it all is and dismiss any criticism of Labour. If you want them to be elected - as a supported you needto hold the to the highest of standards so they hold the support of others who are on the fence.
