I just wish this pensioner bashing on RAWK would stop. You are aiming your anger at the wrong people.



My post is about the sort of mythical pensioner stereotype that the Tories are targeting (and if anyone on RAWK feels that fit into that stereotype then I'd be amazed) whilst highlighting the hypocrisy over the standard messaging towards young people being "Buying too much coffee to buy a house" etc. The sort of people in that ad aren't representative of 'normal' senior citizens and I think it's hilarious that in trying to make it relatable to their membership the Tories filled their ad with nice homes, fancy watches, coffee gadgets etc.Somehow I've received a warning for this attack on the Tory party and their messaging and the post has been deleted? Maybe people need to actually read and understand the context of a post rather than just kneejerk assume it's an attack on all old people everywhere? I was commenting on the ad that had just been posted and the people depicted in it (whether real Tory members or characters played by actors) FFS.