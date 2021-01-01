Poll

The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Yesterday at 01:17:23 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:05:05 am
Does 'owning' Gibraltar or the Falkands bring any benefits to those living in the UK?  Or is it all just stoking up trouble with little Englanders wanting to hold on to Empire.

Strategic interests. You can only project naval power somewhere if your ships have the range to get there, which means friendly resupply stops along the way and local bases if necessary. The Royal Navy is considered a 'blue water navy' capable of deploying ships globally, one of very few.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Today at 07:43:08 am
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:56:38 pm
Lots of very nice houses these struggling pensioners live in, no doubt fully paid off. Here are some ideas if you're feeling a bit nippy and need a log or two this winter: Sell your Rolex, maybe don't keep a dog if you can't afford it (let's not forget that many young working families rent flats or houses that don't even allow pets), don't buy that expensive Bosch Tassimo machine for fancy coffees?

Honestly, just a bunch of people trying to live beyond their means and complaining they don't get enough government handouts to make it happen. That the Tories are lining up behind this as a message is encouraging, they're still triangulating around the silver vote and as the nice lady in the video says, they might all be dead by the time the next election comes around anyway.



Tassimo machines aren't expensive.  Think I paid around £40 for mine.   Many pensioners live alone, so having a pet helps with the loneliness.

I just wish this pensioner bashing on RAWK would stop.   You are aiming your anger at the wrong people. 
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Today at 09:09:32 am
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:43:08 am
Tassimo machines aren't expensive.  Think I paid around £40 for mine.   Many pensioners live alone, so having a pet helps with the loneliness.

I just wish this pensioner bashing on RAWK would stop.   You are aiming your anger at the wrong people.

Id agree to a point. Its the message the Tories are using thats the irritant. They dont give a toss about those who really need it more a special pleading for their supporters who see it as a nice little pre-Xmas earner.

It should be targeted, as should all benefits, at those in need.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Today at 09:51:10 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:09:32 am
Id agree to a point. Its the message the Tories are using thats the irritant. They dont give a toss about those who really need it more a special pleading for their supporters who see it as a nice little pre-Xmas earner.

It should be targeted, as should all benefits, at those in need.

Agreed.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Today at 10:02:50 am
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:43:08 am
Tassimo machines aren't expensive.  Think I paid around £40 for mine.   Many pensioners live alone, so having a pet helps with the loneliness.

I just wish this pensioner bashing on RAWK would stop.   You are aiming your anger at the wrong people.

I think the point is more the "ad" from the torys about an actual talking point as always is a bunch of lies, the guy is sat there pleading poverty wearing a rolex. They will be paid actors.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Today at 10:36:53 am
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:43:08 am
I just wish this pensioner bashing on RAWK would stop.   You are aiming your anger at the wrong people.

My post is about the sort of mythical pensioner stereotype that the Tories are targeting (and if anyone on RAWK feels that fit into that stereotype then I'd be amazed) whilst highlighting the hypocrisy over the standard messaging towards young people being "Buying too much coffee to buy a house" etc. The sort of people in that ad aren't representative of 'normal' senior citizens and I think it's hilarious that in trying to make it relatable to their membership the Tories filled their ad with nice homes, fancy watches, coffee gadgets etc.

Somehow I've received a warning for this attack on the Tory party and their messaging and the post has been deleted? Maybe people need to actually read and understand the context of a post rather than just kneejerk assume it's an attack on all old people everywhere? I was commenting on the ad that had just been posted and the people depicted in it (whether real Tory members or characters played by actors) FFS.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Today at 11:33:47 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:36:53 am

Somehow I've received a warning for this attack on the Tory party and their messaging and the post has been deleted? Maybe people need to actually read and understand the context of a post rather than just kneejerk assume it's an attack on all old people everywhere? I was commenting on the ad that had just been posted and the people depicted in it (whether real Tory members or characters played by actors) FFS.

I didn't report your post.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
Today at 01:31:17 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:33:47 am
I didn't report your post.

I'm not at all bothered about who reported it, I'm more disappointed that based on the message wording whoever issued the warning didn't understand what it was about in the context of the discussion in the thread at the time (my post being shortly after the link to the Tory ad).

Maybe I should have quoted the link for clarity, but I thought my closing comments made it clear what I was actually talking about - the ad itself, not the UK's pensioner population.
