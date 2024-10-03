Sorry. That his daughters middle name is Margaret, named after Thatcher, or that his daughters middle name is Thatcher?
From the Guardian.
"As the indulgent laughter died down, Hope asked Jenrick about one of the girls middle names, something Jenrick had previously told him.
Margaret Thatcher, Jenrick initially replied, before swiftly clarifying that he meant just Thatcher, not both names.
She was born the year that Margaret Thatcher died, Jenrick said of Sophia, 11, as if this perhaps explained the decision.
As you know, I respect strong women. In fact, everyone is female at my house. Ive got three daughters, my wife and two dogs, who are both female. I thought it was a good way of reminding her of a great prime minister."