Poll

What do we want? When do we want it?

Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Cheesy Wotsits. Oh. And Fuck the Tories. Now.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 802 803 804 805 806 [807]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1644855 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32240 on: Yesterday at 02:56:04 pm »
Does anyone think the Tories will ever stop fetishizing Thatcher?  She's not been in power now for 34 years and has been dead for over a decade but they still refer back to her constantly.  Jenrick proudly telling the attendees at the Tory conference that his daughter's middle name is Thatcher should be the height of cringe-worthiness and yet it somehow isn't for those in attendance.

It also feels like the chickens are coming home to roost on many of Thatcher's policies.  Sure, she took on the unions but we now have a disenfranchised working class.  She raised some money by selling off the family silver but those privatised services have fleeced the UK public many times over and are almost without exception terrible.  One generation of people benefited from the sell-off of council houses but every generation since suffers for it.  She freed the city of red tape such that they were able to nearly bankrupt the country.  Her main achievement is being in power at the same time as the North Sea oil boom.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,652
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32241 on: Yesterday at 03:26:50 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:56:04 pm
Does anyone think the Tories will ever stop fetishizing Thatcher?  She's not been in power now for 34 years and has been dead for over a decade but they still refer back to her constantly.  Jenrick proudly telling the attendees at the Tory conference that his daughter's middle name is Thatcher should be the height of cringe-worthiness and yet it somehow isn't for those in attendance.

It also feels like the chickens are coming home to roost on many of Thatcher's policies.  Sure, she took on the unions but we now have a disenfranchised working class.  She raised some money by selling off the family silver but those privatised services have fleeced the UK public many times over and are almost without exception terrible.  One generation of people benefited from the sell-off of council houses but every generation since suffers for it.  She freed the city of red tape such that they were able to nearly bankrupt the country.  Her main achievement is being in power at the same time as the North Sea oil boom.


Quite.

And she pissed that up the wall, using it to pay for massive tax cuts for the richest, coupled with funding an enormous surge in welfare payments as unemployment soared past 4m because of her disastrous (and, as we're seeing, utterly failed) experiment with monetarist economic policy and her destruction of UK industry in order to 'destroy' the unions.


One evil, heartless bitch
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,056
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32242 on: Yesterday at 03:47:28 pm »
Here is the most thick James Cleverly being communited noted :D

https://xcancel.com/JamesCleverly/status/1841788914282987962

"James Cleverly announced the opening negotiations with Mauritius to return the Chagos Islands whilst Foreign Secretary in 2022. At the time he said he hoped the deal would be finalised in 2023.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/03/uk-agrees-to-negotiate-with-mauritius-over-handover-of-chagos-islands"
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,042
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32243 on: Yesterday at 04:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:26:50 pm

One evil, heartless bitch

Thatcher, Thatcher, jungle canyon rope-bridge snatcher (with thanks to Stewart Lee).
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,042
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32244 on: Yesterday at 04:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:47:28 pm
Here is the most thick James Cleverly being communited noted :D

https://xcancel.com/JamesCleverly/status/1841788914282987962

"James Cleverly announced the opening negotiations with Mauritius to return the Chagos Islands whilst Foreign Secretary in 2022. At the time he said he hoped the deal would be finalised in 2023.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/03/uk-agrees-to-negotiate-with-mauritius-over-handover-of-chagos-islands"

It's the US Afghan withdrawal all over again. The Right howling about something one of their own put in motion.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32245 on: Yesterday at 05:08:41 pm »
Tory mouthpiece Laura K has been rumbled sending her interview notes to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson ahead of their interview. Says it was an accident
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,759
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32246 on: Yesterday at 05:12:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:56:04 pm
Jenrick proudly telling the attendees at the Tory conference that his daughter's middle name is Thatcher should be the height of cringe-worthiness and yet it somehow isn't for those in attendance.


Sorry. That his daughters middle name is Margaret, named after Thatcher, or that his daughters middle name is Thatcher?
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32247 on: Yesterday at 05:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:12:29 pm
Sorry. That his daughters middle name is Margaret, named after Thatcher, or that his daughters middle name is Thatcher?

From the Guardian.

"As the indulgent laughter died down, Hope asked Jenrick about one of the girls middle names, something Jenrick had previously told him.

Margaret Thatcher, Jenrick initially replied, before swiftly clarifying that he meant just Thatcher, not both names.

She was born the year that Margaret Thatcher died, Jenrick said of Sophia, 11, as if this perhaps explained the decision.

As you know, I respect strong women. In fact, everyone is female at my house. Ive got three daughters, my wife and two dogs, who are both female. I thought it was a good way of reminding her of a great prime minister."
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,419
  • IFWT
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32248 on: Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm »
Poor child.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,759
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32249 on: Yesterday at 05:45:14 pm »
What a fucking weirdo. At least Margaret is actually a womans name. Stupid prick.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,929
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32250 on: Yesterday at 05:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm
Poor child.

I feel sorry for the two dogs.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,934
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32251 on: Yesterday at 06:12:09 pm »
I think it's hilarious that the Tories - who are biggest grifters in history have enabled the government to end the gravy train and they did it to themselves

:lmao  :lmao  :lmao  :lmao  :lmao  :lmao  :lmao  :lmao  :lmao 
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,101
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32252 on: Yesterday at 07:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm
Poor child.

I'm going to start the crowd find to get that removed by deed poll. And for the phone bill to child line.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,193
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #32253 on: Yesterday at 07:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm
https://xcancel.com/JamesCleverly/status/1841788914282987962?t=iG2J2LF4FQC-kRBggQnUdA&s=09
It won't take you long to work out who the foreign secretary who started these negotiations off was...
James Cleverly is an absolute disingenuous selfish horrible lying c*nt.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,112
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #32254 on: Yesterday at 08:08:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:45:02 pm
James Cleverly is an absolute disingenuous selfish horrible lying c*nt.

The right are going crazy about this story. I am guessing the majority of them hadn't heard of the place before today. If was disgusting what we did to these people and I am happy they're getting it back
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #32255 on: Yesterday at 08:13:52 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:45:02 pm
James Cleverly is an absolute disingenuous selfish horrible lying c*nt.

If you didn't know he was Tory you'd definitely be able to tell within minutes of talking to him

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:08:25 pm
The right are going crazy about this story. I am guessing the majority of them hadn't heard of the place before today. If was disgusting what we did to these people and I am happy they're getting it back

They don't seem to shut up when pointed out it was started by the previous government either but we all know how little they care about the rule of law. They're blathering on about national security and putting the US at risk as well despite the US giving their approval for the deal.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,272
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32256 on: Yesterday at 08:33:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:08:25 pm
The right are going crazy about this story. I am guessing the majority of them hadn't heard of the place before today. If was disgusting what we did to these people and I am happy they're getting it back

99% of the public dont really give a shit.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32257 on: Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:33:20 pm
99% of the public dont really give a shit.

Wont everyone miss their breaks and hols to the Chagos Islands?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,149
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32258 on: Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm »
An interesting piece on Newsnight, Diego Garcia is about 2000KM from Mauritius, and based on comments from the MP for Crawly where there is apparently a large Chegosene community and they are also saying they dont want to be part of Mauritius, they havent at all been consulted and the islands are just being handed from one colonial masters to another.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,496
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32259 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
Hands up who had never heard of *checks notes* Diego Garcia before today?

If  your hand is up, did you think he played in goal?


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,149
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32260 on: Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
Hands up who had never heard of *checks notes* Diego Garcia before today?

If  your hand is up, did you think he played in goal?




My hands are firmly down, I knew where they were, I knew they were UK controlled but had a US base on them, I remember them being mentioned during either the invasion of Afghanistan or Iraq as a place from where US long range bombers would refuel, after that I Googled them.

EDIT it was that long ago it was probably Yahoo or AOL!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32261 on: Today at 09:19:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm
An interesting piece on Newsnight, Diego Garcia is about 2000KM from Mauritius, and based on comments from the MP for Crawly where there is apparently a large Chegosene community and they are also saying they dont want to be part of Mauritius, they havent at all been consulted and the islands are just being handed from one colonial masters to another.
My (limited) understanding is that it was the International Court of Justice that decided the islands should be "handed back" to Mauritius.  It does feel like the UK is just washing it's hands of the whole thing though, especially with the 99-year agreement for the US to retain control over Diego Garcia.

I guess the Chegosene will now need to take up their arguments with Mauritius.  It feels like it's stitched up tightly though so I can't see them getting very far.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,101
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32262 on: Today at 10:02:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
Hands up who had never heard of *checks notes* Diego Garcia before today?

If  your hand is up, did you think he played in goal?




I thought he was the voice in puss-in-boots in shrek.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,101
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32263 on: Today at 10:03:07 am »
Whats the LK  , Boris gaffe all about. Did she basically leak the questions to him?  It's not like they were going to be hard hitting or tough was it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32264 on: Today at 10:16:14 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:03:07 am
Whats the LK  , Boris gaffe all about. Did she basically leak the questions to him?  It's not like they were going to be hard hitting or tough was it.

Pretty much yeah, although the suspicion is that she's been sending briefs over to him prior to interviews so that he can prepare for years. This time she got caught and had to pretend it was a mistake
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,149
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32265 on: Today at 10:33:31 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:19:05 am
My (limited) understanding is that it was the International Court of Justice that decided the islands should be "handed back" to Mauritius.  It does feel like the UK is just washing it's hands of the whole thing though, especially with the 99-year agreement for the US to retain control over Diego Garcia.

I guess the Chegosene will now need to take up their arguments with Mauritius.  It feels like it's stitched up tightly though so I can't see them getting very far.

I suppose the issue is Mauritius is a country with the resources that it has, the people who actually used to live on those islands are few in number, spread all over the UK and the world, how would they ever get representation at the ICC? The answer is they dont.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,806
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32266 on: Today at 10:43:12 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm
An interesting piece on Newsnight, Diego Garcia is about 2000KM from Mauritius, and based on comments from the MP for Crawly where there is apparently a large Chegosene community and they are also saying they dont want to be part of Mauritius, they havent at all been consulted and the islands are just being handed from one colonial masters to another.

I really feel sorry for the Islanders.  They are not Mauritian.  Going from one ownership, to another. 

I am quite familiar with the situation.  As an ironic side note, the Islands have become a defacto Protected Area, and are a haven for wildlife.  We spoke a bit about the Chagos Islands, during my Marine Conservation unit.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32267 on: Today at 10:54:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:33:20 pm
99% of the public dont really give a shit.


70% Probably wouldn't even know what it was.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,101
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32268 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:54:42 am

70% Probably wouldn't even know what it was.

I suspect it's a lot higher than 70%.
I'd hazard a guess that Mauritaus is in the indian ocean. Though, I wouldn't be able to draw that on a blank globe :(
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,806
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32269 on: Today at 02:11:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:43:45 pm
I suspect it's a lot higher than 70%.
I'd hazard a guess that Mauritaus is in the indian ocean. Though, I wouldn't be able to draw that on a blank globe :(

Near Madagascar.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,652
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32270 on: Today at 02:40:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:33:20 pm
99% of the public dont really give a shit.


99% don't give a shit about the plight of the Chagossians or the Chagos Islands.

But the RWM dog whistles that the Labour government is traitorously giving away our territories and spreading bullshit that Gibraltar and the Falklands could be next, will stick in the minds of some.

With the constant propaganda campaign being waged against this government by the RWM (it's far, far, far worse than in the last Labour govt), it's another cog
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,156
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32271 on: Today at 03:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:40:22 pm

99% don't give a shit about the plight of the Chagossians or the Chagos Islands.

But the RWM dog whistles that the Labour government is traitorously giving away our territories and spreading bullshit that Gibraltar and the Falklands could be next, will stick in the minds of some.

With the constant propaganda campaign being waged against this government by the RWM (it's far, far, far worse than in the last Labour govt), it's another cog

Some of the stuff about the govt in the press is definitely come across as being borderline unhinged, and not easy to deal with, but I do think Labour needs to tighten up a lot of the communications stuff
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,806
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32272 on: Today at 03:35:03 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:15:21 pm
Some of the stuff about the govt in the press is definitely come across as being borderline unhinged, and not easy to deal with, but I do think Labour needs to tighten up a lot of the communications stuff

There was calls for Ashworth to be brought in.

They need someone just to keep batting it away.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 802 803 804 805 806 [807]   Go Up
« previous next »
 