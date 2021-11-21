Does anyone think the Tories will ever stop fetishizing Thatcher? She's not been in power now for 34 years and has been dead for over a decade but they still refer back to her constantly. Jenrick proudly telling the attendees at the Tory conference that his daughter's middle name is Thatcher should be the height of cringe-worthiness and yet it somehow isn't for those in attendance.



It also feels like the chickens are coming home to roost on many of Thatcher's policies. Sure, she took on the unions but we now have a disenfranchised working class. She raised some money by selling off the family silver but those privatised services have fleeced the UK public many times over and are almost without exception terrible. One generation of people benefited from the sell-off of council houses but every generation since suffers for it. She freed the city of red tape such that they were able to nearly bankrupt the country. Her main achievement is being in power at the same time as the North Sea oil boom.