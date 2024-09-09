I don't know about on RAWK specifically, but I've seen a few comments around the internet that this WFA thing means "Labour are going to be a one term government" which would certainly imply that whoever becomes Tory leader would be PM (unless the standard Tory knives come out).



Just a load of upset whinging.



On the wider internet there's a lot of opportunism around WFA from people that never wanted a Labour government in the first place. The right comparing WFA cuts to the costs of housing asylum seekers, the traditional Tories blowing it up into a "war on pensioners" and the far left using it as proof that Labour are Tory-lite. Even right now though I think Labour would win a GE (with a smaller majority) and hopefully their choice to expose and tackle the salted earth left for them by the Tories will pay off later in the term.It will be interesting which other party the new Tory leader turns their attention to as they largely left Reform UK alone in the run-up to the previous election whilst Reform siphoned off around 10% of their voter base. At the moment they don't have a USP as Labour have flopped across the centre and Reform have encamped on the right. They need to eat considerably into one of those voter bases and whichever way they turn they'll have loads of gobshites telling them they should have gone the other way.