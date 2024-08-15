So the leadership contest officially begins today. I was considering starting a thread for it, but as the resulting winner isn't going to become PM this time and barely anyone seems to be talking about them generally, let's not inflate their publicity here either.



The six contenders are as follows:



Kemi Badenoch

James Cleverly

Priti Patel

Tom Tugendhat

Robert Jenrick

Mel Stride



Honestly I haven't paid the closest attention to what the runners and riders have been up to over the summer. From what I gather the overwhelming favourite with the members is Badenoch, however Jenrick has the strongest MP support and so he and one other who emerge strongly in the imminent rounds of MP voting might be able to work in concert to squeeze her out of the final two, before the members get their say (how well that will go down with a febrile membership longing for the return of Saint Boris, or a Faragist coup, would remain to be seen).



Today the Tory MPs will begin the process of whittling the six down to four ahead of their conference, and this afternoon should see the first one leaving the Big Bastard house, with another getting the boot on Monday. We'll see what their supporter numbers are too so will be able to start making informed guesses about how the race will go. Going entirely on name recognition alone you'd have to assume Stride goes first, but it's a bit tougher to see who else then misses out on the conference hobnobbing - I think Patel might end up surprised at how much support Jenrick may have taken from her potential MP base but realistically it's still all to play for and none of us are moving in internal Tory circles (I hope) so surprises may yet occur.



Feasibly the winner could be the next PM but my take is that it's as likely that they do an IDS and not even make it to the next election as leader given the recent Tory ruptures and ructions. It's one thing to talk about uniting a party, but another to manage it when strong forces are pulling it in different directions. Do any of this lot seem the type? Time will tell.