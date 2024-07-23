Ha ha ha haBraverman running scared. Because she couldn't answer or respond sensibly about anything the lady said, she literally just turned her down and talked over her for about 5 minutes.Shithouse.
I only just caught her as I walked in the house. Switched her off now. I can't see James O'Brien being impressed.
Why what's the format. It just sounds like a Braverman unchallenged propaganda show?
I literally caught about 3 minutes and switched her off.James O'Brien can't stand her so he will be fuming she is on.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
She wants Trump in the Whitehouse as well
I've heard it all now - Braverman saying she's 'coming from a place of compassion'
To be fair, thats how O'Brien talks to his callers as well, so its consistent.
Thats really not true though is it? He can be a bit condescending but he usually answers and insists they try and justify their point.Maybe you are confusing him with Nick Ferrari?
Tom Tugendhat is the leader the Tories need but not the leader they'll choose.
As a character yes, but it would appear that hes going to prioritise winning back the Reform vote by exploiting culture wars and promising to leave the ECHR.I think theyre pretty screwed as a party. Theyre looking at the very dregs of the party for the leadership and theyll never win back the Reform voters without losing the less right wing voters.Kemi Badenoch is the current bookies favourite. Shes one of those who will be popular within the party but make zero impression on the general public.
He isnt going to get us to leave the ECHR, he is just threatening to do it so he can at least catch the members ear.
Jenrick becomes third Tory leadership candidateFormer cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has joined the race for the Conservative Party leadership, promising to win back Reform UK voters who deserted the Tories in the recent general election.
Anyone else seen Liz Lettuce on Fox, lecturing Americans about Kamala Harris? How Kamala didn't secure the border against a wave of immigrants?Next she'll be saying she raised interest rates and crashed the pound dollar.What a disgusting moron that woman is. Anyone else would go and live in a cave and hope to die of embarrassment. If the Tory party wants to have a chance of getting to power again they need to seriously disown her and make it public how reviled she is.
