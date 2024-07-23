As a character yes, but it would appear that hes going to prioritise winning back the Reform vote by exploiting culture wars and promising to leave the ECHR.



I think theyre pretty screwed as a party. Theyre looking at the very dregs of the party for the leadership and theyll never win back the Reform voters without losing the less right wing voters.



Kemi Badenoch is the current bookies favourite. Shes one of those who will be popular within the party but make zero impression on the general public.



I found that part of his leadership launch speech very reassuring. He's probably the most centrist leader they could choose but even he is already making plans on how he could out-Reform Reform UK (which he, of course, can't!). Let them waste a few years, hopefully extending beyond the next general election.As shambolic and despised as the Tory party are they were only 10 points behind Labour on 4th July. Reclaiming the "small c" Conservative vote, luring back some of the protest votes at their general incompetence and pitching themselves as the only alternative to Labour would probably get them very close. Far better for Labour and the country if they go chasing Frottage's 14% of the electorate.