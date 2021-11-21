Poll

What do we want? When do we want it?

Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Cheesy Wotsits. Oh. And Fuck the Tories. Now.
The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.

Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Yesterday at 08:04:57 pm
When youve got a two year suspended sentence within the last two years, youre probably going to get a pretty serious punishment if you do the same again.

Supposed to but it depends on the mood of the judge.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Yesterday at 08:38:49 pm
There seems to be growing speculation that Braverman is going to jump ship to Reform, at one stage I actually fancied her chance to be the Tories next leader (a pretty horrible thought if ever there was one!)

https://x.com/REWearmouth/status/1814320036925862072

Shite news that, wanted her to win the leadership race.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Yesterday at 09:10:30 pm
Shite news that, wanted her to win the leadership race.

Imagine we end up with Badenoch in charge and she and Braverman spend the next 5 years having a very public battle over the racist vote though.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Yesterday at 09:45:45 pm
No wonder they sat on the teachers pay review body recommendations

Been leaked at 5.5%. 

Once again they just wanted to make it some one elses problem  and  cover it up.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Yesterday at 09:46:07 pm
Imagine we end up with Badenoch in charge and she and Braverman spend the next 5 years having a very public battle over the racist vote though.
Spiced up with a bit of mutual hatred.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Yesterday at 10:47:23 pm
Victoria Atkins stands up at the dispatch box, having not been recognised by the speaker and whilst Steve Reed is still speaking, to shout at him. Badenoch, and Barclay giggle along on the front bench seemingly approving of such behaviour. Appalling.

https://x.com/politlcsuk/status/1814386224309649892?s=61&t=_F9d0KoVEe1Ohztt3qmQ3Q

Their entitlement knows no bounds. Not just kicked out of office, but humiliated in the election, and theyre still behaving like they have the right to be in charge.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
There seems to be growing speculation that Braverman is going to jump ship to Reform, at one stage I actually fancied her chance to be the Tories next leader (a pretty horrible thought if ever there was one!)

https://x.com/REWearmouth/status/1814320036925862072

Think she bombed herself out with her comments about her own party after the GE, once again displaying a complete absence of self-awareness, in that she contributed to said defeat.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm
Abysmal performance by the Deputy Speaker there.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Today at 09:06:44 am
No wonder they sat on the teachers pay review body recommendations

Been leaked at 5.5%. 

Once again they just wanted to make it some one elses problem  and  cover it up.

Just shows how grossly irresponsible those NI cuts were.
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
Today at 09:47:06 am
Just shows how grossly irresponsible those NI cuts were.
Yes, thats absolutely true.
