He is Prue Leiths (old woman from bake off) son. He is a right wing c*nt.
What blows my mind is that all the swivel eyed ones are going on about immigration and woke But, you know, if youd not had fucking parties whilst we were locking down, if youd actually brown peoples wages
So I watched Politics live earlier on and there was this Tory MP on there called Danny Kruger, what an arrogant arsehole. You'd think that after such a heavy defeat they'd be a bit more humble and gracious in defeat, but no the instinct is to come out fighting. Apparently we were all doing okay until COVID and the war etc. blah, blah. Then says Labour didn't win the election, they were given it and mentions FPTP system - I've heard a few of them reference this, funny how it's only been an issue for them at this particular election. Somehow they always manage to twist the conversation to be about Immigration (another excuse) and what are Labour going to do about it! Okay some people have fallen for it but personally I think voters are concerned about the NHS, Cost of Living, housing, schools, transport, Water companies, Energy companies. Sunak and his mates have done well to largely not be scrutinised too closely during the campaign on these issues and been allowed to keep the narrative to Tax and Immigration.It's cost them big time but I suppose they have nothing else to offer or any success to point to. Even after all that they think in order to recover they only need to re-capture the Reform votes rather than facing Reform down. https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m002107s/politics-live-09072024
What blows my mind is that all the swivel eyed ones are going on about immigration and woke But, you know, if youd not had fucking parties whilst we were locking down, if youd actually brown peoples wages (forget covid, lets just go up to 2019), if you could ever see a GP. or a dentist, or go to A & E and nit have to live a day on a trolley in-the corridor, if youd not promoted people you knew were abusers, if youd not ignored corruption just because it was inconvenient, if the primeminister hadnt misled parliament, if you hadnt Liz Trussd
.. you know, you might have stood some chance
Its a part of right wing ideology, survival of the fittest, if you reach the top its because your better than everyone else and because your right, so when things go wrong and you lose the election it cant be your fault, it has to be someone elses fault because your better than everyone else.
Given how badly they have been voted out and given how much they broke the country, do you think it's possible that any future Tory might think that subjecting the UK and its people to division, outrage, cruelty, intolerance, rage and discord might not be a good idea after all.Not sure how you can be a politican and revel in making everyone unhappy and breaking everything. They are like horrible little scrotes that find an ants nest and kick and burn it for the shits and giggles.Is there anything redeeming in any of them? What went wrong in their lives to be this horrible?
Sorry about your new MP by the way. Hes OK really though. For a Tory
Talking of my locals MPs, its quite impressive to have a debate with Kwateng and be the stupidest of the two people but somehow that woman on Newsnight managed to achieve that feat.
who the fuck was she? She was shockingly bad
