Poll

What do we want? When do we want it?

Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Fuck the Tories. Now.
Cheesy Wotsits. Oh. And Fuck the Tories. Now.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 792 793 794 795 796 [797]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1365333 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,937
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31840 on: Yesterday at 10:35:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
He is Prue Leiths (old woman from bake off) son. He is a right wing c*nt.

He was also co-leader of one of those Tory subgroups that sprang up in the last few years with Miriam Cates, they were the ones who sounded a bit US Republican, talking about falling native birth rates etc. All about families and communities, that weirdo Christian who used to post on here would have loved them. She lost her seat but he clung on, no idea whether they'll re-emerge in the new Tory landscape.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31841 on: Yesterday at 10:39:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm
What blows my mind is that all the swivel eyed ones are going on about immigration and woke

But, you know, if youd not had fucking parties whilst we were locking down, if youd actually brown peoples wages

Depending on what they do, brown people's wages can be quite decent. Even on a par with white people's wages.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,394
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31842 on: Yesterday at 10:40:28 pm »
My favourite group are the Pop Cons.

Who are nether popular or particularly conservative.  They had Liz Truss, Reds Mogg and David Starkey speaking the other day. About as popular as bad aids
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31843 on: Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:14:17 pm
So I watched Politics live earlier on and there was this Tory MP on there called Danny Kruger, what an arrogant arsehole. You'd think that after such a heavy defeat they'd be a bit more humble and gracious in defeat, but no the instinct is to come out fighting. Apparently we were all doing okay until COVID and the war etc. blah, blah. Then says Labour didn't win the election, they were given it and mentions FPTP system - I've heard a few of them reference this, funny how it's only been an issue for them at this particular election.

Somehow they always manage to twist the conversation to be about Immigration (another excuse) and what are Labour going to do about it! Okay some people have fallen for it but personally I think voters are concerned about the NHS, Cost of Living, housing, schools, transport, Water companies, Energy companies. Sunak and his mates have done well to largely not be scrutinised too closely during the campaign on these issues and been allowed to keep the narrative to Tax and Immigration.

It's cost them big time but I suppose they have nothing else to offer or any success to point to. Even after all that they think in order to recover they only need to re-capture the Reform votes rather than facing Reform down.   

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m002107s/politics-live-09072024

The Danny Kruger effect is a cognitive bias where people with limited competence in an area overestimate their abilities because they believe the fact of election imbues them with that competency.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,744
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31844 on: Yesterday at 10:42:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm
What blows my mind is that all the swivel eyed ones are going on about immigration and woke

But, you know, if youd not had fucking parties whilst we were locking down, if youd actually brown peoples wages (forget covid, lets just go up to 2019), if you could ever see a GP. or a dentist, or go to A & E and nit have to live a day on a trolley in-the corridor,  if youd not promoted people you knew were abusers, if youd not ignored corruption just because it was inconvenient, if the primeminister hadnt misled parliament, if you hadnt Liz Trussd.. you know, you might have stood some chance

Its a part of right wing ideology, survival of the fittest, if you reach the top its because your better than everyone else and because your right, so when things go wrong and you lose the election it cant be your fault, it has to be someone elses fault because your better than everyone else.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,394
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31845 on: Yesterday at 10:44:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:42:34 pm
Its a part of right wing ideology, survival of the fittest, if you reach the top its because your better than everyone else and because your right, so when things go wrong and you lose the election it cant be your fault, it has to be someone elses fault because your better than everyone else.
Sorry about your new MP by the way.  Hes OK really though.  For a Tory
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31846 on: Yesterday at 10:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:14:09 pm
Given how badly they have been voted out and given how much they broke the country, do you think it's possible that any future Tory might think that subjecting the UK and its people to division, outrage, cruelty, intolerance, rage and discord might not be a good idea after all.

Not sure how you can be a politican and revel in making everyone unhappy and breaking everything.

They are like horrible little scrotes that find an ants nest and kick and burn it for the shits and giggles.

Is there anything redeeming in any of them? What went wrong in their lives to be this horrible?

They thought getting Brexit done gives them immunity to everything else. The example over the water shows that, if you keep cultural-political warfare going for long enough, you can make yourself a rump that keeps you in the game no matter what you do. Fortunately, the UK hasn't gone down that road for long enough yet.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,744
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31847 on: Yesterday at 10:53:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:44:34 pm
Sorry about your new MP by the way.  Hes OK really though.  For a Tory

Thats ok, theres wronguns in every family!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,744
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31848 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm »
Talking of my locals MPs, its quite impressive to have a debate with Kwateng and be the stupidest of the two people but somehow that woman on Newsnight managed to achieve that feat.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,916
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31849 on: Yesterday at 11:17:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm
Talking of my locals MPs, its quite impressive to have a debate with Kwateng and be the stupidest of the two people but somehow that woman on Newsnight managed to achieve that feat.

Yeah it was funny that she asked Kwarteng why he was there when in fact she had no interest in talking about the stuff that was the subject for the show, such as Biden not being quite with it.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,574
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31850 on: Yesterday at 11:22:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm
Talking of my locals MPs, its quite impressive to have a debate with Kwateng and be the stupidest of the two people but somehow that woman on Newsnight managed to achieve that feat.
who the fuck was she? She was shockingly bad
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,916
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31851 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:22:01 pm
who the fuck was she? She was shockingly bad

She is a hard left climate activist.
Logged

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,455
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: The Conservative Party. A party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #31852 on: Today at 01:39:15 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm
What blows my mind is that all the swivel eyed ones are going on about immigration and woke

But, you know, if youd not had fucking parties whilst we were locking down, if youd actually brown peoples wages (forget covid, lets just go up to 2019), if you could ever see a GP. or a dentist, or go to A & E and nit have to live a day on a trolley in-the corridor,  if youd not promoted people you knew were abusers, if youd not ignored corruption just because it was inconvenient, if the primeminister hadnt misled parliament, if you hadnt Liz Trussd.. you know, you might have stood some chance

Yes, but apart from that, what have the Tories done against us...?
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007
Pages: 1 ... 792 793 794 795 796 [797]   Go Up
« previous next »
 