He is Prue Leiths (old woman from bake off) son. He is a right wing c*nt.



He was also co-leader of one of those Tory subgroups that sprang up in the last few years with Miriam Cates, they were the ones who sounded a bit US Republican, talking about falling native birth rates etc. All about families and communities, that weirdo Christian who used to post on here would have loved them. She lost her seat but he clung on, no idea whether they'll re-emerge in the new Tory landscape.