He is Prue Leiths (old woman from bake off) son. He is a right wing c*nt.
What blows my mind is that all the swivel eyed ones are going on about immigration and woke But, you know, if youd not had fucking parties whilst we were locking down, if youd actually brown peoples wages
So I watched Politics live earlier on and there was this Tory MP on there called Danny Kruger, what an arrogant arsehole. You'd think that after such a heavy defeat they'd be a bit more humble and gracious in defeat, but no the instinct is to come out fighting. Apparently we were all doing okay until COVID and the war etc. blah, blah. Then says Labour didn't win the election, they were given it and mentions FPTP system - I've heard a few of them reference this, funny how it's only been an issue for them at this particular election. Somehow they always manage to twist the conversation to be about Immigration (another excuse) and what are Labour going to do about it! Okay some people have fallen for it but personally I think voters are concerned about the NHS, Cost of Living, housing, schools, transport, Water companies, Energy companies. Sunak and his mates have done well to largely not be scrutinised too closely during the campaign on these issues and been allowed to keep the narrative to Tax and Immigration.It's cost them big time but I suppose they have nothing else to offer or any success to point to. Even after all that they think in order to recover they only need to re-capture the Reform votes rather than facing Reform down. https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m002107s/politics-live-09072024
What blows my mind is that all the swivel eyed ones are going on about immigration and woke But, you know, if youd not had fucking parties whilst we were locking down, if youd actually brown peoples wages (forget covid, lets just go up to 2019), if you could ever see a GP. or a dentist, or go to A & E and nit have to live a day on a trolley in-the corridor, if youd not promoted people you knew were abusers, if youd not ignored corruption just because it was inconvenient, if the primeminister hadnt misled parliament, if you hadnt Liz Trussd
.. you know, you might have stood some chance
