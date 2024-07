If you're interested in a deep dive on just how fucked the Tories are, and who doesn't love that, then this is very good:Beneath all that, is the party’s bleak demographic prognosis. Early data suggests the Conservative vote share only held up among pensioners. This puts you on an unpleasant and very real demographic cliff. It was estimated in the run-up to this election the Tories were losing 25,000 voters a month to what might tactfully be called natural attrition. If this continues, it might lose them a million more before the next election, probably concentrated in the seats they hold now. Unless there is some breakthrough with younger cohorts, there’s every chance that this could not be the Tories’ nadir, but merely the worst result so far.