As I said on one of the other topics, whoever takes over from Sunak won’t last until the next election, they have too much of a taste for regicide, and now aren’t held back by the responsibility that comes with being in government or an election anytime soon to maintain any discipline.



I'm not so sure. A lot is being made of the "18 MPs for a confidence vote" but people forget that's just Tory party rules, and a new committee of the 1922 can just raise that to 33%, 50% whatever they think is appropriate to keep some stability. I suppose it depends on how gaffe-prone the new leader is, what the polling starts looking like in 2 years or so and whether any significant by-elections come up.What a lot of people don't perhaps realise is just how rare it is to have a Tory leader who doesn't serve as PM. William Hague was the first ever, with IDS and Howard the only other two. Outside of government, with the pressure off, I don't think they'll be trigger happy.