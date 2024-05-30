Oh I agree completely. As I've said repeatedly, the Tories have nothing to campaign on, and have made enemies of huge chunks of the electorate, branding Teachers, Doctors, Nurses, Postal and Rail workers as some kind of subversive fifth column.



Even John Major had turned the economy around by 1997; but if Black Wednesday had happened just a few months earlier, Neil Kinnock would have been in Number 10.



Yeah, they never thought that out fully did they, all they could think of was causing disputes and outrage and then try and link Labour to the cause, the fact they pissed of millions of these workers never concerned themI think the Torys have used the same tactics to win elections for as long as I can remember, scare people into not voting Labour, very frustrating as so many working class people fall for it. we can see it happening at this election.. how Labour will overspend, Labour will destroy the economy, interest rates and inflation. it's embarrassing to see it as their record on this is worse than any government in history yet they are still trying it. ive said this for years but I don't think it's been fully appreciated, maybe people see it now, it's not just about this election, I just hope people remember all this in future elections when the scare tactics come again at other elections. just dismiss it as he usual insulting scare tactics, even Trumps doing it now. very basic stuff but effective on the ignorant.