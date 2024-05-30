Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!  (Read 1343143 times)

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31640 on: May 30, 2024, 02:57:58 pm »
Update on Gullis.



Jonathan Gullis, pictured here campaigning with a convicted heroin dealer.

In a statement issued today, he said: "I can only apologise. With hindsight, I can see that it was a very stupid thing to do; and I promise  I'll never be photographed with Mr Gullis ever again."
https://x.com/Available4Panto/status/1795854413866635714
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31641 on: May 30, 2024, 07:48:41 pm »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31642 on: May 30, 2024, 07:54:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 30, 2024, 07:48:41 pm


Spent a moment there wondering where Truss was before I noticed ;D
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31643 on: May 30, 2024, 08:17:50 pm »


The Disney lawyers will be on to him in a flash...
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31644 on: May 30, 2024, 10:58:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on May 30, 2024, 02:57:58 pm
Update on Gullis.



Jonathan Gullis, pictured here campaigning with a convicted heroin dealer.

In a statement issued today, he said: "I can only apologise. With hindsight, I can see that it was a very stupid thing to do; and I promise  I'll never be photographed with Mr Gullis ever again."
https://x.com/Available4Panto/status/1795854413866635714

Notice he didn't say he wouldn't associate with him, just that he wouldn't be photographed with him again.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31645 on: May 30, 2024, 11:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on May 30, 2024, 10:58:31 pm
Notice he didn't say he wouldn't associate with him, just that he wouldn't be photographed with him again.
jeez.  picky, picky, picky.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31646 on: Yesterday at 09:49:59 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on May 30, 2024, 10:58:31 pm
Notice he didn't say he wouldn't associate with him, just that he wouldn't be photographed with him again.
I think you missed the punchline there.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31647 on: Yesterday at 01:16:50 pm »
Am not defending Sunak but could anyone else in the Tory party avoided a Tory wipe out, I don't think so, all about damage limitation. I think some of these Torys are going to try and lay all the blame for the defeat on Sunak and not the last 5yr-14yrs.
It didn't matter who the leader was they were heading for a hiding at this election.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31648 on: Yesterday at 01:28:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:16:50 pm
Am not defending Sunak but could anyone else in the Tory party avoided a Tory wipe out, I don't think so, all about damage limitation. I think some of these Torys are going to try and lay all the blame for the defeat on Sunak and not the last 5yr-14yrs.
It didn't matter who the leader was they were heading for a hiding at this election.

If Sunak had directly followed Bozo then I think the Tories would have had a fighting chance; probably a respectable defeat at worst. But because the parliamentary party and the membership are crazy, they handed the leadership over to a complete crank who effectively destroyed whatever faint hopes they had literally overnight.

A 1997 style defeat is now probably their best case scenario.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31649 on: Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:28:18 pm
If Sunak had directly followed Bozo then I think the Tories would have had a fighting chance; probably a respectable defeat at worst. But because the parliamentary party and the membership are crazy, they handed the leadership over to a complete crank who effectively destroyed whatever faint hopes they had literally overnight.

A 1997 style defeat is now probably their best case scenario.
I wouldn't say the election would have still been close had Sunak taken over but your right about Truss destroying their chances completely. things would have been better for them if Sunak had taken over from Johnson.
I think the mood of the country started to change during Johnsons premiership when the sleaze and lies +partys started to come out, the economy was going to shit before Truss took over. it was here crazy theory on growth that destroyed all credibility. it then exposed the awful state of the country itself., thing is many of these Torys will argue this defeat is all down to Sunak running a awful campaign without acknowledging the country put it all down to just how bad a job they've done over the last 14yrs.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31650 on: Yesterday at 03:43:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm
I wouldn't say the election would have still been close had Sunak taken over but your right about Truss destroying their chances completely. things would have been better for them if Sunak had taken over from Johnson.
I think the mood of the country started to change during Johnsons premiership when the sleaze and lies +partys started to come out, the economy was going to shit before Truss took over. it was here crazy theory on growth that destroyed all credibility. it then exposed the awful state of the country itself. Thing is many of these Torys will argue this defeat is all down to Sunak running a awful campaign without acknowledging the country put it all down to just how bad a job they've done over the last 14yrs.

Oh I agree completely. As I've said repeatedly, the Tories have nothing to campaign on, and have made enemies of huge chunks of the electorate, branding Teachers, Doctors, Nurses, Postal and Rail workers as some kind of subversive fifth column.

Even John Major had turned the economy around by 1997; but if Black Wednesday had happened just a few months earlier, Neil Kinnock would have been in Number 10.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31651 on: Yesterday at 04:44:03 pm »
I honestly think Jurgen klopp running with fergie as his deputy would struggle to win this election for the tories.

And even if he did it'd be overturned from stockley Park.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31652 on: Yesterday at 05:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:43:02 pm
Oh I agree completely. As I've said repeatedly, the Tories have nothing to campaign on, and have made enemies of huge chunks of the electorate, branding Teachers, Doctors, Nurses, Postal and Rail workers as some kind of subversive fifth column.

Even John Major had turned the economy around by 1997; but if Black Wednesday had happened just a few months earlier, Neil Kinnock would have been in Number 10.
Yeah, they never thought that out fully did they, all they could think of was causing disputes and outrage and then try and link Labour to the cause, the fact they pissed of millions of these workers never concerned them
I think the Torys have used the same tactics to win elections for as long as I can remember, scare people into not voting Labour,  very frustrating as so many working class people fall for it. we can see it happening at this election.. how Labour will overspend, Labour will destroy the economy, interest rates and inflation. it's embarrassing to see it as their record on this is worse than any government in history yet they are still trying it.  ive said this for years but I don't think it's been fully appreciated, maybe people see it now, it's not just about this election, I just hope people remember all this in future elections when the scare tactics come again at other elections. just dismiss it as he usual insulting scare tactics, even Trumps doing it now. very basic stuff but effective on the ignorant.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31653 on: Today at 02:37:36 pm »
Heard some kind of question time on the radio . The tory was giving it the usual Labour debt line.  Labour hit back with total debt now to when they left office. Tory riposte was covid costs were huge. labour final blow was but debt was still much bigger BEFORE covid hit. Wish I could remember the numbers. Think it was almost triple though.

Did google this up

https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2021/06/24/the-tories-have-always-borrowed-more-than-labour-and-always-repaid-less-they-are-the-party-of-big-deficit-spending/

--edit-- this article was also there. If short on time. the last paragraph is the bit to read.

https://bylinetimes.com/2020/02/11/the-doubling-of-the-national-debt-the-conservatives-have-spent-all-the-money/
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31654 on: Today at 03:06:58 pm »
It's amusing to watch the Torys desperately trying to find anything to try and turn voters off Starmer and Labour.
Latest one today is it's clear Angela Raynor is actually in charge of the Labour party not Starmer.  ;D
No wonder they are so far behind in the polls, head in hands stuff if your a Tory.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31655 on: Today at 03:52:15 pm »
The Tories didn't spend ALL the money. A sizeable chunk was just given away to their rich mates.
Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31656 on: Today at 05:48:29 pm »
 I know the Torys will sink to any level to get elected but ive never seen anything like this before. sickening.

Robert Largan Tory MP for High Peak trying to fool voters by passing himself off as the Labour candidate.
Labour for Largan red Banner.


@BladeoftheS
Labour for Largan, except that Robert Largan actually is a Conservative running for the Conservatives.

Surely this is illegal?

https://x.com/BladeoftheS/status/1796870844813066362

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31657 on: Today at 06:11:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:48:29 pm
I know the Torys will sink to any level to get elected but ive never seen anything like this before. sickening.

Robert Largan Tory MP for High Peak trying to fool voters by passing himself off as the Labour candidate.
Labour for Largan red Banner.


@BladeoftheS
Labour for Largan, except that Robert Largan actually is a Conservative running for the Conservatives.

Surely this is illegal?

https://x.com/BladeoftheS/status/1796870844813066362

I'm pretty sure it IS illegal.
