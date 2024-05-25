Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!

oldfordie

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31640 on: Yesterday at 02:57:58 pm »
Update on Gullis.



Jonathan Gullis, pictured here campaigning with a convicted heroin dealer.

In a statement issued today, he said: "I can only apologise. With hindsight, I can see that it was a very stupid thing to do; and I promise  I'll never be photographed with Mr Gullis ever again."
https://x.com/Available4Panto/status/1795854413866635714
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

TepidT2O

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31641 on: Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm »
TheShanklyGates

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31642 on: Yesterday at 07:54:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm


Spent a moment there wondering where Truss was before I noticed ;D
TheShanklyGates

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31643 on: Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm »


The Disney lawyers will be on to him in a flash...
Brissyred

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31644 on: Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:57:58 pm
Update on Gullis.



Jonathan Gullis, pictured here campaigning with a convicted heroin dealer.

In a statement issued today, he said: "I can only apologise. With hindsight, I can see that it was a very stupid thing to do; and I promise  I'll never be photographed with Mr Gullis ever again."
https://x.com/Available4Panto/status/1795854413866635714

Notice he didn't say he wouldn't associate with him, just that he wouldn't be photographed with him again.
SamLad

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31645 on: Yesterday at 11:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm
Notice he didn't say he wouldn't associate with him, just that he wouldn't be photographed with him again.
jeez.  picky, picky, picky.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31646 on: Today at 09:49:59 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm
Notice he didn't say he wouldn't associate with him, just that he wouldn't be photographed with him again.
I think you missed the punchline there.
oldfordie

Re: Get out of our country yer gang of fucking bellends. TORIES OUT!
« Reply #31647 on: Today at 01:16:50 pm »
Am not defending Sunak but could anyone else in the Tory party avoided a Tory wipe out, I don't think so, all about damage limitation. I think some of these Torys are going to try and lay all the blame for the defeat on Sunak and not the last 5yr-14yrs.
It didn't matter who the leader was they were heading for a hiding at this election.
