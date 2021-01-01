Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1337431 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31600 on: Yesterday at 01:29:25 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:10:44 pm
Another day, another defeat

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-69043611
A victory for common sense.  I'm sure Esther McVey is delighted.

I remember that law coming in off the back of the Just Stop Oil protests last year and it was clear at the time that it was over-reaching and heavy handed.  Wilful obstruction of the highway has been an offence for decades so the police could have moved the protestors under existing laws (and, in most cases, did).  Reclassifying almost anything as "serious disruption" gave the police far too much power and there's not a police force in this country that I'd entrust with that much power.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31601 on: Yesterday at 01:41:35 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:29:25 pm
A victory for common sense.  I'm sure Esther McVey is delighted.

I remember that law coming in off the back of the Just Stop Oil protests last year and it was clear at the time that it was over-reaching and heavy handed.  Wilful obstruction of the highway has been an offence for decades so the police could have moved the protestors under existing laws (and, in most cases, did).  Reclassifying almost anything as "serious disruption" gave the police far too much power and there's not a police force in this country that I'd entrust with that much power.

That was the Police and Crime bill, there was also the public order bill that was rushed through for the Coronation.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31602 on: Yesterday at 01:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:41:35 pm
That was the Police and Crime bill, there was also the public order bill that was rushed through for the Coronation.
I've lost track  :o

All these new bills and the teenagers around here still terrorise the shop keepers with impunity and the boats still roll up on Kent beaches.  They won't win the Reform UK voters back like this!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31603 on: Yesterday at 06:24:10 pm »
Water companies wanting to hike bills between 25 and 91% over the next 5 years.  Sure, fine. As long as the money is matched by shareholders and they dont see a dividend for 20 years.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31604 on: Yesterday at 06:26:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:24:10 pm
Water companies wanting to hike bills between 25 and 91% over the next 5 years.  Sure, fine. As long as the money is matched by shareholders and they dont see a dividend for 20 years.

When the time is right, Labour need to make more of this.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31605 on: Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:24:10 pm
Water companies wanting to hike bills between 25 and 91% over the next 5 years.  Sure, fine. As long as the money is matched by shareholders and they dont see a dividend for 20 years.

One thing good about an election year is that the Tories are resisting any of this. Even things like reform of the universal service obligation, apparently Labour have stated they are willing to make changes with Royal Mail but the Tories have blatantly said no.

It will be up to Labour to make sure they resist this going forward.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31606 on: Yesterday at 06:45:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:24:10 pm
Water companies wanting to hike bills between 25 and 91% over the next 5 years.  Sure, fine. As long as the money is matched by shareholders and they dont see a dividend for 20 years.

You think you're getting those turds in your fresh water supply for free? In this economy?

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31607 on: Today at 06:59:37 am »
Not even pretending that voter is isnt voter suppression now

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31608 on: Today at 08:04:58 am »
Sunak is probably using his time left before calling a GE to prepare plans to block off London with the police and army when he declares the result null and void.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31609 on: Today at 08:09:02 am »
Inflation down to 2.3%. Which is actually less than forecast.   

Now we need above inflation pay rises in order to get wages back to where they should be.

We will be perpetually worse off unless this happens
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31610 on: Today at 08:17:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:09:02 am
Inflation down to 2.3%. Which is actually less than forecast.   

Too late to help the Tories.

Feels appropriate that while they have had to endure (at least partially self-inflicted) very tough economic conditions, Labour should be inheriting a situation where inflation is back under control and interest rates start to fall.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31611 on: Today at 08:18:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:09:02 am
Inflation down to 2.3%. Which is actually less than forecast.   

Now we need above inflation pay rises in order to get wages back to where they should be.

We will be perpetually worse off unless this happens

Posted this in the economy thread.

Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:47:21 am
Inflation down to 2.3%

Tories obviously trying to spin it as their plan working..

But the inflation value is based on the average over the last April-April period. Inflation in March last year was 10.1% so those figures 'dropped off' the calculation meaning there was always going to be a drop.

And the standard 'Inflation doesn't mean things are getting cheaper, it just means prices are not rising as fast.'
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31612 on: Today at 10:06:26 am »
I know it's more a human interest story than a political one, but seeing what this Tory/UKIPper has been through, getting sepsis and losing parts of all four limbs, is just horrific.  I hope he can recover to the best possible state, but I guess it pushed me to think a little bit of the actual person behind the policies, and how I wouldn't wish things like this on anyone despite despising some of the views they hold.

My limbs were amputated after sepsis, says MP Craig Mackinlay
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31613 on: Today at 10:13:07 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 10:06:26 am
I know it's more a human interest story than a political one, but seeing what this Tory/UKIPper has been through, getting sepsis and losing parts of all four limbs, is just horrific.  I hope he can recover to the best possible state, but I guess it pushed me to think a little bit of the actual person behind the policies, and how I wouldn't wish things like this on anyone despite despising some of the views they hold.

My limbs were amputated after sepsis, says MP Craig Mackinlay

Horrible thing to happen - imagine what would have happened to him if we didn't have the NHS..........
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31614 on: Today at 10:14:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:13:07 am
Horrible thing to happen - imagine what would have happened to him if we didn't have the NHS..........
Indeed.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31615 on: Today at 10:23:11 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 10:06:26 am
I know it's more a human interest story than a political one, but seeing what this Tory/UKIPper has been through, getting sepsis and losing parts of all four limbs, is just horrific.  I hope he can recover to the best possible state, but I guess it pushed me to think a little bit of the actual person behind the policies, and how I wouldn't wish things like this on anyone despite despising some of the views they hold.

My limbs were amputated after sepsis, says MP Craig Mackinlay

The worrying thing is that sepsis seems so difficult to trace. With other bacterial or viral infections the source is usually traced but with sepsis just seems to be viewed as one if those things.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31616 on: Today at 10:23:57 am »
I'm finding it hard to muster up any sympathy or empathy for a man that has continually voted to make life harder for disabled people, the poor and the country in general.  Perhaps this will open his eyes to his failings in the past, if so then I'm glad and hope he enjoys his new found humanity.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31617 on: Today at 10:27:10 am »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 10:23:57 am
I'm finding it hard to muster up any sympathy or empathy for a man that has continually voted to make life harder for disabled people, the poor and the country in general.  Perhaps this will open his eyes to his failings in the past, if so then I'm glad and hope he enjoys his new found humanity.

Agree.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31618 on: Today at 11:59:02 am »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 10:23:57 am
I'm finding it hard to muster up any sympathy or empathy for a man that has continually voted to make life harder for disabled people, the poor and the country in general.  Perhaps this will open his eyes to his failings in the past, if so then I'm glad and hope he enjoys his new found humanity.

I doubt it mate when one of the first things he did was replace his NHS prosthetics for high tech bionic ones.

I have a client who had amniotic band syndrome whilst pregnant with her first child so her son was born with part of his right arm missing.

Having set up an amazing charity to help other limb different kids, they still had to raise over £25k to pay for a similar bionic arm for him.  They massively exceeded that amount meaning another 3 kids have also been fitted with one.

This prick's got enough cash to never need to or have to think about the hardships anyone else might be going through in similar circumstances.  Losing a few limbs won't make a jot of difference to his thoughts processes.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31619 on: Today at 01:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:27:10 am
Agree.

Not holding my breath on him learning any humility and empathy from all this.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31620 on: Today at 01:13:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:09:02 am
Inflation down to 2.3%. Which is actually less than forecast. 

Now we need above inflation pay rises in order to get wages back to where they should be.

We will be perpetually worse off unless this happens

It's higher than forecasted, it was forecast to come in at 2.1%.

Source: https://www.ft.com/content/c17be87f-c7ff-426c-9679-18eedb1bdeb6
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31621 on: Today at 01:39:12 pm »
Sunaks reaction to Zarah Sultanas question in PMQs today was fucking vile. Honestly, it's so blatantly obvious who the arseholes are in life. Yet idiots vote for them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31622 on: Today at 01:48:26 pm »
what did he say?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31623 on: Today at 01:49:45 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:13:26 pm
It's higher than forecasted, it was forecast to come in at 2.1%.

Source: https://www.ft.com/content/c17be87f-c7ff-426c-9679-18eedb1bdeb6
The fall is less than forecast. Poor use of English on my part!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31624 on: Today at 02:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 01:48:26 pm
what did he say?

When she explained the atrocities and asked him if he'd stop selling arms, he quipped "nice to see the labour party has changed".

Who says that after hearing about the deaths of thousands?
