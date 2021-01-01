I'm finding it hard to muster up any sympathy or empathy for a man that has continually voted to make life harder for disabled people, the poor and the country in general. Perhaps this will open his eyes to his failings in the past, if so then I'm glad and hope he enjoys his new found humanity.



I doubt it mate when one of the first things he did was replace his NHS prosthetics for high tech bionic ones.I have a client who had amniotic band syndrome whilst pregnant with her first child so her son was born with part of his right arm missing.Having set up an amazing charity to help other limb different kids, they still had to raise over £25k to pay for a similar bionic arm for him. They massively exceeded that amount meaning another 3 kids have also been fitted with one.This prick's got enough cash to never need to or have to think about the hardships anyone else might be going through in similar circumstances. Losing a few limbs won't make a jot of difference to his thoughts processes.