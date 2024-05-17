The annoying thing is that he's not wrong. Bozo was undone because of his arrogance; it took almost his entire government resigning out from under him to force him out. They were struggling in the polls and people were furious over the sleaze and corruption.



But how many people would remember that now? If he walked back into Downing Street tomorrow, I'd bet my non existent mortgage that Labour's poll lead would halve overnight.



I think arrogance did play a part in Johnsons Torys downfall, Johnsons Torys never worried about being scrutinised over incompetence or sleaze as they believed they would be able to bat away any attacks with ease, it wasn't just Johnson either, I noticed it starting before Johnson took over with the ERG, I think they lost all respect for the public when they fell for the Brexit lies and bulls...I still remember all the ERG Slouching on the benches during one of the Brexit debates one evening, I remember saying it at the time, they are pissed, am sure they had just come out of the bar after a session on the booze, you could just see it in the faces of MPs like Desmond Swayne, he had this sickly smile on his faces slouching looking up at Rees-Mogg talking absolute shite, am sure he was wondering how is Mogg getting away with it, spent all his life voting to screw the man in the street over at every occasion, making millions from investments. wanting to take us back into the 1700s and here they are cheering him, I think that arrogance grew worse when Johnson took over as he is exactly the same, which suited them fine, never underestimate how gullible the public are, don't worry about being criticised, we are too clever to be caught out, just hold your nerve and repeat the bull.. you know it's bull but voters believe anything you tell them if your good at it, few simple soundbites to point the finger at the accusers and end of problem. I think that gave them the confidence to run riot without worrying about being caught.Problem with Sunak is it's so obvious. he looks out of his comfort zone when he's trying to mock Starmer, it's as if he's been coached backstage rehearsing his delivery, move around pointing as if your hammering them, speak as though you can't control you laughter, your mocking them in contempt. no matter how many times he practices it you can see it's all forced. he doesn't believe a word of it himself.