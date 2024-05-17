Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
I am an egg and I like cheese and fluffy squirrels called Bob. Bob the Fluffy squirrel is my fave babes.
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 785 786 787 788 789 [790]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1335835 times)

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31560 on: May 17, 2024, 08:49:47 am »
Quote from: Lusty on May 16, 2024, 09:42:56 pm
He's going to be amazing on the campaign trail.  Will make Ed Milliband look normal.

All leaders of a country are weirdos you have to be a strange person to put yourself through constant scrutiny and risk of you and your family being assassinated it's just some are better at hiding it than others.
Just whether you get a good weirdo or a bad weirdo
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31561 on: May 17, 2024, 10:07:24 am »
Suella the fucking Witch!! :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

@Lowkey0nline
"Hi, I'm Suella Braverman...."

The former Home Secretary, who has boasted of having "close family members in the Israeli military," receives a warm welcome at the Cambridge University encampment for Palestine.

https://x.com/Lowkey0nline/status/1791385239039639927



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,742
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31562 on: May 17, 2024, 01:40:03 pm »

There is literally no need for this. None.
There is no excuse for this. None.
This could be fixed next week if they wanted too.

Utterly disgusting and repugnant
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31563 on: May 17, 2024, 06:11:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 17, 2024, 01:40:03 pm

There is literally no need for this. None.
There is no excuse for this. None.
This could be fixed next week if they wanted too.

Utterly disgusting and repugnant

Didn't realise that a country like Germany has a higher homeless rate than US odd. What do you define as fixed? As there's no country with a 0% homelessness rate just similar to the rest of the pack
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,768
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31564 on: May 17, 2024, 06:55:59 pm »
Don't forget, the US has a population of over 300 million, compared to Germany's 84 million or so. Plus, America is so spread out, there's lots of places for people to just get lost in. Their stats might not be as accurate as a smaller country that's more on the ball with record keeping.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31565 on: May 17, 2024, 09:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 17, 2024, 06:55:59 pm
Don't forget, the US has a population of over 300 million, compared to Germany's 84 million or so. Plus, America is so spread out, there's lots of places for people to just get lost in. Their stats might not be as accurate as a smaller country that's more on the ball with record keeping.

I wonder if they count RVs as temporary accommodation
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31566 on: May 17, 2024, 10:55:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 17, 2024, 01:40:03 pm

There is literally no need for this. None.
There is no excuse for this. None.
This could be fixed next week if they wanted too.

Utterly disgusting and repugnant

Just a thought of what may be behind this. It is of course anecdotal but from my own professional experience of the benefits system and local authority homelessness provisions in London.

The amount of money that the benefits system will normally pay (whether by Housing Benefit or Universal Credit) is limited by the Local Housing Allowance for that area. An exception to this is where somebody is living in temporary accommodation that is provided under a LA's homelessness duties. In that case the amount that can be paid by Housing Benefit (which still covers all accommodation of this type) is limited only by what LA's deem as 'unreasonable' - i.e. it can be pretty close or even slightly exceed market rents. Some landlords have caught onto this, have removed their flats from the 'open market' and instead entered into agreements with LAs to provide temporary housing, charging much higher rents than could be paid if they were renting normally to tenants who could not pay more than the LHA.

So a larger proportion of the rented accommodation is now provided under 'temporary accommodation' and shows up in these statistics. In some ways this is actually beneficial for tenants - LAs have a greater range of housing stock to place people in and so less people are having to spend long periods of time in hostel/BnB accommodation when they present as homeless. Plus whilst their tenancy security in the individual property is weaker than if they have a normal AST tenancy, their overall housing security is better as if the placement breaks down the LA will normally have an obligation to rehouse them in alternative accommodation. Obviously the landlords are happy as they receive more rent. LAs are happy as their Housing Benefit expenditure is reimbursed by central government. That leaves the taxpayer as the big loser as they are left covering HB expenditure that from a benefits perspective at least is artificially inflated.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,861
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31567 on: May 18, 2024, 10:24:10 am »
Ministers have now asked for a revised way [for officials] to write those submissions because they dont really understand the relevance of what they are being asked.

Not only did they write a law that is partly unlawful and partly too convoluted to be implemented fast, they dont even understand what mess they have created.

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/home-office-rwanda-mess-inept-ministers-3060457?ito=twitter_share_article-top
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,768
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31568 on: May 18, 2024, 10:58:20 am »
I was in Salisbury the other day and saw the Magna Carta. Wasn't much to actually see, except a single page of very small, very immaculate writing that I presumed was old English, or perhaps even Latin. (Even with my reading glasses on I couldn't actually decipher it.)

But one thing that stuck out was one of the visitors who explained, "the King abided by the law, but he could no longer make the laws."

That reminded me of what Bozo's shithouse dad once arrogantly said, paraphrasing: "If the law prevents us, we shall just change the law."

That's who our supposed lawmakers are now; probably what they've been for the best part of fifty years. A rabble of wannabe kings and queens who seek to set themselves above and outside the law. You might not need to believe in God in order to be a good person, but seemingly some need to be afraid of hell in order to not be a cnut. This pack of jackals have no fear. There are no consequences for the crimes they have committed against the people. Their only fear is falling off the gravy train and becoming irrelevant.

How can we have a fair and just society when then the institute of lawmaking itself is corrupt and intent on defying all common law of decency and morality? It's supposed to be the House of Commons, yet it's stuffed with millionaires and billionaires. Nothing but New Age Barons and landowners seeking to screw the poor for every penny.

In a thousand years or more, what has changed - other than people get to endure their poverty with a smart phone and an indoor toilet?

Is there any answer to this mess? Any at all?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31569 on: May 18, 2024, 12:08:14 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 18, 2024, 10:24:10 am
Ministers have now asked for a revised way [for officials] to write those submissions because they dont really understand the relevance of what they are being asked.

Not only did they write a law that is partly unlawful and partly too convoluted to be implemented fast, they dont even understand what mess they have created.

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/home-office-rwanda-mess-inept-ministers-3060457?ito=twitter_share_article-top

Absolutely clueless with zero competence.  Approaching a billion quid of taxpayers dosh and the only one individual who departed for Rwanda took his £3k bung and has now disappeared.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/first-migrant-sent-to-rwanda-with-3k-nowhere-to-be-found-in-the-african-nation-374101/
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31570 on: May 18, 2024, 03:25:27 pm »
Quote from: TSC on May 18, 2024, 12:08:14 pm
Absolutely clueless with zero competence.  Approaching a billion quid of taxpayers dosh and the only one individual who departed for Rwanda took his £3k bung and has now disappeared.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/first-migrant-sent-to-rwanda-with-3k-nowhere-to-be-found-in-the-african-nation-374101/

I wonder how many round trips he will be able to make, before they catch on.

"Worlds richest refugee"  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31571 on: May 18, 2024, 03:34:09 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 18, 2024, 10:24:10 am
Ministers have now asked for a revised way [for officials] to write those submissions because they dont really understand the relevance of what they are being asked.

Not only did they write a law that is partly unlawful and partly too convoluted to be implemented fast, they dont even understand what mess they have created.

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/home-office-rwanda-mess-inept-ministers-3060457?ito=twitter_share_article-top
Non-paywalled version:

https://archive.is/pI6z9
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,768
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31572 on: May 18, 2024, 03:38:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 18, 2024, 03:25:27 pm
I wonder how many round trips he will be able to make, before they catch on.

"Worlds richest refugee"  ;D

First billionaire refugee?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BigCDump

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31573 on: May 18, 2024, 04:51:26 pm »
As it ended on the doorsteps of Downing Street, thought I'd put it in here. Today's London march for youknowwhat was reported to be attended by just over 250k people.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,408
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31574 on: May 18, 2024, 07:54:30 pm »
Been hearing that Tory Mp Mangnall on the radio news talking about the cryptosporidium outbreak today, moaning about south west water. Errrm its your party who sold the water companies off and its your party who allow them to pollute the rivers and the beaches.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,742
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31575 on: May 18, 2024, 09:01:26 pm »
Fucking hell

https://x.com/thetimes/status/1791884371080753440?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

No end to their grift

:lmao

Johnson the most consequential leader since thatcher? Hello? Tony Blair?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,787
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31576 on: May 18, 2024, 09:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 18, 2024, 10:58:20 am
I was in Salisbury the other day and saw the Magna Carta. Wasn't much to actually see, except a single page of very small, very immaculate writing that I presumed was old English, or perhaps even Latin. (Even with my reading glasses on I couldn't actually decipher it.)

But one thing that stuck out was one of the visitors who explained, "the King abided by the law, but he could no longer make the laws."

That reminded me of what Bozo's shithouse dad once arrogantly said, paraphrasing: "If the law prevents us, we shall just change the law."

That's who our supposed lawmakers are now; probably what they've been for the best part of fifty years. A rabble of wannabe kings and queens who seek to set themselves above and outside the law. You might not need to believe in God in order to be a good person, but seemingly some need to be afraid of hell in order to not be a cnut. This pack of jackals have no fear. There are no consequences for the crimes they have committed against the people. Their only fear is falling off the gravy train and becoming irrelevant.

How can we have a fair and just society when then the institute of lawmaking itself is corrupt and intent on defying all common law of decency and morality? It's supposed to be the House of Commons, yet it's stuffed with millionaires and billionaires. Nothing but New Age Barons and landowners seeking to screw the poor for every penny.

In a thousand years or more, what has changed - other than people get to endure their poverty with a smart phone and an indoor toilet?

Is there any answer to this mess? Any at all?

The worst criminals, are never held to account.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,742
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31577 on: May 18, 2024, 09:19:09 pm »
Although this wasn't what Magna Carta did.  It stated that the king was not above the law.

Pedant alert.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31578 on: May 18, 2024, 09:20:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 18, 2024, 09:01:26 pm
Fucking hell

https://x.com/thetimes/status/1791884371080753440?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

No end to their grift

:lmao

Johnson the most consequential leader since thatcher? Hello? Tony Blair?
It just confirms what was said yesterday, this isn't the Tory party of the past. decisions are based on what's best for them personally rather than what's best for the country.
So it was wrong to get rid of Johnson as the Tory partys hopes of wining the election are now zero, they are what he sees as the consequences of getting rid of Johnson.
How about the consequences of Johnsons actions on the country while being PM. leaving Brexit out of it. Lies. Law breaking, Corruption rife, incompetence. lack of any real talent in the Tory cabinet. more charlatans.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31579 on: Yesterday at 06:39:18 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on May 18, 2024, 09:20:04 pm
It just confirms what was said yesterday, this isn't the Tory party of the past. decisions are based on what's best for them personally rather than what's best for the country.
So it was wrong to get rid of Johnson as the Tory partys hopes of wining the election are now zero, they are what he sees as the consequences of getting rid of Johnson.
How about the consequences of Johnsons actions on the country while being PM. leaving Brexit out of it. Lies. Law breaking, Corruption rife, incompetence. lack of any real talent in the Tory cabinet. more charlatans.

Small matter of overseeing one of the highest covid death rates in the world. 
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31580 on: Yesterday at 08:07:01 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on May 18, 2024, 09:20:04 pm
It just confirms what was said yesterday, this isn't the Tory party of the past. decisions are based on what's best for them personally rather than what's best for the country.
So it was wrong to get rid of Johnson as the Tory partys hopes of wining the election are now zero, they are what he sees as the consequences of getting rid of Johnson.
How about the consequences of Johnsons actions on the country while being PM. leaving Brexit out of it. Lies. Law breaking, Corruption rife, incompetence. lack of any real talent in the Tory cabinet. more charlatans.
Exactly right.
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31581 on: Yesterday at 08:08:16 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:39:18 am
Small matter of overseeing one of the highest covid death rates in the world.
And holding parties and getting pissed while overseeing it all.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31582 on: Yesterday at 08:52:04 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:39:18 am
Small matter of overseeing one of the highest covid death rates in the world.

Yeah but that's offset by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson saying:

Quote
"We've got a strong economy - the fastest growing in the G7, not just last year but this year as well'.

 ::)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,067
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31583 on: Yesterday at 08:55:49 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on May 18, 2024, 09:20:04 pm
It just confirms what was said yesterday, this isn't the Tory party of the past. decisions are based on what's best for them personally rather than what's best for the country.
So it was wrong to get rid of Johnson as the Tory partys hopes of wining the election are now zero, they are what he sees as the consequences of getting rid of Johnson.
How about the consequences of Johnsons actions on the country while being PM. leaving Brexit out of it. Lies. Law breaking, Corruption rife, incompetence. lack of any real talent in the Tory cabinet. more charlatans.

Absolutely, its about nothing more than clinging on to power, the well being of the country hasnt come into it for a long time. The truth is even if Johnson has stayed on the benefit to the Tories would have been marginal. Inflation would have still happened, NHS would still be fucked, sea would still be full of shit, small boats would still be coming over, none of that would have stopped if Johnson was still PM, he would have maybe put a slightly better vaneer on things but they would still be shit (not that Zahawi would care).
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31584 on: Yesterday at 09:08:55 am »
As much as I hate and despise the tories if they ever formed a government that actually did get the country in excellent shape ,made services work for the people and genuinely made life better for everyone then Id have no problem.but I realise that is cloud cuckoo land as they never think about putting the country first just themselves.
Its how deluded they are that they can write articles in the national press never saying,we got it wrong,they just double down and steadfastly refuse to recognise the absolute carnage theyve caused ,believing instead that they were right .
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31585 on: Yesterday at 11:01:57 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:39:18 am
Small matter of overseeing one of the highest covid death rates in the world.
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 08:08:16 am
And holding parties and getting pissed while overseeing it all.
Yep. so much was wrong after Johnson took over, it's hard to keep track of it all.
Rules don't apply to them, they are too important. it's the feeble excuses they get away with when the lies have been exposed, how they are entitled to let off steam after a hard days work, nurses having breakdowns trying to care for very sick people were getting fined.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:55:49 am
Absolutely, its about nothing more than clinging on to power, the well being of the country hasnt come into it for a long time. The truth is even if Johnson has stayed on the benefit to the Tories would have been marginal. Inflation would have still happened, NHS would still be fucked, sea would still be full of shit, small boats would still be coming over, none of that would have stopped if Johnson was still PM, he would have maybe put a slightly better vaneer on things but they would still be shit (not that Zahawi would care).
I think Johnson helped create the problem with the boats by appointing Priti Patel as Home Secretary, that set the  battle ground for the next 4 yrs or so, am not sure if Patel intended to make the situation worse to create a political battle with Labour or whether the rise in boats was due to her incompetence which they then saw as a opportunity to anger voters. am going with incompetence and lies to cover that incompetence up, months later when the situation got far worse they saw it as a opportunity to spin it to turn it into a political issue.
 The feeble embarrassing excuses by Johnson and Patel angered me at the time. Cooper would go into forensic detail explaining what Patel was doing wrong, pointing out her lies then telling her what she needs to do to solve the problems.
Patel and Johnsons reaction to this was always the same and sadly it worked with a lot of people , how Labour have no plan, they just snipe from the side-lines.  f... me. Cooper had just spent the last 45min going through all the details of what Patel was doing wrong, how her lies don't cover it up, what she needs to do to solve the problem yet Labour had no plan. I wouldn't mind they didn't just get away with these pathetic attacks on Labour for having no plan for a few weeks, it's still happening now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:03:31 am by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,768
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31586 on: Yesterday at 11:16:47 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on May 18, 2024, 09:20:04 pm
It just confirms what was said yesterday, this isn't the Tory party of the past. decisions are based on what's best for them personally rather than what's best for the country.

So it was wrong to get rid of Johnson as the Tory party's hopes of wining the election are now zero, they are what he sees as the consequences of getting rid of Johnson.

How about the consequences of Johnsons actions on the country while being PM. leaving Brexit out of it. Lies. Law breaking, Corruption rife, incompetence. lack of any real talent in the Tory cabinet. more charlatans.

The annoying thing is that he's not wrong. Bozo was undone because of his arrogance; it took almost his entire government resigning out from under him to force him out. They were struggling in the polls and people were furious over the sleaze and corruption.

But how many people would remember that now? If he walked back into Downing Street tomorrow, I'd bet my non existent mortgage that Labour's poll lead would halve overnight.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31587 on: Yesterday at 11:30:52 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:16:47 am
The annoying thing is that he's not wrong. Bozo was undone because of his arrogance; it took almost his entire government resigning out from under him to force him out. They were struggling in the polls and people were furious over the sleaze and corruption.

But how many people would remember that now? If he walked back into Downing Street tomorrow, I'd bet my non existent mortgage that Labour's poll lead would halve overnight.
The public would lap it up because they have the memory of goldfish.
We would be back to the days of , oh Boris ,isnt he funny ,look at his hair ,what a larf he is ,he says it as it is ..etc etc.
This is the problem with some people ,ho w many times do you have to tell them not to touch the fire or youll get burned ,but they still do it .and they would still say hes the answer to our problems not the cause .
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31588 on: Yesterday at 12:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:16:47 am
The annoying thing is that he's not wrong. Bozo was undone because of his arrogance; it took almost his entire government resigning out from under him to force him out. They were struggling in the polls and people were furious over the sleaze and corruption.

But how many people would remember that now? If he walked back into Downing Street tomorrow, I'd bet my non existent mortgage that Labour's poll lead would halve overnight.
I think arrogance did play a part in Johnsons Torys downfall,   Johnsons Torys never worried about being scrutinised over incompetence or sleaze as they believed they would be able to bat away any attacks with ease, it wasn't just Johnson either, I noticed it starting before Johnson took over with the ERG, I think they lost all respect for the public when they fell for the Brexit lies and bulls...
I still remember all the ERG Slouching on the benches during one of the Brexit debates one evening,  I remember saying it at the time, they are pissed, am sure they had just come out of the bar after a session on the booze, you could just see it in the faces of MPs like Desmond Swayne, he had this sickly smile on his faces slouching looking up at Rees-Mogg talking absolute shite,  am sure he was wondering how is Mogg getting away with it, spent all his life voting to screw the man in the street over at every occasion, making millions from investments. wanting to take us back into the 1700s and here they are cheering him, I think that arrogance grew worse when Johnson took over as he is exactly the same, which suited them fine, never underestimate how gullible the public are, don't worry about being criticised, we are too clever to be caught out, just hold your nerve and repeat the bull.. you know it's bull but voters believe anything you tell them if your good at it, few simple soundbites to point the finger at the accusers and end of problem. I think that gave them the confidence to run riot without worrying about being caught.

Problem with Sunak is it's so obvious. he looks out of his comfort zone when he's trying to mock Starmer, it's as if he's been coached backstage rehearsing his delivery, move around pointing as if your hammering them, speak as though you can't control you laughter, your mocking them in contempt. no matter how many times he practices it you can see it's all forced. he doesn't believe a word of it himself.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,059
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31589 on: Yesterday at 12:29:23 pm »
Laughable that Sky got John Woodcock on and treated him like some impartial observer putting forward recommendations.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31590 on: Today at 09:41:53 am »
Not strictly to do with the Tories but it's a sad indictment of our regulators that the first response to a research like this is for them to deny it:

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cw4478wnjdpo
Water investors have withdrawn billions, says research

Shareholders in some of the UK's largest water companies have taken out tens of billions of pounds but failed to invest, new research claims, with firms planning to raise household bills to fund future spending.

Investors have withdrawn £85.2bn from 10 water and sewage firms in England and Wales since the industry was privatised more than 30 years ago, analysis by the University of Greenwich suggests.

Companies are under pressure following sewage spills and water leaks, which critics have blamed on under-investment in the country's infrastructure.

Ofwat, the industry regulator, said it "strongly refuted" the figures.

"While we agree wholeheartedly with demands for companies to change, the facts are there has been huge investment in the sector of over £200bn," a spokesperson said.
I don't really see that anyone can be surprised that investors are now taking more out than they put in - that's why they're investors!  You get the quick one-off hit of the sale and then eventually a tipping point is reached whereby you'd have been better off having not sold.  Everything after that is money down the drain.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,787
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31591 on: Today at 09:58:17 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:41:53 am
Not strictly to do with the Tories but it's a sad indictment of our regulators that the first response to a research like this is for them to deny it:
I don't really see that anyone can be surprised that investors are now taking more out than they put in - that's why they're investors!  You get the quick one-off hit of the sale and then eventually a tipping point is reached whereby you'd have been better off having not sold.  Everything after that is money down the drain.

The first reponse by most c*nts, be it corporations, govenment twats, fossil fuel companies and other polluters, etc, is to deny.

As the Prof says, it needs bringing back into public hands.  It cannot funstion as required by the nation, in it's current form.


I studied Environmental Pollution at uni, and find the subject fascinating.  If anyone has a passing interest in water pollution - impacts, cover ups and denial, I suggest you watch a film called Dark Waters.  It's based on a true story.  There's also the related book, called Exposure.

The tale is as old, as the day is long.

The UK regulators are part of the problem and are not fit for purpose.  They are like an extension of the water companies and should be disbanded.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:25 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,768
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #31592 on: Today at 10:04:40 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:58:17 am
The first reponse by most c*nts, be it corporations, govenment twats, fossil fuel companies and other polluters, etc, is to deny.

As the Prof says, it needs bringing back into public hands.  It cannot function as required by the nation, in it's current form.

Yup. Especially with Tories. Their go to move is to deny, disagree, patronise, waffle and gaslight whenever they're challenged on any policy or situation where it's plainly obvious things aren't working. They want all the power and all the credit but none of the responsibility.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 785 786 787 788 789 [790]   Go Up
« previous next »
 