Small matter of overseeing one of the highest covid death rates in the world.
And holding parties and getting pissed while overseeing it all.
Yep. so much was wrong after Johnson took over, it's hard to keep track of it all.
Rules don't apply to them, they are too important. it's the feeble excuses they get away with when the lies have been exposed, how they are entitled to let off steam after a hard days work, nurses having breakdowns trying to care for very sick people were getting fined.
Absolutely, its about nothing more than clinging on to power, the well being of the country hasnt come into it for a long time. The truth is even if Johnson has stayed on the benefit to the Tories would have been marginal. Inflation would have still happened, NHS would still be fucked, sea would still be full of shit, small boats would still be coming over, none of that would have stopped if Johnson was still PM, he would have maybe put a slightly better vaneer on things but they would still be shit (not that Zahawi would care).
I think Johnson helped create the problem with the boats by appointing Priti Patel as Home Secretary, that set the battle ground for the next 4 yrs or so, am not sure if Patel intended to make the situation worse to create a political battle with Labour or whether the rise in boats was due to her incompetence which they then saw as a opportunity to anger voters. am going with incompetence and lies to cover that incompetence up, months later when the situation got far worse they saw it as a opportunity to spin it to turn it into a political issue.
The feeble embarrassing excuses by Johnson and Patel angered me at the time. Cooper would go into forensic detail explaining what Patel was doing wrong, pointing out her lies then telling her what she needs to do to solve the problems.
Patel and Johnsons reaction to this was always the same and sadly it worked with a lot of people , how Labour have no plan, they just snipe from the side-lines. f... me. Cooper had just spent the last 45min going through all the details of what Patel was doing wrong, how her lies don't cover it up, what she needs to do to solve the problem yet Labour had no plan. I wouldn't mind they didn't just get away with these pathetic attacks on Labour for having no plan for a few weeks, it's still happening now.