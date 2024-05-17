I was in Salisbury the other day and saw the Magna Carta. Wasn't much to actually see, except a single page of very small, very immaculate writing that I presumed was old English, or perhaps even Latin. (Even with my reading glasses on I couldn't actually decipher it.)



But one thing that stuck out was one of the visitors who explained, "the King abided by the law, but he could no longer make the laws."



That reminded me of what Bozo's shithouse dad once arrogantly said, paraphrasing: "If the law prevents us, we shall just change the law."



That's who our supposed lawmakers are now; probably what they've been for the best part of fifty years. A rabble of wannabe kings and queens who seek to set themselves above and outside the law. You might not need to believe in God in order to be a good person, but seemingly some need to be afraid of hell in order to not be a cnut. This pack of jackals have no fear. There are no consequences for the crimes they have committed against the people. Their only fear is falling off the gravy train and becoming irrelevant.



How can we have a fair and just society when then the institute of lawmaking itself is corrupt and intent on defying all common law of decency and morality? It's supposed to be the House of Commons, yet it's stuffed with millionaires and billionaires. Nothing but New Age Barons and landowners seeking to screw the poor for every penny.



In a thousand years or more, what has changed - other than people get to endure their poverty with a smart phone and an indoor toilet?



Is there any answer to this mess? Any at all?